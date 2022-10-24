TrustCo Reports Another Record Quarter; Net Income of $19.4 Million up 15.5% over the Prior Year Quarter
GLENVILLE, N.Y., Oct. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TrustCo Bank Corp NY (TrustCo, NASDAQ: TRST) today announced third quarter 2022 net income of $19.4 million or $1.013 diluted earnings per share, compared to net income of $16.8 million or $0.871 diluted earnings per share for the third quarter 2021. On a year-to-date basis, net income of $54.3 million or $2.835 diluted earnings per share for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 was an increase of 20.0%, compared to net income of $45.3 million or $2.349 diluted earnings per share for the nine months ended September 30, 2021.
Overview
Chairman, President, and CEO, Robert J. McCormick said “First and foremost, we are very pleased to advise our shareholders that all of our people in Florida are safe following Hurricane Ian and that Trustco Bank has suffered only minor property damage. All Florida operations resumed in due course following the storm.” Mr. McCormick also said: “As to our performance this period, we are very pleased to report yet another record quarter for net income. Our record earnings, sustained now over several quarters, are the product of our effectively executed strategic vision for the company. We expect a strong finish in 2022 and are optimistic about our prospects for 2023.”
TrustCo saw continued loan growth in the third quarter of 2022 compared to the prior year, led by an increase in residential mortgages. Loan portfolio expansion was funded by a combination of utilizing a portion of our strong cash balances and by cash flow from investments, as well as growth in funding from customers and expansion of earnings. The continued shift toward loans helped sustain margin expansion while the cost of funds actually decreased 4 basis points from the third quarter of 2021 to the third quarter 2022. In addition, total average deposits grew $105.1 million over the same period. The Federal Reserve decision to begin to raise the target Federal Funds rate has contributed to our results during 2022, as our cash position and other variable rate products repriced upward, and is likely to continue to do so during the remainder of 2022 to the extent there are additional rate increases. We also note that current mortgage rates significantly exceed the yield on our existing portfolio of mortgages, which, if sustained, should be a positive going forward. TrustCo’s strong liquidity position continues to allow us to take advantage of opportunities as they arise.
In response to Hurricane Ian, the Bank continues to assess the impact to the counties in Florida that we do business in. We are currently monitoring all customer contact in the affected counties and to date have not identified circumstances that would have a material adverse impact on the performance of our loan portfolio.
Details
Average loans were up $213.5 million or 4.9% in the third quarter 2022 over the same period in 2021. Average residential loans, our primary lending focus, were up $185.0 million, or 4.7%, in the third quarter 2022 over the same period in 2021. As mentioned above, average deposits were up $105.1 million or 2.0% for the third quarter 2022 over the same period a year earlier. The increase in deposits was the result of a $275.7 million or 6.7% increase in total average core deposit accounts, which consist of interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking, savings and money market deposits, offset by a decrease in average time deposits of $170.6 million or 14.8% for the third quarter 2022 over the same period in 2021. Within the core deposits, checking balances were up $120.5 million or 6.2% (including interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking balances), money market balances were up $6.2 million or 0.8%, and savings balances were up $149.0 million or 10.4%. We believe the increase in core deposits continues to reflect the desire of customers to have additional funds in the safety and security offered by TrustCo’s long history of conservative banking. As we move forward, our objective is to continue to encourage customers to retain these additional funds in the expanded product offerings of the Bank through aggressive marketing and product differentiation.
Net interest income, on a tax equivalent basis, was $47.8 million for the third quarter of 2022, an increase of $7.9 million or 19.8% compared to the same period in 2021, driven by solid liquidity, low cost core deposit base, and the recent increases in the Federal Funds target rate. The net interest margin for the third quarter 2022 was 3.16%, up 51 basis points from 2.65% in the third quarter of 2021. The cost of interest bearing liabilities decreased to 0.11% in the third quarter 2022 from 0.15% in the third quarter 2021. A significant portion of our CD portfolio (time deposits) repriced during the last year while interest rates remained low; however, the Bank continues to monitor the recent Federal Funds target rate increases and the effects it is having on deposit rates as we move forward. Continued increases in rates by the Federal Reserve Board will more than likely cause an increase in rates on interest bearing liabilities.
For the third quarter of 2022, return on average assets and return on average equity were 1.24% and 12.78%, respectively, compared to 1.08% and 11.40% for the third quarter of 2021. As previously discussed, improving efficiencies to reduce costs continues to remain a key area of focus as we are proud of our efficiency ratio. The efficiency ratio was 49.87% for the third quarter of 2022, a decrease compared to 55.82% for the third quarter of 2021. Total operating expenses increased by $1.4 million in the third quarter of 2022 as compared to the third quarter of 2021, with increases in salary and employee benefits, occupancy, outsourced services and the other expense categories, partly offset by declines in the equipment and the professional services categories. The modest increase in expenses was more than offset by an $8 million increase in revenue (net interest income plus non-interest income) and resulted in a notable improvement in the bottom line.
Asset quality remains strong and loan loss reserve measures are consistent over the past twelve months. The Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $300 thousand in the third quarter of 2022, which includes a provision for credit losses on loans of $100 thousand and a provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments of $200 thousand as a result of a corresponding increase in unfunded loan commitments. The ratio of allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans was 0.98% and 1.08% as of September 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively. The allowance for credit losses on loans was $45.5 million at September 30, 2022, compared to $47.4 million at September 30, 2021. Nonperforming loans (NPLs) were $18.7 million at September 30, 2022, compared to $20.2 million at September 30, 2021. NPLs were 0.40% and 0.46% of total loans at September 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively. The coverage ratio, or allowance for credit losses on loans to NPLs, was 243.6% at September 30, 2022, compared to 234.7% at September 30, 2021. Nonperforming assets (NPAs) were $19.4 million at September 30, 2022, compared to $20.7 million at September 30, 2021. As mentioned in the prior quarters, the Company adopted Accounting Standards Update 2016-13, Financial Instruments – Credit Losses (Topic 326): Measurement of Credit Losses on Financial Instruments (“CECL”) effective January 1, 2022. TrustCo recorded a net decrease to retained earnings of $3.5 million upon adoption of the new accounting standard. The transition adjustment at January 1, 2022 included a $2.4 million increase in the allowance for credit losses on loans, a $2.3 million increase in the allowance for estimated credit losses on unfunded off-balance sheet credit exposures, and a corresponding increase in deferred tax assets of $1.2 million.
At September 30, 2022 our equity to asset ratio was 9.69%, compared to 9.56% at September 30, 2021. Book value per share at September 30, 2022 was $30.89, up 1.3% compared to $30.50 a year earlier.
TrustCo Bank Corp NY is a $6.1 billion savings and loan holding company and through its subsidiary, Trustco Bank, operated 144 offices in New York, New Jersey, Vermont, Massachusetts, and Florida at September 30, 2022.
In addition, the Bank’s Financial Services Department offers a full range of investment services, retirement planning and trust and estate administration services. The common shares of TrustCo are traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol TRST.
All statements in this news release that are not historical are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "goal," "seek," "believe," "project," "estimate," "expect," "strategy," "future," "likely," "may," "should," "will" and similar references to future periods. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements we make regarding our expectations for our performance during 2022, including our expectations regarding the effects of the economic environment on our financial results, our ability to retain customers and the amount of customers' business, including deposit balances, with us, the impact of Federal Reserve decision to raise Federal funds target rate, as well as other actions regarding interest rates and the growth of loans and deposits throughout our branch network, the increase in residential mortgage rates and our ability to capitalize on economic changes in the areas in which we operate. Such forward-looking statements are subject to factors that could cause actual results to differ materially for TrustCo from those discussed, and many of the risks and uncertainties are heightened by or may, in the future, be heightened by the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and macroeconomic or geopolitical concerns related to inflation, rising interest rates and the war in Ukraine. TrustCo wishes to caution readers not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. The following important factors, among others, in some cases have affected and in the future could affect TrustCo's actual results and could cause TrustCo's actual financial performance to differ materially from that expressed in any forward-looking statement: the effects of inflation and inflationary pressures and changes in monetary and fiscal policies and laws, including interest rate policies of the Federal Reserve Board; the impact of the actions taken by governmental authorities to contain the COVID-19 pandemic or address the impact of the pandemic on the economy, and the effect of all of such items on our operations, liquidity and capital position, and on the financial condition of our borrowers and other customers; changes in and uncertainty related to benchmark interest rates used to price loans and deposits; future business strategies related to the implementation of CECL; credit risks and risks from concentrations (by geographic area and by loan product) within our loan portfolio; changes in local market areas and general business and economic trends, as well as changes in consumer spending and savings habits; and our ability to assess and react effectively to such changes; our ability to continue to originate a significant volume of one-to-four family mortgage loans in our market areas; our ability to continue to maintain noninterest expense and other overhead costs at reasonable levels relative to income; our ability to make accurate assumptions and judgments regarding the credit risks associated with lending and investing activities; restrictions or conditions imposed by our regulators on our operations that may make it more difficult for us to achieve our goals; the future earnings and capital levels of us and Trustco Bank and the continued receipt of approvals from our primary federal banking regulators under regulatory rules to distribute capital to TrustCo, which could affect our ability to pay dividends; results of supervisory monitoring or examinations of Trustco Bank and TrustCo by our respective regulators; adverse conditions in the securities markets that lead to impairment in the value of securities in our investment portfolio; the perceived overall value of our products and services by users, including in comparison to competitors' products and services and the willingness of current and prospective customers to substitute competitors' products and services for our products and services; changes in consumer spending, borrowing and saving habits; the effect of changes in financial services laws and regulations and the impact of other governmental initiatives affecting the financial services industry; changes in management personnel; real estate and collateral values; changes in accounting policies and practices, as may be adopted by the bank regulatory agencies, the FASB or PCAOB; disruptions, security breaches, or other adverse events affecting the third-party vendors who perform several of our critical processing functions; technological changes and electronic, cyber and physical security breaches; our success at managing the risks involved in the foregoing and managing our business; and other risks and uncertainties under the heading "Risk Factors" in our most recent annual report on Form 10-K and, if any, in our subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q or other securities filings.
TRUSTCO BANK CORP NY
GLENVILLE, NY
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
Three months ended
9/30/2022
6/30/2022
9/30/2021
Summary of operations
Net interest income (TE)
$
47,793
43,060
39,888
Provision (Credit) for credit losses
300
(491
)
(2,800
)
Noninterest income
4,386
4,916
4,295
Noninterest expense
26,144
25,005
24,697
Net income
19,364
17,871
16,762
Per share
Net income per share:
- Basic
$
1.013
0.933
0.871
- Diluted
1.013
0.933
0.871
Cash dividends
0.350
0.350
0.341
Book value at period end
30.89
31.06
30.50
Market price at period end
31.42
30.84
31.97
At period end
Full time equivalent employees
753
793
743
Full service banking offices
144
144
147
Performance ratios
Return on average assets
1.24
%
1.15
1.08
Return on average equity
12.78
12.08
11.40
Efficiency ratio (1)
49.87
51.97
55.82
Net interest spread (TE)
3.13
2.80
2.62
Net interest margin (TE)
3.16
2.83
2.65
Dividend payout ratio
34.57
37.46
39.13
Capital ratios at period end
Consolidated tangible equity to tangible assets (2)
9.68
%
9.54
9.55
Consolidated equity to assets
9.69
%
9.55
9.56
Asset quality analysis at period end
Nonperforming loans to total loans
0.40
0.41
0.46
Nonperforming assets to total assets
0.32
0.31
0.34
Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans
0.98
1.00
1.08
Coverage ratio (3)
2.4x
2.4x
2.3x
(1) Non-GAAP measure; calculated as noninterest expense (excluding ORE income/expense) divided by taxable equivalent net interest income plus noninterest income. See Non-GAAP Financial Measures Reconciliation.
(2) Non-GAAP measure; calculated as total shareholders' equity less $553 of intangible assets divided by total assets less $553 of intangible assets. See Non-GAAP Financial Measures Reconciliation.
(3) Calculated as allowance for credit losses on loans divided by total nonperforming loans.
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS, Continued
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
Nine months ended
09/30/22
09/30/21
Summary of operations
Net interest income (TE)
$
130,949
120,117
(Credit) Provision for credit losses
(391
)
(2,450
)
Noninterest income
14,485
13,411
Noninterest expense
73,914
75,472
Net income
54,324
45,278
Per share
Net income per share:
- Basic
$
2.835
2.349
- Diluted
2.835
2.349
Cash dividends
1.050
1.022
Book value at period end
30.89
30.50
Market price at period end
31.42
31.97
Performance ratios
Return on average assets
1.17
%
1.00
Return on average equity
12.16
10.50
Efficiency ratio (1)
50.77
56.36
Net interest spread (TE)
2.86
2.67
Net interest margin (TE)
2.88
2.71
Dividend payout ratio
37.03
43.50
(1) Non-GAAP measure; calculated as noninterest expense (excluding ORE income/expense) divided by taxable equivalent net interest income plus noninterest income. See Non-GAAP Financial Measures Reconciliation.
TE = Taxable equivalent.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
Three months ended
9/30/2022
6/30/2022
3/31/2022
12/31/2021
9/30/2021
Interest and dividend income:
Interest and fees on loans
$
40,896
39,604
39,003
39,655
39,488
Interest and dividends on securities available for sale:
U. S. government sponsored enterprises
479
147
86
76
91
State and political subdivisions
1
-
1
-
1
Mortgage-backed securities and collateralized mortgage
obligations - residential
1,617
1,367
1,087
1,073
1,038
Corporate bonds
526
522
233
206
220
Small Business Administration - guaranteed
participation securities
133
140
154
165
181
Other securities
3
2
2
4
5
Total interest and dividends on securities available for sale
2,759
2,178
1,563
1,524
1,536
Interest on held to maturity securities:
Mortgage-backed securities and collateralized mortgage
obligations - residential
85
87
90
97
104
Total interest on held to maturity securities
85
87
90
97
104
Federal Home Loan Bank stock
80
65
62
62
64
Interest on federal funds sold and other short-term investments
5,221
2,253
572
432
470
Total interest income
49,041
44,187
41,290
41,770
41,662
Interest expense:
Interest on deposits:
Interest-bearing checking
43
42
44
42
38
Savings
200
163
156
149
154
Money market deposit accounts
237
210
214
201
202
Time deposits
646
536
546
865
1,149
Interest on short-term borrowings
122
176
234
221
232
Total interest expense
1,248
1,127
1,194
1,478
1,775
Net interest income
47,793
43,060
40,096
40,292
39,887
Less: Provision (Credit) for credit losses
300
(491
)
(200
)
(3,000
)
(2,800
)
Net interest income after provision for loan losses
47,493
43,551
40,296
43,292
42,687
Noninterest income:
Trustco Financial Services income
1,435
1,996
1,833
1,766
1,558
Fees for services to customers
2,705
2,658
2,801
2,578
2,531
Other
246
262
549
182
206
Total noninterest income
4,386
4,916
5,183
4,526
4,295
Noninterest expenses:
Salaries and employee benefits
12,134
11,464
9,239
11,984
11,909
Net occupancy expense
4,483
4,254
4,529
4,569
4,259
Equipment expense
1,532
1,667
1,588
1,758
1,628
Professional services
1,375
1,484
1,467
1,579
1,483
Outsourced services
2,328
2,500
2,280
1,950
2,015
Advertising expense
508
389
617
762
310
FDIC and other insurance
773
804
812
780
746
Other real estate expense (income), net
124
74
11
(28
)
32
Other
2,887
2,369
2,222
2,836
2,315
Total noninterest expenses
26,144
25,005
22,765
26,190
24,697
Income before taxes
25,735
23,462
22,714
21,628
22,285
Income taxes
6,371
5,591
5,625
5,387
5,523
Net income
$
19,364
17,871
17,089
16,241
16,762
Net income per common share:
- Basic
$
1.013
0.933
0.890
0.845
0.871
- Diluted
1.013
0.933
0.890
0.845
0.871
Average basic shares (in thousands)
19,111
19,153
19,209
19,216
19,249
Average diluted shares (in thousands)
19,112
19,153
19,210
19,218
19,252
Note: Taxable equivalent net interest income
$
47,793
43,060
40,096
40,292
39,888
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME, Continued
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
Nine months ended
09/30/22
09/30/21
Interest and dividend income:
Interest and fees on loans
$
119,503
119,513
Interest and dividends on securities available for sale:
U. S. government sponsored enterprises
712
238
State and political subdivisions
2
2
Mortgage-backed securities and collateralized mortgage
obligations - residential
4,071
3,442
Corporate bonds
1,281
859
Small Business Administration - guaranteed
participation securities
427
580
Other securities
7
16
Total interest and dividends on securities available for sale
6,500
5,137
Interest on held to maturity securities:
Mortgage-backed securities-residential
262
338
Total interest on held to maturity securities
262
338
Federal Home Loan Bank stock
207
198
Interest on federal funds sold and other short-term investments
8,046
1,026
Total interest income
134,518
126,212
Interest expense:
Interest on deposits:
Interest-bearing checking
129
136
Savings
519
475
Money market deposit accounts
661
721
Time deposits
1,728
4,076
Interest on short-term borrowings
532
688
Total interest expense
3,569
6,096
Net interest income
130,949
120,116
Less: (Credit) Provision for credit losses
(391
)
(2,450
)
Net interest income after provision for loan losses
131,340
122,566
Noninterest income:
Trustco Financial Services income
5,264
5,592
Fees for services to customers
8,164
7,221
Other
1,057
598
Total noninterest income
14,485
13,411
Noninterest expenses:
Salaries and employee benefits
32,837
36,737
Net occupancy expense
13,266
13,173
Equipment expense
4,787
4,859
Professional services
4,326
4,529
Outsourced services
7,108
6,434
Advertising expense
1,514
1,213
FDIC and other insurance
2,389
2,230
Other real estate expense, net
209
211
Other
7,478
6,086
Total noninterest expenses
73,914
75,472
Income before taxes
71,911
60,505
Income taxes
17,587
15,227
Net income
$
54,324
45,278
Net income per common share:
- Basic
$
2.835
2.349
- Diluted
2.835
2.349
Average basic shares (in thousands)
19,160
19,272
Average diluted shares (in thousands)
19,160
19,278
Note: Taxable equivalent net interest income
$
130,949
120,117
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION
(dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)
9/30/2022
6/30/2022
3/31/2022
12/31/2021
9/30/2021
ASSETS:
Cash and due from banks
$
46,236
46,611
47,526
48,357
45,486
Federal funds sold and other short term investments
795,028
999,573
1,225,022
1,171,113
1,147,853
Total cash and cash equivalents
841,264
1,046,184
1,272,548
1,219,470
1,193,339
Securities available for sale:
U. S. government sponsored enterprises
102,779
101,100
62,059
59,179
59,749
States and political subdivisions
41
41
41
41
48
Mortgage-backed securities and collateralized mortgage
obligations - residential
261,242
287,450
244,045
270,798
293,585
Small Business Administration - guaranteed
participation securities
22,498
25,428
28,086
31,674
34,569
Corporate bonds
81,002
87,740
74,089
45,337
45,915
Other securities
657
656
671
684
686
Total securities available for sale
468,219
502,415
408,991
407,713
434,552
Held to maturity securities:
Mortgage-backed securities and collateralized mortgage
obligations-residential
8,091
8,544
9,183
9,923
10,701
Total held to maturity securities
8,091
8,544
9,183
9,923
10,701
Federal Home Loan Bank stock
5,797
5,797
5,604
5,604
5,604
Loans:
Commercial
217,120
199,886
192,408
200,200
204,679
Residential mortgage loans
4,132,365
4,076,657
4,026,434
3,998,187
3,951,285
Home equity line of credit
269,341
253,758
236,117
230,976
231,314
Installment loans
10,665
10,258
9,395
9,416
9,451
Loans, net of deferred net costs
4,629,491
4,540,559
4,464,354
4,438,779
4,396,729
Less: Allowance for credit losses on loans
45,517
45,285
46,178
44,267
47,350
Net loans
4,583,974
4,495,274
4,418,176
4,394,512
4,349,379
Bank premises and equipment, net
31,931
32,381
32,644
33,027
33,233
Operating lease right-of-use assets
45,733
47,343
48,569
48,090
45,836
Other assets
94,485
88,853
86,158
78,207
62,191
Total assets
$
6,079,494
6,226,791
6,281,873
6,196,546
6,134,835
LIABILITIES:
Deposits:
Demand
$
859,829
851,573
835,281
794,878
790,663
Interest-bearing checking
1,188,790
1,208,159
1,225,093
1,191,304
1,148,593
Savings accounts
1,562,564
1,577,034
1,553,152
1,504,554
1,433,130
Money market deposit accounts
716,319
760,338
796,275
782,079
744,051
Time deposits
954,352
999,737
940,215
995,314
1,124,581
Total deposits
5,281,854
5,396,841
5,350,016
5,268,129
5,241,018
Short-term borrowings
124,932
147,282
248,371
244,686
230,770
Operating lease liabilities
50,077
51,777
53,094
52,720
50,515
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
33,625
36,259
37,497
29,883
25,849
Total liabilities
5,490,488
5,632,159
5,688,978
5,595,418
5,548,152
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY:
Capital stock
20,046
20,046
20,046
20,046
20,042
Surplus
256,661
256,661
256,661
256,661
256,565
Undivided profits
379,769
367,100
355,948
349,056
339,554
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income, net of tax
(25,209
)
(9,422
)
(2,369
)
12,147
7,304
Treasury stock at cost
(42,261
)
(39,753
)
(37,391
)
(36,782
)