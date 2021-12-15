TruStone Financial Supports Veterans and Donates $6,177 to Tee It Up for the Troops

Tee It Up for the Troops Check Presentation

(Left to Right) Sam Stern, TruStone Financial Foundation Chairman and Steve Steen, Chief Business Officer of TruStone Financial, presented the $6,177 donation check to Patrick Nelson, U.S. Veteran and Tim Wegscheid, President and Executive Director of Tee It Up for the Troops.

PLYMOUTH, Minn., Dec. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- To support Veterans during November, TruStone Financial Credit Union employees raised more than $1,000 for Tee It Up for the Troops with its Casual for a Cause fundraiser and the TruStone Financial Foundation contributed an additional $5,000. This company-wide fundraiser gives employees the opportunity to wear jeans in exchange for a donation to a designated charity.

Tee It Up for the Troops is a national non-profit organization, headquartered in Minnesota, supporting programs that deliver critically needed services to help Veterans transition from the battlefront to the home front. Tee It Up for the Troops focuses on six core pillars that positively impact Veterans including PTSD support, Employment, Suicide Prevention, and Sports Rehabilitation. “We are honored to receive such a generous donation from TruStone – especially during National Veterans and Military Families Month - to help support our mission and America’s veterans,” says Tim Wegscheid, President and Executive Director of Tee It Up for the Troops.

“We strive to make a direct impact in our communities,” says TruStone Financial Foundation Chairman, Sam Stern. “The employee contributions, along with the donation from the TruStone Financial Foundation, will bring well-deserved support to the Veterans who need it most.”

About TruStone Financial

TruStone Financial is a full-service credit union that has worked to improve the financial well-being of its neighbors since 1939. Having been founded as a teachers’ credit union, education is driven into the mission. It has 23 branches across Minnesota and Wisconsin and is Minnesota’s second largest credit union, with assets of almost $4 billion as of October 31, 2021 and a mortgage servicing portfolio of more than $2 billion. TruStone was named one of 100 top-performing U.S. Credit Unions in 2020 by S&P Global Market Intelligence and ranked as a top five Best-In-State credit union by Forbes magazine in 2021. To learn more, visit TruStone.org.

About the TruStone Financial Foundation

The TruStone Financial Foundation is a not-for-profit 501(c)(3) organization founded in 2009 by TruStone Financial Credit Union. The TruStone Financial Foundation primarily supports financial education and programs through scholarships and outreach, while also engaging in general charitable giving in the communities served by the credit union. Learn more about the TruStone Financial Foundation at TruStoneFoundation.org.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ada41982-eb4a-464e-a145-189c2aedea77



