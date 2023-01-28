Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) Has Affirmed Its Dividend Of $0.23

The board of Trustmark Corporation (NASDAQ:TRMK) has announced that it will pay a dividend of $0.23 per share on the 15th of March. This payment means that the dividend yield will be 3.2%, which is around the industry average.

Trustmark's Earnings Will Easily Cover The Distributions

We aren't too impressed by dividend yields unless they can be sustained over time.

Having distributed dividends for at least 10 years, Trustmark has a long history of paying out a part of its earnings to shareholders. Taking data from its last earnings report, calculating for the company's payout ratio shows 78%, which means that Trustmark would be able to pay its last dividend without pressure on the balance sheet.

Over the next 3 years, EPS is forecast to expand by 159.0%. For the same time horizon, analysts estimate that the future payout ratio could be 33% which would be quite comfortable going to take the dividend forward.

Trustmark Has A Solid Track Record

Even over a long history of paying dividends, the company's distributions have been remarkably stable. The payments haven't really changed that much since 10 years ago. Although we can't deny that the dividend has been remarkably stable in the past, the growth has been pretty muted.

Dividend Growth Is Doubtful

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. Unfortunately things aren't as good as they seem. Trustmark has seen earnings per share falling at 5.4% per year over the last five years. Declining earnings will inevitably lead to the company paying a lower dividend in line with lower profits. It's not all bad news though, as the earnings are predicted to rise over the next 12 months - we would just be a bit cautious until this can turn into a longer term trend.

Our Thoughts On Trustmark's Dividend

Overall, we don't think this company makes a great dividend stock, even though the dividend wasn't cut this year. Although they have been consistent in the past, we think the payments are a little high to be sustained. Overall, we don't think this company has the makings of a good income stock.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. For instance, we've picked out 2 warning signs for Trustmark that investors should take into consideration. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

