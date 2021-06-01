TrustFi: Pouring Liquidity Solutions into the DeFi space
SINGAPORE / ACCESSWIRE / June 1, 2021 / TrustFi confirms their dual IDO on BscStation and TrustPad for June 7th 2021, a project backed by many giants in the blockchain and crypto space. Some of them include; AU21 Capital, X21 Digital, BEPRO Network, Ferrum Network, Dutch Crypto Investors, Gains Associates, Fairum Ventures, JRR Group, itsblockchain (dot) com, Trader Square, Avalon Wealth Club, Space Capital, and KoinSaati.
It's been exhilarating to watch DeFi creating a snowball effect as it continues to rise to dizzying heights as shown by more than $50 billion in total value locked (TVL) as of April 2021. More investors and projects are attracted to DeFi as people continue to invest more money into it. Despite its growing popularity, it's still hitting some obstacles. Crypto startups have had one of the best moments but they have been lacking liquidity options for a while now.
Serving liquidity to crypto startups
It's no secret that there is a shortage of user-friendly liquidity management tools to assist startups in locking and releasing liquidity. The same can be said for unlocking the ability of on-chain DAO to build an equitable DeFi ecosystem. To guarantee profitable trading prices on DEXs and other AMM-based platforms, startups must optimize liquidity.
TrustFi Network is a decentralized BaaS solution that caters to the entire DeFi industry. The network will assist blockchain-crypto startups in completing early tokens auction and staking management plans. In turn, providing an incentive model for the implementation of DAO and market liquidity promotion.
It's building a platform focused on on-chain asset liquidity, securely connecting DeFi community governors, on-chain liquidity suppliers, and investors. This will in turn unleash the power of DeFi market liquidity. It provides startups with liquidity investments for their tokens and early-stage investors with higher and more secure returns.
TrustFi has strategically placed itself on a multi-chain ecosystem that will provide liquidity supplements for crypto assets on BSC, Ethereum, Polkadot, Near, and Solana.
Spicing up with the native token
In the crypto space, we have seen lots of tokens being launched because of the current short-term token bubble. However, TrustFi insists on the extensive application of its $TFI token that is more profitable in the long term. This token will benefit its holders in the following ways:
Community governance
Rewards to users staking it
Farming
Auction share
Providing liquidity mining
Insurance
Serving up the future
Simon Lau, a core developer at TrustFi Network, confirmed the addition of NFTs into the staking contract. NFTs will have a vital role in TrustFi ecological development that will make it more powerful. With the mind-blowing growth on NFTs we have witnessed - more than $1 billion in gross sales in Q1 2021 - it's not hard to imagine how this might improve TrustFi.
Many projects are vulnerable and exposed to hacking and bugs. TrustFi has made it its personal goal to prioritize security. It recently completed an internal audit and commits to issuing regular audit reports with third parties. On May 15th, 2021, they released their most recent audit report which was done by Certik - the world's leading security audit oracle.
TrustFi looks like a project with a sustainable future ahead, one with many eyes on it.
