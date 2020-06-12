TrustNordisk Boards ‘Speak No Evil’; BFI Gives $1.4M To UK Cinemas; AGC Takes ‘John Lewis’ Doc To Cannes – Global Briefs

Click here to read the full article.

TrustNoridsk has boarded international sales on Christian Tafdrup’s upcoming psychological horror Speak No Evil. The project had been shooting on locations in Denmark and the Netherlands but had to pause due to COVID-19, the plan is to resume in the Netherlands and then Italy once restrictions allow. The budget is $3.2M and local release is estimated for Q3, 2021 via Nordisk Film Distribution. Tafdrup wrote the screenplay with his brother Mads Tafdrup, the story follows a Danish family on vacation who become friends with a Dutch family, however they turn out to be something very different from what they initially pretend to be. Tafdrup previously directed Parents, which screened at Tribeca in 2016, and A Horrible Woman, which was a local box office success.

The British Film Institute has awarded $1.4M to the country’s independent cinemas as they continue to grapple with the coronavirus lockdown. Venues have been closed since March and the earliest they are expected to re-open is July 4. However, many indie exhibitors have expressed concerns that it will not be commercially viable to implement the necessary coronavirus safety measures, including distancing. The BFI awards, which reach up to $30,000 per site, will help them stay in business for a while longer, but the org’s Head of UK Audiences Ben Luxford admitted they are “still in crisis”. The money has come from National Lottery Funding, plus a smaller contribution from the Mayor of London’s Culture fund.

AGC International will launch sales on Dawn Porter’s documentary John Lewis: Good Trouble at the upcoming Cannes Marche. The project documents the titular 80-year-old congressman’s life as a civil rights champion. Interviewees include Bill Clinton, Hilary Clinton, Nancy Pelosi, and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. Producers are CNN Films, Trilogy Films, AGC Studios, and Color Farm Media. Magnolia Pictures will release in the U.S. on July 3.

