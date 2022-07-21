TrustCo Reports Historic Performance – Past and Present; Net Income of $17.9 Million up 24% over the Prior Year Quarter

TrustCo Bank Corp NY

GLENVILLE, N.Y., July 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TrustCo Bank Corp NY (TrustCo, NASDAQ: TRST) today announced second quarter 2022 net income of $17.9 million or $0.933 diluted earnings per share, compared to net income of $14.4 million or $0.748 diluted earnings per share for the second quarter 2021; and net income of $35.0 million or $1.822 diluted earnings per share for the six months ended June 30, 2022, compared to net income of $28.5 million or $1.478 diluted earnings per share for the six months ended June 30, 2021.

Noting that Trustco Bank marked its 120th year serving the community this June by ringing Nasdaq’s opening bell on June 13, 2022, Robert J. McCormick, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer said “The long-sustained success and strong financial performance of TrustCo Bank Corp NY truly is something to be celebrated. With events from Times Square in New York City to our historic main office in Schenectady, New York, this quarter we have honored the leaders that came before us building not just a strong bank, but enduring community bonds, and touted our strategic plan for weathering a low interest rate environment. We are very pleased to report today that these efforts have culminated in another quarter of record earnings and very positive loan growth.”

Average loans were up $196.2 million or 4.6% in the second quarter 2022 over the same period in 2021. Average residential loans, our primary lending focus, were up $202.0 million, or 5.3%, in the second quarter 2022 over the same period in 2021. Average deposits were up $153.1 million or 2.9% for the second quarter 2022 over the same period a year earlier. The increase in deposits was the result of a $382.6 million or 9.5% increase in total average core deposit accounts, which consist of interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking, savings and money market deposits, offset by a decrease in average time deposits of $229.5 million or 19.2%, for the second quarter 2022 over the same period in 2021. Within the core deposits, checking balances were up $152.0 million or 8.0% (including interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking balances), money market balances were up $48.7 million or 6.7%, and savings balances were up $181.9 million or 13.2%. We believe the increase in core deposits continues to reflect the desire of customers to have additional funds in the safety and security offered by TrustCo’s long history of conservative banking. As we move forward, the objective is to continue to encourage customers to retain these additional funds in the expanded product offerings of the Bank through aggressive marketing and product differentiation.

The cost of interest bearing liabilities decreased to 0.10% in the second quarter 2022 from 0.17% in the second quarter 2021. A significant portion of our CD portfolio (time deposits) repriced during the last year while interest rates remained low; however, the Bank is monitoring the recent Federal Funds target rate increases, and the effects it is having on deposit rates as we move forward. Continued increases in rates by the Federal Reserve Board will more than likely cause an increase in rates of interest bearing liabilities. The net interest margin for the second quarter 2022 was 2.83%, up 13 basis points from 2.70% in the second quarter of 2021. This was primarily also due to the recent increase in the Federal Funds target rate, resulting in more interest earned on our short-term funds.

The Bank continued to demonstrate its ability to grow shareholders’ equity as average equity was up $17.7 million or 3.1% in the second quarter of 2022 compared to the same period in 2021. Return on average assets and return on average equity for the second quarter 2022 were 1.15% and 12.08%, respectively, an increase as compared to 0.95% and 10.05% for the second quarter 2021. Improving efficiencies to reduce costs continues to remain a key area of focus. Salaries and benefits expense increased approximately $2.2 million over the prior quarter due to a true-up to the incentive compensation accrual in the prior quarter. Salaries and benefits expense has returned to historical levels in the second quarter of 2022. The efficiency ratio was 51.97 for the second quarter 2022, a decrease as compared to 56.91 for the second quarter 2021. The Bank also purchased 75 thousand shares of stock under the previously announced Stock Repurchase Plan.



Asset quality and loan loss reserve measures have stayed consistent. Nonperforming loans (NPLs) were $18.7 million at June 30, 2022, compared to $20.8 million at June 30, 2021. NPLs were 0.41% and 0.48% of total loans at June 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively. The coverage ratio, or allowance for credit losses on loans to NPLs, was 242.0% at June 30, 2022, compared to 240.9% at June 30, 2021. Nonperforming assets (NPAs) were $19.4 million at June 30, 2022, compared to $21.1 million at June 30, 2021. As mentioned in the prior quarter, the Company adopted Accounting Standards Update 2016-13, Financial Instruments – Credit Losses (Topic 326): Measurement of Credit Losses on Financial Instruments” (“CECL”) effective January 1, 2022. TrustCo recorded a net decrease to retained earnings of $3.5 million upon adoption of the new accounting standard. The transition adjustment at January 1, 2022 included a $2.4 million increase in the allowance for credit losses on loans, a $2.3 million increase in the allowance for estimated credit losses on unfunded off-balance sheet credit exposures, and a corresponding increase in deferred tax assets of $1.2 million. The Company recorded a credit to provision for credit losses of $491 thousand, which includes a credit to provision for credit losses on loans of $1.0 million as a result of improving unemployment and housing price forecasts, offset by a provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments of $509 thousand as a result of a corresponding increase in unfunded loan commitments. The ratio of allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans was 1.00% and 1.15% as of June 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively. The allowance for credit losses on loans was $45.3 million at June 30, 2022, compared to $50.2 million at June 30, 2021.

Net recoveries for the second quarter 2022 were $107 thousand versus net recoveries in the second quarter 2021 of $164 thousand. The annualized net recoveries ratio was (0.01)% and (0.02)% for the second quarter 2022 and 2021, respectively.

At June 30, 2022 the equity to asset ratio was 9.55%, compared to 9.45% at June 30, 2021. Book value per share at June 30, 2022 was $31.06, up 3.5% compared to $30.00 a year earlier.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY is a $6.2 billion savings and loan holding company and through its subsidiary, Trustco Bank, operated 144 offices in New York, New Jersey, Vermont, Massachusetts, and Florida at June 30, 2022.

In addition, the Bank’s Financial Services Department offers a full range of investment services, retirement planning and trust and estate administration services. The common shares of TrustCo are traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol TRST.

A conference call to discuss second quarter 2022 results will be held at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time on July 22, 2022. Those wishing to participate in the call may dial toll-free for the United States at 1-844-200-6205, for Canada at 1-833-950-0062, and all other locations at 1-929-526-1599, Access code 005124. A replay of the call will be available for thirty days by dialing toll-free for the United States at 1-866-813-9403, for Canada at 1-226-828-7578, and all other locations at +44-204-525-0658, Access code 575732. The call will also be audio webcast at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/221175934, and will be available for one year.

All statements in this news release that are not historical are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "goal," "seek," "believe," "project," "estimate," "expect," "strategy," "future," "likely," "may," "should," "will" and similar references to future periods. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements we make regarding our expectations for our performance during 2022, including our expectations regarding the effects of the economic environment on our financial results, our ability to retain customers and the amount of customers’ business, including deposit balances, with us, the impact of Federal Reserve actions regarding interest rates and the growth of loans and deposits throughout our branch network and our ability to capitalize on economic changes in the areas in which we operate. Such forward-looking statements are subject to factors that could cause actual results to differ materially for TrustCo from those discussed, and many of the risks and uncertainties are heightened by or may, in the future, be heightened by the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and macroeconomic or geopolitical concerns related to inflation, rising interest rates and the war in Ukraine. TrustCo wishes to caution readers not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. The following important factors, among others, in some cases have affected and in the future could affect TrustCo’s actual results and could cause TrustCo’s actual financial performance to differ materially from that expressed in any forward-looking statement: the effects of inflation and inflationary pressures and changes in monetary and fiscal policies and laws, including interest rate policies of the Federal Reserve Board; the impact of the actions taken by governmental authorities to contain the COVID-19 pandemic or address the impact of the pandemic on the economy, and the effect of all of such items on our operations, liquidity and capital position, and on the financial condition of our borrowers and other customers; changes in and uncertainty related to benchmark interest rates used to price loans and deposits; future business strategies related to the implementation of CECL; credit risks and risks from concentrations (by geographic area and by loan product) within our loan portfolio; changes in local market areas and general business and economic trends, as well as changes in consumer spending and savings habits; and our ability to assess and react effectively to such changes; our ability to continue to originate a significant volume of one-to-four family mortgage loans in our market areas; our ability to continue to maintain noninterest expense and other overhead costs at reasonable levels relative to income; our ability to make accurate assumptions and judgments regarding the credit risks associated with lending and investing activities; restrictions or conditions imposed by our regulators on our operations that may make it more difficult for us to achieve our goals; the future earnings and capital levels of us and Trustco Bank and the continued receipt of approvals from our primary federal banking regulators under regulatory rules to distribute capital to TrustCo, which could affect our ability to pay dividends; results of supervisory monitoring or examinations of Trustco Bank and TrustCo by our respective regulators; adverse conditions in the securities markets that lead to impairment in the value of securities in our investment portfolio; the perceived overall value of our products and services by users, including in comparison to competitors’ products and services and the willingness of current and prospective customers to substitute competitors’ products and services for our products and services; changes in consumer spending, borrowing and saving habits; the effect of changes in financial services laws and regulations and the impact of other governmental initiatives affecting the financial services industry; changes in management personnel; real estate and collateral values; changes in accounting policies and practices, as may be adopted by the bank regulatory agencies, the FASB or PCAOB; disruptions, security breaches, or other adverse events affecting the third-party vendors who perform several of our critical processing functions; technological changes and electronic, cyber and physical security breaches; our success at managing the risks involved in the foregoing and managing our business; and other risks and uncertainties under the heading “Risk Factors” in our most recent annual report on Form 10-K and, if any, in our subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q or other securities filings.

TRUSTCO BANK CORP NY GLENVILLE, NY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (dollars in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Three months ended 6/30/2022 3/31/2022 6/30/2021 Summary of operations Net interest income (TE) $ 43,060 40,096 40,122 (Credit) Provision for credit losses (491 ) (200 ) - Noninterest income 4,916 5,183 4,688 Noninterest expense 25,005 22,765 25,440 Net income 17,871 17,089 14,433 Per share Net income per share: - Basic $ 0.933 0.890 0.749 - Diluted 0.933 0.890 0.748 Cash dividends 0.350 0.350 0.341 Book value at period end 31.06 30.85 30.00 Market price at period end 30.84 31.93 34.38 At period end Full time equivalent employees 793 769 769 Full service banking offices 144 144 147 Performance ratios Return on average assets 1.15 % 1.12 0.95 Return on average equity 12.08 11.60 10.05 Efficiency (1) 51.97 50.55 56.91 Net interest spread (TE) 2.80 2.63 2.66 Net interest margin (TE) 2.83 2.66 2.70 Dividend payout ratio 37.46 39.36 45.51 Capital ratios at period end Consolidated tangible equity to tangible assets (2) 9.54 % 9.43 9.44 Consolidated equity to assets 9.55 % 9.44 9.45 Asset quality analysis at period end Nonperforming loans to total loans 0.41 0.43 0.48 Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.31 0.31 0.34 Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans 1.00 1.03 1.15 Coverage ratio (3) 2.4x 2.4x 2.4x (1) Non-GAAP measure; calculated as noninterest expense (excluding ORE income/expense) divided by taxable equivalent net interest income plus noninterest income. See Non-GAAP Financial Measures Reconciliation. (2) Non-GAAP measure; calculated as total equity less $553 of intangible assets divided by total assets less $553 of intangible assets. See Non-GAAP Financial Measures Reconciliation. (3) Calculated as allowance for credit losses on loans divided by total nonperforming loans. TE = Taxable equivalent





FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS, Continued (dollars in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Six months ended

06/30/22 06/30/21 Summary of operations Net interest income (TE) $ 83,156 80,229 (Credit) Provision for credit losses (691 ) 350 Noninterest income 10,099 9,116 Noninterest expense 47,770 50,775 Net income 34,960 28,516 Per share Net income per share: - Basic $ 1.822 1.479 - Diluted 1.822 1.478 Cash dividends 0.700 0.681 Book value at period end 31.06 30.00 Market price at period end 30.84 34.38 Performance ratios Return on average assets 1.13 0.96 Return on average equity 11.84 10.03 Efficiency (1) 51.28 56.63 Net interest spread (TE) 2.72 2.70 Net interest margin (TE) 2.74 2.74 Dividend payout ratio 38.39 46.07 (1) Non-GAAP measure; calculated as noninterest expense (excluding ORE income/expense) divided by taxable equivalent net interest income plus noninterest income. See Non-GAAP Financial Measures Reconciliation. TE = Taxable equivalent.





CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (dollars in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Three months ended 6/30/2022 3/31/2022 12/31/2021 9/30/2021 6/30/2021 Interest and dividend income: Interest and fees on loans $ 39,604 39,003 39,655 39,488 39,808 Interest and dividends on securities available for sale: U. S. government sponsored enterprises 147 86 76 91 97 State and political subdivisions - 1 - 1 - Mortgage-backed securities and collateralized mortgage obligations - residential 1,367 1,087 1,073 1,038 1,167 Corporate bonds 522 233 206 220 323 Small Business Administration - guaranteed participation securities 140 154 165 181 193 Other securities 2 2 4 5 5 Total interest and dividends on securities available for sale 2,178 1,563 1,524 1,536 1,785 Interest on held to maturity securities: Mortgage-backed securities and collateralized mortgage obligations - residential 87 90 97 104 111 Total interest on held to maturity securities 87 90 97 104 111 Federal Reserve Bank and Federal Home Loan Bank stock 65 62 62 64 65 Interest on federal funds sold and other short-term investments 2,253 572 432 470 286 Total interest income 44,187 41,290 41,770 41,662 42,055 Interest expense: Interest on deposits: Interest-bearing checking 42 44 42 38 46 Savings 163 156 149 154 162 Money market deposit accounts 210 214 201 202 236 Time deposits 536 546 865 1,149 1,261 Interest on short-term borrowings 176 234 221 232 228 Total interest expense 1,127 1,194 1,478 1,775 1,933 Net interest income 43,060 40,096 40,292 39,887 40,122 Less: (Credit) Provision for credit losses (491 ) (200 ) (3,000 ) (2,800 ) - Net interest income after provision for loan losses 43,551 40,296 43,292 42,687 40,122 Noninterest income: Trustco Financial Services income 1,996 1,833 1,766 1,558 1,999 Fees for services to customers 2,658 2,801 2,578 2,531 2,486 Other 262 549 182 206 203 Total noninterest income 4,916 5,183 4,526 4,295 4,688 Noninterest expenses: Salaries and employee benefits 11,464 9,239 11,984 11,909 12,403 Net occupancy expense 4,254 4,529 4,569 4,259 4,328 Equipment expense 1,667 1,588 1,758 1,628 1,600 Professional services 1,484 1,467 1,579 1,483 1,614 Outsourced services 2,500 2,280 1,950 2,015 2,169 Advertising expense 389 617 762 310 549 FDIC and other insurance 804 812 780 746 777 Other real estate expense (income), net 74 11 (28 ) 32 (60 ) Other 2,369 2,222 2,836 2,315 2,060 Total noninterest expenses 25,005 22,765 26,190 24,697 25,440 Income before taxes 23,462 22,714 21,628 22,285 19,370 Income taxes 5,591 5,625 5,387 5,523 4,937 Net income $ 17,871 17,089 16,241 16,762 14,433 Net income per common share: - Basic $ 0.933 0.890 0.845 0.871 0.749 - Diluted 0.933 0.890 0.845 0.871 0.748 Average basic shares (in thousands) 19,152 19,209 19,216 19,249 19,281 Average diluted shares (in thousands) 19,153 19,210 19,218 19,252 19,290 Note: Taxable equivalent net interest income $ 43,060 40,096 40,292 39,888 40,122





CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME, Continued (dollars in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Six months ended 06/30/22 06/30/21 Interest and dividend income: Interest and fees on loans $ 78,607 80,025 Interest and dividends on securities available for sale: U. S. government sponsored enterprises 233 147 State and political subdivisions 1 1 Mortgage-backed securities and collateralized mortgage obligations - residential 2,454 2,404 Corporate bonds 755 639 Small Business Administration - guaranteed participation securities 294 399 Other securities 4 11 Total interest and dividends on securities available for sale 3,741 3,601 Interest on held to maturity securities: Mortgage-backed securities-residential 177 234 Total interest on held to maturity securities 177 234 Federal Reserve Bank and Federal Home Loan Bank stock 127 134 Interest on federal funds sold and other short-term investments 2,825 556 Total interest income 85,477 84,550 Interest expense: Interest on deposits: Interest-bearing checking 86 98 Savings 319 321 Money market deposit accounts 424 519 Time deposits 1,082 2,927 Interest on short-term borrowings 410 456 Total interest expense 2,321 4,321 Net interest income 83,156 80,229 Less: (Credit) Provision for credit losses (691 ) 350 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 83,847 79,879 Noninterest income: Trustco Financial Services income 3,829 4,034 Fees for services to customers 5,459 4,690 Other 811 392 Total noninterest income 10,099 9,116 Noninterest expenses: Salaries and employee benefits 20,703 24,828 Net occupancy expense 8,783 8,914 Equipment expense 3,255 3,231 Professional services 2,951 3,046 Outsourced services 4,780 4,419 Advertising expense 1,006 903 FDIC and other insurance 1,616 1,484 Other real estate expense, net 85 179 Other 4,591 3,771 Total noninterest expenses 47,770 50,775 Income before taxes 46,176 38,220 Income taxes 11,216 9,704 Net income $ 34,960 28,516 Net income per common share: - Basic $ 1.822 1.479 - Diluted 1.822 1.478 Average basic shares (in thousands) 19,184 19,284 Average diluted shares (in thousands) 19,185 19,292 Note: Taxable equivalent net interest income $ 83,156 80,229



