‘We trusted him’: Former BBC boss defends decision to give Martin Bashir second chance

Former BBC director-general Lord Tony Hall has defended his decision to give Martin Bashir a “second chance” after the botched internal investigation into the journalist’s Panorama interview with Princess Diana.

Lord Hall was grilled by MPs about why he had called Mr Bashir an “honest and honourable man” following the BBC’s 1996 inquiry into the way the now-notorious interview was secured.

“I trusted a journalist, I gave him a second chance and that trust was abused and was misplaced,” Lord Hall explained to the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee on Tuesday.

Admitting his regrets, the former director-general said: “I don’t think the words ‘honest and honourable’, 25 years on, look appropriate at all.”

Last month, Lord Dyson’s independent probe found a “serious breach” of editorial rules at the BBC, condemning the methods Mr Bashir used to secure his bombshell Diana interview – including the use of fake bank statements.

The Dyson report also found the breach was later covered up by the BBC – and criticised Lord Hall’s “woefully ineffective” 1996 internal investigation into the way the interview was secured.

Lord Hall told MPs he had taken the “unusual step” of interviewing Mr Bashir himself during the 1996 inquiry. “Why? Because I had to establish whether I believed Bashir, whether I should therefore give him a yellow card or dismiss him.”

He added: “In the end we came to a judgment about his lack of experience, that he was out of his depth, that he was contrite, and we gave him a second chance.”

Committee chairman Julian Knight MP told Lord Hall it was “absolutely against the ethos of the BBC” that Martin Bashir had faked documents to secure the interview.

Lord Hall said the journalist was “contrite and in tears” about what he had done, explaining that he felt Mr Bahir deserved a second chance. But the former director-general admitted it was the “wrong judgment”.

Lord Hall denied that he and others at the BBC had been motivated by an attempt to “conceal” Mr Bashir’s deceptions.

Asked if he agreed with Lord Dyson’s conclusion that the internal inquiry was “woefully ineffective”, Lord Hall said: “We didn’t get to the bottom of the lies that Bashir had told us.”

He added: “We weren’t trying to conceal anything, I do want to stress that, but we were lied to and our trust was misplaced and bluntly, Bashir took us all in, from the director-general to the programme editor ... We trusted him and it turns out we couldn’t.”

Mr Knight said it was “utterly extraordinary” that the BBC would re-hire Mr Bashir as religious affairs correspondent in 2016, and asked how it came to be that a “known liar” was brought back to the corporation.

Lord Hall said he was not going to second guess the people who were responsible for filling the role, and added: “If we knew then what we know now, of course he wouldn’t have been re-hired.”

Mr Knight said: “A cynic would suggest the process was entirely concocted so that the resolution at the end of the day was that Mr Bashir would get this job.”

Asked what Bashir did for his salary – estimated to be between £80,000 and £120,000 – Lord Hall said the questions were better directed at the people who were in charge of him.

Mr Knight told Lord Hall that over three years in his role as religion editor since 2018, Mr Bashir appeared on air and on the website about half a dozen times, adding: “That’s about £45,000 a time – nice work if you can get it.”

Lord Hall replied: “That is not effective use of a correspondent, not a good record.”

The former corporation boss acknowledged “how hard this has been for the royal family, for the two princes and I’m sorry for the hurt caused” during Tuesday’s committee hearing.

