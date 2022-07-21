TrustCo Reports Historic Performance – Past and Present; Net Income of $17.9 Million up 24% over the Prior Year Quarter
GLENVILLE, N.Y., July 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TrustCo Bank Corp NY (TrustCo, NASDAQ: TRST) today announced second quarter 2022 net income of $17.9 million or $0.933 diluted earnings per share, compared to net income of $14.4 million or $0.748 diluted earnings per share for the second quarter 2021; and net income of $35.0 million or $1.822 diluted earnings per share for the six months ended June 30, 2022, compared to net income of $28.5 million or $1.478 diluted earnings per share for the six months ended June 30, 2021.
Overview
Noting that Trustco Bank marked its 120th year serving the community this June by ringing Nasdaq’s opening bell on June 13, 2022, Robert J. McCormick, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer said “The long-sustained success and strong financial performance of TrustCo Bank Corp NY truly is something to be celebrated. With events from Times Square in New York City to our historic main office in Schenectady, New York, this quarter we have honored the leaders that came before us building not just a strong bank, but enduring community bonds, and touted our strategic plan for weathering a low interest rate environment. We are very pleased to report today that these efforts have culminated in another quarter of record earnings and very positive loan growth.”
Details
Average loans were up $196.2 million or 4.6% in the second quarter 2022 over the same period in 2021. Average residential loans, our primary lending focus, were up $202.0 million, or 5.3%, in the second quarter 2022 over the same period in 2021. Average deposits were up $153.1 million or 2.9% for the second quarter 2022 over the same period a year earlier. The increase in deposits was the result of a $382.6 million or 9.5% increase in total average core deposit accounts, which consist of interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking, savings and money market deposits, offset by a decrease in average time deposits of $229.5 million or 19.2%, for the second quarter 2022 over the same period in 2021. Within the core deposits, checking balances were up $152.0 million or 8.0% (including interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking balances), money market balances were up $48.7 million or 6.7%, and savings balances were up $181.9 million or 13.2%. We believe the increase in core deposits continues to reflect the desire of customers to have additional funds in the safety and security offered by TrustCo’s long history of conservative banking. As we move forward, the objective is to continue to encourage customers to retain these additional funds in the expanded product offerings of the Bank through aggressive marketing and product differentiation.
The cost of interest bearing liabilities decreased to 0.10% in the second quarter 2022 from 0.17% in the second quarter 2021. A significant portion of our CD portfolio (time deposits) repriced during the last year while interest rates remained low; however, the Bank is monitoring the recent Federal Funds target rate increases, and the effects it is having on deposit rates as we move forward. Continued increases in rates by the Federal Reserve Board will more than likely cause an increase in rates of interest bearing liabilities. The net interest margin for the second quarter 2022 was 2.83%, up 13 basis points from 2.70% in the second quarter of 2021. This was primarily also due to the recent increase in the Federal Funds target rate, resulting in more interest earned on our short-term funds.
The Bank continued to demonstrate its ability to grow shareholders’ equity as average equity was up $17.7 million or 3.1% in the second quarter of 2022 compared to the same period in 2021. Return on average assets and return on average equity for the second quarter 2022 were 1.15% and 12.08%, respectively, an increase as compared to 0.95% and 10.05% for the second quarter 2021. Improving efficiencies to reduce costs continues to remain a key area of focus. Salaries and benefits expense increased approximately $2.2 million over the prior quarter due to a true-up to the incentive compensation accrual in the prior quarter. Salaries and benefits expense has returned to historical levels in the second quarter of 2022. The efficiency ratio was 51.97 for the second quarter 2022, a decrease as compared to 56.91 for the second quarter 2021. The Bank also purchased 75 thousand shares of stock under the previously announced Stock Repurchase Plan.
Asset quality and loan loss reserve measures have stayed consistent. Nonperforming loans (NPLs) were $18.7 million at June 30, 2022, compared to $20.8 million at June 30, 2021. NPLs were 0.41% and 0.48% of total loans at June 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively. The coverage ratio, or allowance for credit losses on loans to NPLs, was 242.0% at June 30, 2022, compared to 240.9% at June 30, 2021. Nonperforming assets (NPAs) were $19.4 million at June 30, 2022, compared to $21.1 million at June 30, 2021. As mentioned in the prior quarter, the Company adopted Accounting Standards Update 2016-13, Financial Instruments – Credit Losses (Topic 326): Measurement of Credit Losses on Financial Instruments” (“CECL”) effective January 1, 2022. TrustCo recorded a net decrease to retained earnings of $3.5 million upon adoption of the new accounting standard. The transition adjustment at January 1, 2022 included a $2.4 million increase in the allowance for credit losses on loans, a $2.3 million increase in the allowance for estimated credit losses on unfunded off-balance sheet credit exposures, and a corresponding increase in deferred tax assets of $1.2 million. The Company recorded a credit to provision for credit losses of $491 thousand, which includes a credit to provision for credit losses on loans of $1.0 million as a result of improving unemployment and housing price forecasts, offset by a provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments of $509 thousand as a result of a corresponding increase in unfunded loan commitments. The ratio of allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans was 1.00% and 1.15% as of June 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively. The allowance for credit losses on loans was $45.3 million at June 30, 2022, compared to $50.2 million at June 30, 2021.
Net recoveries for the second quarter 2022 were $107 thousand versus net recoveries in the second quarter 2021 of $164 thousand. The annualized net recoveries ratio was (0.01)% and (0.02)% for the second quarter 2022 and 2021, respectively.
At June 30, 2022 the equity to asset ratio was 9.55%, compared to 9.45% at June 30, 2021. Book value per share at June 30, 2022 was $31.06, up 3.5% compared to $30.00 a year earlier.
TrustCo Bank Corp NY is a $6.2 billion savings and loan holding company and through its subsidiary, Trustco Bank, operated 144 offices in New York, New Jersey, Vermont, Massachusetts, and Florida at June 30, 2022.
In addition, the Bank’s Financial Services Department offers a full range of investment services, retirement planning and trust and estate administration services. The common shares of TrustCo are traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol TRST.
A conference call to discuss second quarter 2022 results will be held at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time on July 22, 2022. Those wishing to participate in the call may dial toll-free for the United States at 1-844-200-6205, for Canada at 1-833-950-0062, and all other locations at 1-929-526-1599, Access code 005124. A replay of the call will be available for thirty days by dialing toll-free for the United States at 1-866-813-9403, for Canada at 1-226-828-7578, and all other locations at +44-204-525-0658, Access code 575732. The call will also be audio webcast at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/221175934, and will be available for one year.
Safe Harbor Statement
All statements in this news release that are not historical are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "goal," "seek," "believe," "project," "estimate," "expect," "strategy," "future," "likely," "may," "should," "will" and similar references to future periods. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements we make regarding our expectations for our performance during 2022, including our expectations regarding the effects of the economic environment on our financial results, our ability to retain customers and the amount of customers’ business, including deposit balances, with us, the impact of Federal Reserve actions regarding interest rates and the growth of loans and deposits throughout our branch network and our ability to capitalize on economic changes in the areas in which we operate. Such forward-looking statements are subject to factors that could cause actual results to differ materially for TrustCo from those discussed, and many of the risks and uncertainties are heightened by or may, in the future, be heightened by the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and macroeconomic or geopolitical concerns related to inflation, rising interest rates and the war in Ukraine. TrustCo wishes to caution readers not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. The following important factors, among others, in some cases have affected and in the future could affect TrustCo’s actual results and could cause TrustCo’s actual financial performance to differ materially from that expressed in any forward-looking statement: the effects of inflation and inflationary pressures and changes in monetary and fiscal policies and laws, including interest rate policies of the Federal Reserve Board; the impact of the actions taken by governmental authorities to contain the COVID-19 pandemic or address the impact of the pandemic on the economy, and the effect of all of such items on our operations, liquidity and capital position, and on the financial condition of our borrowers and other customers; changes in and uncertainty related to benchmark interest rates used to price loans and deposits; future business strategies related to the implementation of CECL; credit risks and risks from concentrations (by geographic area and by loan product) within our loan portfolio; changes in local market areas and general business and economic trends, as well as changes in consumer spending and savings habits; and our ability to assess and react effectively to such changes; our ability to continue to originate a significant volume of one-to-four family mortgage loans in our market areas; our ability to continue to maintain noninterest expense and other overhead costs at reasonable levels relative to income; our ability to make accurate assumptions and judgments regarding the credit risks associated with lending and investing activities; restrictions or conditions imposed by our regulators on our operations that may make it more difficult for us to achieve our goals; the future earnings and capital levels of us and Trustco Bank and the continued receipt of approvals from our primary federal banking regulators under regulatory rules to distribute capital to TrustCo, which could affect our ability to pay dividends; results of supervisory monitoring or examinations of Trustco Bank and TrustCo by our respective regulators; adverse conditions in the securities markets that lead to impairment in the value of securities in our investment portfolio; the perceived overall value of our products and services by users, including in comparison to competitors’ products and services and the willingness of current and prospective customers to substitute competitors’ products and services for our products and services; changes in consumer spending, borrowing and saving habits; the effect of changes in financial services laws and regulations and the impact of other governmental initiatives affecting the financial services industry; changes in management personnel; real estate and collateral values; changes in accounting policies and practices, as may be adopted by the bank regulatory agencies, the FASB or PCAOB; disruptions, security breaches, or other adverse events affecting the third-party vendors who perform several of our critical processing functions; technological changes and electronic, cyber and physical security breaches; our success at managing the risks involved in the foregoing and managing our business; and other risks and uncertainties under the heading “Risk Factors” in our most recent annual report on Form 10-K and, if any, in our subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q or other securities filings.
Subsidiary: Trustco Bank
TRUSTCO BANK CORP NY
GLENVILLE, NY
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
Three months ended
6/30/2022
3/31/2022
6/30/2021
Summary of operations
Net interest income (TE)
$
43,060
40,096
40,122
(Credit) Provision for credit losses
(491
)
(200
)
-
Noninterest income
4,916
5,183
4,688
Noninterest expense
25,005
22,765
25,440
Net income
17,871
17,089
14,433
Per share
Net income per share:
- Basic
$
0.933
0.890
0.749
- Diluted
0.933
0.890
0.748
Cash dividends
0.350
0.350
0.341
Book value at period end
31.06
30.85
30.00
Market price at period end
30.84
31.93
34.38
At period end
Full time equivalent employees
793
769
769
Full service banking offices
144
144
147
Performance ratios
Return on average assets
1.15
%
1.12
0.95
Return on average equity
12.08
11.60
10.05
Efficiency (1)
51.97
50.55
56.91
Net interest spread (TE)
2.80
2.63
2.66
Net interest margin (TE)
2.83
2.66
2.70
Dividend payout ratio
37.46
39.36
45.51
Capital ratios at period end
Consolidated tangible equity to tangible assets (2)
9.54
%
9.43
9.44
Consolidated equity to assets
9.55
%
9.44
9.45
Asset quality analysis at period end
Nonperforming loans to total loans
0.41
0.43
0.48
Nonperforming assets to total assets
0.31
0.31
0.34
Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans
1.00
1.03
1.15
Coverage ratio (3)
2.4x
2.4x
2.4x
(1) Non-GAAP measure; calculated as noninterest expense (excluding ORE income/expense) divided by taxable equivalent net interest income plus noninterest income. See Non-GAAP Financial Measures Reconciliation.
(2) Non-GAAP measure; calculated as total equity less $553 of intangible assets divided by total assets less $553 of intangible assets. See Non-GAAP Financial Measures Reconciliation.
(3) Calculated as allowance for credit losses on loans divided by total nonperforming loans.
TE = Taxable equivalent
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS, Continued
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
Six months ended
06/30/22
06/30/21
Summary of operations
Net interest income (TE)
$
83,156
80,229
(Credit) Provision for credit losses
(691
)
350
Noninterest income
10,099
9,116
Noninterest expense
47,770
50,775
Net income
34,960
28,516
Per share
Net income per share:
- Basic
$
1.822
1.479
- Diluted
1.822
1.478
Cash dividends
0.700
0.681
Book value at period end
31.06
30.00
Market price at period end
30.84
34.38
Performance ratios
Return on average assets
1.13
0.96
Return on average equity
11.84
10.03
Efficiency (1)
51.28
56.63
Net interest spread (TE)
2.72
2.70
Net interest margin (TE)
2.74
2.74
Dividend payout ratio
38.39
46.07
(1) Non-GAAP measure; calculated as noninterest expense (excluding ORE income/expense) divided by taxable equivalent net interest income plus noninterest income. See Non-GAAP Financial Measures Reconciliation.
TE = Taxable equivalent.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
Three months ended
6/30/2022
3/31/2022
12/31/2021
9/30/2021
6/30/2021
Interest and dividend income:
Interest and fees on loans
$
39,604
39,003
39,655
39,488
39,808
Interest and dividends on securities available for sale:
U. S. government sponsored enterprises
147
86
76
91
97
State and political subdivisions
-
1
-
1
-
Mortgage-backed securities and collateralized mortgage
obligations - residential
1,367
1,087
1,073
1,038
1,167
Corporate bonds
522
233
206
220
323
Small Business Administration - guaranteed
participation securities
140
154
165
181
193
Other securities
2
2
4
5
5
Total interest and dividends on securities available for sale
2,178
1,563
1,524
1,536
1,785
Interest on held to maturity securities:
Mortgage-backed securities and collateralized mortgage
obligations - residential
87
90
97
104
111
Total interest on held to maturity securities
87
90
97
104
111
Federal Reserve Bank and Federal Home Loan Bank stock
65
62
62
64
65
Interest on federal funds sold and other short-term investments
2,253
572
432
470
286
Total interest income
44,187
41,290
41,770
41,662
42,055
Interest expense:
Interest on deposits:
Interest-bearing checking
42
44
42
38
46
Savings
163
156
149
154
162
Money market deposit accounts
210
214
201
202
236
Time deposits
536
546
865
1,149
1,261
Interest on short-term borrowings
176
234
221
232
228
Total interest expense
1,127
1,194
1,478
1,775
1,933
Net interest income
43,060
40,096
40,292
39,887
40,122
Less: (Credit) Provision for credit losses
(491
)
(200
)
(3,000
)
(2,800
)
-
Net interest income after provision for loan losses
43,551
40,296
43,292
42,687
40,122
Noninterest income:
Trustco Financial Services income
1,996
1,833
1,766
1,558
1,999
Fees for services to customers
2,658
2,801
2,578
2,531
2,486
Other
262
549
182
206
203
Total noninterest income
4,916
5,183
4,526
4,295
4,688
Noninterest expenses:
Salaries and employee benefits
11,464
9,239
11,984
11,909
12,403
Net occupancy expense
4,254
4,529
4,569
4,259
4,328
Equipment expense
1,667
1,588
1,758
1,628
1,600
Professional services
1,484
1,467
1,579
1,483
1,614
Outsourced services
2,500
2,280
1,950
2,015
2,169
Advertising expense
389
617
762
310
549
FDIC and other insurance
804
812
780
746
777
Other real estate expense (income), net
74
11
(28
)
32
(60
)
Other
2,369
2,222
2,836
2,315
2,060
Total noninterest expenses
25,005
22,765
26,190
24,697
25,440
Income before taxes
23,462
22,714
21,628
22,285
19,370
Income taxes
5,591
5,625
5,387
5,523
4,937
Net income
$
17,871
17,089
16,241
16,762
14,433
Net income per common share:
- Basic
$
0.933
0.890
0.845
0.871
0.749
- Diluted
0.933
0.890
0.845
0.871
0.748
Average basic shares (in thousands)
19,152
19,209
19,216
19,249
19,281
Average diluted shares (in thousands)
19,153
19,210
19,218
19,252
19,290
Note: Taxable equivalent net interest income
$
43,060
40,096
40,292
39,888
40,122
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME, Continued
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
Six months ended
06/30/22
06/30/21
Interest and dividend income:
Interest and fees on loans
$
78,607
80,025
Interest and dividends on securities available for sale:
U. S. government sponsored enterprises
233
147
State and political subdivisions
1
1
Mortgage-backed securities and collateralized mortgage
obligations - residential
2,454
2,404
Corporate bonds
755
639
Small Business Administration - guaranteed
participation securities
294
399
Other securities
4
11
Total interest and dividends on securities available for sale
3,741
3,601
Interest on held to maturity securities:
Mortgage-backed securities-residential
177
234
Total interest on held to maturity securities
177
234
Federal Reserve Bank and Federal Home Loan Bank stock
127
134
Interest on federal funds sold and other short-term investments
2,825
556
Total interest income
85,477
84,550
Interest expense:
Interest on deposits:
Interest-bearing checking
86
98
Savings
319
321
Money market deposit accounts
424
519
Time deposits
1,082
2,927
Interest on short-term borrowings
410
456
Total interest expense
2,321
4,321
Net interest income
83,156
80,229
Less: (Credit) Provision for credit losses
(691
)
350
Net interest income after provision for loan losses
83,847
79,879
Noninterest income:
Trustco Financial Services income
3,829
4,034
Fees for services to customers
5,459
4,690
Other
811
392
Total noninterest income
10,099
9,116
Noninterest expenses:
Salaries and employee benefits
20,703
24,828
Net occupancy expense
8,783
8,914
Equipment expense
3,255
3,231
Professional services
2,951
3,046
Outsourced services
4,780
4,419
Advertising expense
1,006
903
FDIC and other insurance
1,616
1,484
Other real estate expense, net
85
179
Other
4,591
3,771
Total noninterest expenses
47,770
50,775
Income before taxes
46,176
38,220
Income taxes
11,216
9,704
Net income
$
34,960
28,516
Net income per common share:
- Basic
$
1.822
1.479
- Diluted
1.822
1.478
Average basic shares (in thousands)
19,184
19,284
Average diluted shares (in thousands)
19,185
19,292
Note: Taxable equivalent net interest income
$
83,156
80,229
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION
(dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)
6/30/2022
3/31/2022
12/31/2021
9/30/2021
6/30/2021
ASSETS:
Cash and due from banks
$
46,611
47,526
48,357
45,486
47,766
Federal funds sold and other short term investments
999,573
1,225,022
1,171,113
1,147,853
1,134,622
Total cash and cash equivalents
1,046,184
1,272,548
1,219,470
1,193,339
1,182,388
Securities available for sale:
U. S. government sponsored enterprises
101,100
62,059
59,179
59,749
74,579
States and political subdivisions
41
41
41
48
48
Mortgage-backed securities and collateralized mortgage
obligations - residential
287,450
244,045
270,798
293,585
315,656
Small Business Administration - guaranteed
participation securities
25,428
28,086
31,674
34,569
37,199
Corporate bonds
87,740
74,089
45,337
45,915
54,647
Other securities
656
671
684
686
686
Total securities available for sale
502,415
408,991
407,713
434,552
482,815
Held to maturity securities:
Mortgage-backed securities and collateralized mortgage
obligations-residential
8,544
9,183
9,923
10,701
11,665
Total held to maturity securities
8,544
9,183
9,923
10,701
11,665
Federal Reserve Bank and Federal Home Loan Bank stock
5,797
5,604
5,604
5,604
5,604
Loans:
Commercial
199,886
192,408
200,200
204,679
214,164
Residential mortgage loans
4,076,657
4,026,434
3,998,187
3,951,285
3,892,351
Home equity line of credit
253,758
236,117
230,976
231,314
234,214
Installment loans
10,258
9,395
9,416
9,451
8,638
Loans, net of deferred net costs
4,540,559
4,464,354
4,438,779
4,396,729
4,349,367
Less: Allowance for credit losses on loans
45,285
46,178
44,267
47,350
50,155
Net loans
4,495,274
4,418,176
4,394,512
4,349,379
4,299,212
Bank premises and equipment, net
32,381
32,644
33,027
33,233
33,691
Operating lease right-of-use assets
47,343
48,569
48,090
45,836
45,825
Other assets
88,853
86,158
78,207
62,191
61,378
Total assets
$
6,226,791
6,281,873
6,196,546
6,134,835
6,122,578
LIABILITIES:
Deposits:
Demand
$
851,573
835,281
794,878
790,663
765,193
Interest-bearing checking
1,208,159
1,225,093
1,191,304
1,148,593
1,152,901
Savings accounts
1,577,034
1,553,152
1,504,554
1,433,130
1,409,556
Money market deposit accounts
760,338
796,275
782,079
744,051
732,963
Time deposits
999,737
940,215
995,314
1,124,581
1,169,907
Total deposits
5,396,841
5,350,016
5,268,129
5,241,018
5,230,520
Short-term borrowings
147,282
248,371
244,686
230,770
237,791
Operating lease liabilities
51,777
53,094
52,720
50,515
50,586
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
36,259
37,497
29,883
25,849
25,088
Total liabilities
5,632,159
5,688,978
5,595,418
5,548,152
5,543,985
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY:
Capital stock
20,046
20,046
20,046
20,042
20,041
Surplus
256,661
256,661
256,661
256,565
256,536
Undivided profits
367,100
355,948
349,056
339,554
329,350
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income, net of tax
(9,422
)
(2,369
)
12,147
7,304
7,840
Treasury stock at cost
(39,753
)
(37,391
)
(36,782
)
(36,782
)
(35,174
)
Total shareholders' equity
594,632
592,895
601,128
586,683
578,593