TrustCo Reports Another Record Quarter; Net Income of $19.4 Million up 15.5% over the Prior Year Quarter

TrustCo Bank Corp NY
·22 min read
TrustCo Bank Corp NY
TrustCo Bank Corp NY

GLENVILLE, N.Y., Oct. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TrustCo Bank Corp NY (TrustCo, NASDAQ: TRST) today announced third quarter 2022 net income of $19.4 million or $1.013 diluted earnings per share, compared to net income of $16.8 million or $0.871 diluted earnings per share for the third quarter 2021. On a year-to-date basis, net income of $54.3 million or $2.835 diluted earnings per share for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 was an increase of 20.0%, compared to net income of $45.3 million or $2.349 diluted earnings per share for the nine months ended September 30, 2021.

Overview

Chairman, President, and CEO, Robert J. McCormick said “First and foremost, we are very pleased to advise our shareholders that all of our people in Florida are safe following Hurricane Ian and that Trustco Bank has suffered only minor property damage. All Florida operations resumed in due course following the storm.” Mr. McCormick also said: “As to our performance this period, we are very pleased to report yet another record quarter for net income. Our record earnings, sustained now over several quarters, are the product of our effectively executed strategic vision for the company.   We expect a strong finish in 2022 and are optimistic about our prospects for 2023.”

TrustCo saw continued loan growth in the third quarter of 2022 compared to the prior year, led by an increase in residential mortgages. Loan portfolio expansion was funded by a combination of utilizing a portion of our strong cash balances and by cash flow from investments, as well as growth in funding from customers and expansion of earnings. The continued shift toward loans helped sustain margin expansion while the cost of funds actually decreased 4 basis points from the third quarter of 2021 to the third quarter 2022. In addition, total average deposits grew $105.1 million over the same period. The Federal Reserve decision to begin to raise the target Federal Funds rate has contributed to our results during 2022, as our cash position and other variable rate products repriced upward, and is likely to continue to do so during the remainder of 2022 to the extent there are additional rate increases. We also note that current mortgage rates significantly exceed the yield on our existing portfolio of mortgages, which, if sustained, should be a positive going forward. TrustCo’s strong liquidity position continues to allow us to take advantage of opportunities as they arise.

In response to Hurricane Ian, the Bank continues to assess the impact to the counties in Florida that we do business in. We are currently monitoring all customer contact in the affected counties and to date have not identified circumstances that would have a material adverse impact on the performance of our loan portfolio.

Details

Average loans were up $213.5 million or 4.9% in the third quarter 2022 over the same period in 2021. Average residential loans, our primary lending focus, were up $185.0 million, or 4.7%, in the third quarter 2022 over the same period in 2021. As mentioned above, average deposits were up $105.1 million or 2.0% for the third quarter 2022 over the same period a year earlier. The increase in deposits was the result of a $275.7 million or 6.7% increase in total average core deposit accounts, which consist of interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking, savings and money market deposits, offset by a decrease in average time deposits of $170.6 million or 14.8% for the third quarter 2022 over the same period in 2021. Within the core deposits, checking balances were up $120.5 million or 6.2% (including interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking balances), money market balances were up $6.2 million or 0.8%, and savings balances were up $149.0 million or 10.4%.   We believe the increase in core deposits continues to reflect the desire of customers to have additional funds in the safety and security offered by TrustCo’s long history of conservative banking. As we move forward, our objective is to continue to encourage customers to retain these additional funds in the expanded product offerings of the Bank through aggressive marketing and product differentiation.    

Net interest income, on a tax equivalent basis, was $47.8 million for the third quarter of 2022, an increase of $7.9 million or 19.8% compared to the same period in 2021, driven by solid liquidity, low cost core deposit base, and the recent increases in the Federal Funds target rate. The net interest margin for the third quarter 2022 was 3.16%, up 51 basis points from 2.65% in the third quarter of 2021. The cost of interest bearing liabilities decreased to 0.11% in the third quarter 2022 from 0.15% in the third quarter 2021. A significant portion of our CD portfolio (time deposits) repriced during the last year while interest rates remained low; however, the Bank continues to monitor the recent Federal Funds target rate increases and the effects it is having on deposit rates as we move forward. Continued increases in rates by the Federal Reserve Board will more than likely cause an increase in rates on interest bearing liabilities.   

For the third quarter of 2022, return on average assets and return on average equity were 1.24% and 12.78%, respectively, compared to 1.08% and 11.40% for the third quarter of 2021. As previously discussed, improving efficiencies to reduce costs continues to remain a key area of focus as we are proud of our efficiency ratio. The efficiency ratio was 49.87% for the third quarter of 2022, a decrease compared to 55.82% for the third quarter of 2021. Total operating expenses increased by $1.4 million in the third quarter of 2022 as compared to the third quarter of 2021, with increases in salary and employee benefits, occupancy, outsourced services and the other expense categories, partly offset by declines in the equipment and the professional services categories. The modest increase in expenses was more than offset by an $8 million increase in revenue (net interest income plus non-interest income) and resulted in a notable improvement in the bottom line.  
  
Asset quality remains strong and loan loss reserve measures are consistent over the past twelve months. The Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $300 thousand in the third quarter of 2022, which includes a provision for credit losses on loans of $100 thousand and a provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments of $200 thousand as a result of a corresponding increase in unfunded loan commitments. The ratio of allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans was 0.98% and 1.08% as of September 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively. The allowance for credit losses on loans was $45.5 million at September 30, 2022, compared to $47.4 million at September 30, 2021.   Nonperforming loans (NPLs) were $18.7 million at September 30, 2022, compared to $20.2 million at September 30, 2021. NPLs were 0.40% and 0.46% of total loans at September 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively. The coverage ratio, or allowance for credit losses on loans to NPLs, was 243.6% at September 30, 2022, compared to 234.7% at September 30, 2021. Nonperforming assets (NPAs) were $19.4 million at September 30, 2022, compared to $20.7 million at September 30, 2021. As mentioned in the prior quarters, the Company adopted Accounting Standards Update 2016-13, Financial Instruments – Credit Losses (Topic 326): Measurement of Credit Losses on Financial Instruments (“CECL”) effective January 1, 2022. TrustCo recorded a net decrease to retained earnings of $3.5 million upon adoption of the new accounting standard. The transition adjustment at January 1, 2022 included a $2.4 million increase in the allowance for credit losses on loans, a $2.3 million increase in the allowance for estimated credit losses on unfunded off-balance sheet credit exposures, and a corresponding increase in deferred tax assets of $1.2 million.

At September 30, 2022 our equity to asset ratio was 9.69%, compared to 9.56% at September 30, 2021. Book value per share at September 30, 2022 was $30.89, up 1.3% compared to $30.50 a year earlier.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY is a $6.1 billion savings and loan holding company and through its subsidiary, Trustco Bank, operated 144 offices in New York, New Jersey, Vermont, Massachusetts, and Florida at September 30, 2022.

In addition, the Bank’s Financial Services Department offers a full range of investment services, retirement planning and trust and estate administration services. The common shares of TrustCo are traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol TRST.

A conference call to discuss third quarter 2022 results will be held at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time on October 25, 2022. Those wishing to participate in the call may dial toll-free for the United States at 1-833-927-1758, for Canada at 1-833-950-0062, and all other locations at 1-929-526-1599, Access code 903558. A replay of the call will be available for thirty days by dialing toll-free for the United States at 1-866-813-9403, for Canada at 1-226-828-7578, and all other locations at +44-204-525-0658, Access code 380809. The call will also be audio webcast at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/510776782, and will be available at that web address for one year.

Safe Harbor Statement  
All statements in this news release that are not historical are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "goal," "seek," "believe," "project," "estimate," "expect," "strategy," "future," "likely," "may," "should," "will" and similar references to future periods. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements we make regarding our expectations for our performance during 2022, including our expectations regarding the effects of the economic environment on our financial results, our ability to retain customers and the amount of customers’ business, including deposit balances, with us, the impact of Federal Reserve decision to raise Federal funds target rate, as well as other actions regarding interest rates and the growth of loans and deposits throughout our branch network, the increase in residential mortgage rates and our ability to capitalize on economic changes in the areas in which we operate. Such forward-looking statements are subject to factors that could cause actual results to differ materially for TrustCo from those discussed, and many of the risks and uncertainties are heightened by or may, in the future, be heightened by the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and macroeconomic or geopolitical concerns related to inflation, rising interest rates and the war in Ukraine. TrustCo wishes to caution readers not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. The following important factors, among others, in some cases have affected and in the future could affect TrustCo’s actual results and could cause TrustCo’s actual financial performance to differ materially from that expressed in any forward-looking statement: the effects of inflation and inflationary pressures and changes in monetary and fiscal policies and laws, including interest rate policies of the Federal Reserve Board; the impact of the actions taken by governmental authorities to contain the COVID-19 pandemic or address the impact of the pandemic on the economy, and the effect of all of such items on our operations, liquidity and capital position, and on the financial condition of our borrowers and other customers; changes in and uncertainty related to benchmark interest rates used to price loans and deposits; future business strategies related to the implementation of CECL; credit risks and risks from concentrations (by geographic area and by loan product) within our loan portfolio; changes in local market areas and general business and economic trends, as well as changes in consumer spending and savings habits; and our ability to assess and react effectively to such changes; our ability to continue to originate a significant volume of one-to-four family mortgage loans in our market areas; our ability to continue to maintain noninterest expense and other overhead costs at reasonable levels relative to income; our ability to make accurate assumptions and judgments regarding the credit risks associated with lending and investing activities; restrictions or conditions imposed by our regulators on our operations that may make it more difficult for us to achieve our goals; the future earnings and capital levels of us and Trustco Bank and the continued receipt of approvals from our primary federal banking regulators under regulatory rules to distribute capital to TrustCo, which could affect our ability to pay dividends; results of supervisory monitoring or examinations of Trustco Bank and TrustCo by our respective regulators; adverse conditions in the securities markets that lead to impairment in the value of securities in our investment portfolio; the perceived overall value of our products and services by users, including in comparison to competitors’ products and services and the willingness of current and prospective customers to substitute competitors’ products and services for our products and services; changes in consumer spending, borrowing and saving habits; the effect of changes in financial services laws and regulations and the impact of other governmental initiatives affecting the financial services industry; changes in management personnel; real estate and collateral values; changes in accounting policies and practices, as may be adopted by the bank regulatory agencies, the FASB or PCAOB; disruptions, security breaches, or other adverse events affecting the third-party vendors who perform several of our critical processing functions; technological changes and electronic, cyber and physical security breaches; our success at managing the risks involved in the foregoing and managing our business; and other risks and uncertainties under the heading “Risk Factors” in our most recent annual report on Form 10-K and, if any, in our subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q or other securities filings.

TRUSTCO BANK CORP NY

GLENVILLE, NY

 

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

 

(dollars in thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

 

 

Three months ended

 

 

9/30/2022

 

6/30/2022

 

9/30/2021

Summary of operations

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net interest income (TE)

$

47,793

 

 

43,060

 

 

39,888

 

Provision (Credit) for credit losses

 

300

 

 

(491

)

 

(2,800

)

Noninterest income

 

4,386

 

 

4,916

 

 

4,295

 

Noninterest expense

 

26,144

 

 

25,005

 

 

24,697

 

Net income

 

19,364

 

 

17,871

 

 

16,762

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Per share

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income per share:

 

 

 

 

 

 

- Basic

$

1.013

 

 

0.933

 

 

0.871

 

- Diluted

 

1.013

 

 

0.933

 

 

0.871

 

Cash dividends

 

0.350

 

 

0.350

 

 

0.341

 

Book value at period end

 

30.89

 

 

31.06

 

 

30.50

 

Market price at period end

 

31.42

 

 

30.84

 

 

31.97

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

At period end

 

 

 

 

 

 

Full time equivalent employees

 

753

 

 

793

 

 

743

 

Full service banking offices

 

144

 

 

144

 

 

147

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Performance ratios

 

 

 

 

 

 

Return on average assets

 

1.24

 

%

1.15

 

 

1.08

 

Return on average equity

 

12.78

 

 

12.08

 

 

11.40

 

Efficiency ratio (1)

 

49.87

 

 

51.97

 

 

55.82

 

Net interest spread (TE)

 

3.13

 

 

2.80

 

 

2.62

 

Net interest margin (TE)

 

3.16

 

 

2.83

 

 

2.65

 

Dividend payout ratio

 

34.57

 

 

37.46

 

 

39.13

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Capital ratios at period end

 

 

 

 

 

 

Consolidated tangible equity to tangible assets (2)

 

9.68

 

%

9.54

 

 

9.55

 

Consolidated equity to assets

 

9.69

 

%

9.55

 

 

9.56

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Asset quality analysis at period end

 

 

 

 

 

 

Nonperforming loans to total loans

 

0.40

 

 

0.41

 

 

0.46

 

Nonperforming assets to total assets

 

0.32

 

 

0.31

 

 

0.34

 

Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans

 

0.98

 

 

1.00

 

 

1.08

 

Coverage ratio (3)

 

2.4x

 

 

2.4x

 

 

2.3x

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(1) Non-GAAP measure; calculated as noninterest expense (excluding ORE income/expense) divided by taxable equivalent net interest income plus noninterest income. See Non-GAAP Financial Measures Reconciliation.

(2) Non-GAAP measure; calculated as total shareholders' equity less $553 of intangible assets divided by total assets less $553 of intangible assets. See Non-GAAP Financial Measures Reconciliation.

(3) Calculated as allowance for credit losses on loans divided by total nonperforming loans.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS, Continued

 

 

 

 

 

(dollars in thousands, except per share data)

 

 

 

 

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Nine months ended

 

 

09/30/22

 

09/30/21

Summary of operations

 

 

 

 

Net interest income (TE)

$

130,949

 

 

120,117

 

(Credit) Provision for credit losses

 

(391

)

 

(2,450

)

Noninterest income

 

14,485

 

 

13,411

 

Noninterest expense

 

73,914

 

 

75,472

 

Net income

 

54,324

 

 

45,278

 

 

 

 

 

 

Per share

 

 

 

 

Net income per share:

 

 

 

 

- Basic

$

2.835

 

 

2.349

 

- Diluted

 

2.835

 

 

2.349

 

Cash dividends

 

1.050

 

 

1.022

 

Book value at period end

 

30.89

 

 

30.50

 

Market price at period end

 

31.42

 

 

31.97

 

 

 

 

 

 

Performance ratios

 

 

 

 

Return on average assets

 

1.17

 

%

1.00

 

Return on average equity

 

12.16

 

 

10.50

 

Efficiency ratio (1)

 

50.77

 

 

56.36

 

Net interest spread (TE)

 

2.86

 

 

2.67

 

Net interest margin (TE)

 

2.88

 

 

2.71

 

Dividend payout ratio

 

37.03

 

 

43.50

 

 

 

 

 

 

(1) Non-GAAP measure; calculated as noninterest expense (excluding ORE income/expense) divided by taxable equivalent net interest income plus noninterest income. See Non-GAAP Financial Measures Reconciliation.

 

 

 

 

 

 

TE = Taxable equivalent.

 

 

 

 


CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(dollars in thousands, except per share data)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three months ended

 

 

9/30/2022

 

6/30/2022

 

3/31/2022

 

12/31/2021

 

9/30/2021

Interest and dividend income:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest and fees on loans

$

40,896

 

 

39,604

 

 

39,003

 

 

39,655

 

 

39,488

 

Interest and dividends on securities available for sale:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

U. S. government sponsored enterprises

 

479

 

 

147

 

 

86

 

 

76

 

 

91

 

State and political subdivisions

 

1

 

 

-

 

 

1

 

 

-

 

 

1

 

Mortgage-backed securities and collateralized mortgage

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

obligations - residential

 

1,617

 

 

1,367

 

 

1,087

 

 

1,073

 

 

1,038

 

Corporate bonds

 

526

 

 

522

 

 

233

 

 

206

 

 

220

 

Small Business Administration - guaranteed

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

participation securities

 

133

 

 

140

 

 

154

 

 

165

 

 

181

 

Other securities

 

3

 

 

2

 

 

2

 

 

4

 

 

5

 

Total interest and dividends on securities available for sale

 

2,759

 

 

2,178

 

 

1,563

 

 

1,524

 

 

1,536

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest on held to maturity securities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Mortgage-backed securities and collateralized mortgage

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

obligations - residential

 

85

 

 

87

 

 

90

 

 

97

 

 

104

 

Total interest on held to maturity securities

 

85

 

 

87

 

 

90

 

 

97

 

 

104

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Federal Home Loan Bank stock

 

80

 

 

65

 

 

62

 

 

62

 

 

64

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest on federal funds sold and other short-term investments

 

5,221

 

 

2,253

 

 

572

 

 

432

 

 

470

 

Total interest income

 

49,041

 

 

44,187

 

 

41,290

 

 

41,770

 

 

41,662

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest expense:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest on deposits:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest-bearing checking

 

43

 

 

42

 

 

44

 

 

42

 

 

38

 

Savings

 

200

 

 

163

 

 

156

 

 

149

 

 

154

 

Money market deposit accounts

 

237

 

 

210

 

 

214

 

 

201

 

 

202

 

Time deposits

 

646

 

 

536

 

 

546

 

 

865

 

 

1,149

 

Interest on short-term borrowings

 

122

 

 

176

 

 

234

 

 

221

 

 

232

 

Total interest expense

 

1,248

 

 

1,127

 

 

1,194

 

 

1,478

 

 

1,775

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net interest income

 

47,793

 

 

43,060

 

 

40,096

 

 

40,292

 

 

39,887

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Less: Provision (Credit) for credit losses

 

300

 

 

(491

)

 

(200

)

 

(3,000

)

 

(2,800

)

Net interest income after provision for loan losses

 

47,493

 

 

43,551

 

 

40,296

 

 

43,292

 

 

42,687

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Noninterest income:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Trustco Financial Services income

 

1,435

 

 

1,996

 

 

1,833

 

 

1,766

 

 

1,558

 

Fees for services to customers

 

2,705

 

 

2,658

 

 

2,801

 

 

2,578

 

 

2,531

 

Other

 

246

 

 

262

 

 

549

 

 

182

 

 

206

 

Total noninterest income

 

4,386

 

 

4,916

 

 

5,183

 

 

4,526

 

 

4,295

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Noninterest expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Salaries and employee benefits

 

12,134

 

 

11,464

 

 

9,239

 

 

11,984

 

 

11,909

 

Net occupancy expense

 

4,483

 

 

4,254

 

 

4,529

 

 

4,569

 

 

4,259

 

Equipment expense

 

1,532

 

 

1,667

 

 

1,588

 

 

1,758

 

 

1,628

 

Professional services

 

1,375

 

 

1,484

 

 

1,467

 

 

1,579

 

 

1,483

 

Outsourced services

 

2,328

 

 

2,500

 

 

2,280

 

 

1,950

 

 

2,015

 

Advertising expense

 

508

 

 

389

 

 

617

 

 

762

 

 

310

 

FDIC and other insurance

 

773

 

 

804

 

 

812

 

 

780

 

 

746

 

Other real estate expense (income), net

 

124

 

 

74

 

 

11

 

 

(28

)

 

32

 

Other

 

2,887

 

 

2,369

 

 

2,222

 

 

2,836

 

 

2,315

 

Total noninterest expenses

 

26,144

 

 

25,005

 

 

22,765

 

 

26,190

 

 

24,697

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income before taxes

 

25,735

 

 

23,462

 

 

22,714

 

 

21,628

 

 

22,285

 

Income taxes

 

6,371

 

 

5,591

 

 

5,625

 

 

5,387

 

 

5,523

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income

$

19,364

 

 

17,871

 

 

17,089

 

 

16,241

 

 

16,762

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income per common share:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

- Basic

$

1.013

 

 

0.933

 

 

0.890

 

 

0.845

 

 

0.871

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

- Diluted

 

1.013

 

 

0.933

 

 

0.890

 

 

0.845

 

 

0.871

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Average basic shares (in thousands)

 

19,111

 

 

19,153

 

 

19,209

 

 

19,216

 

 

19,249

 

Average diluted shares (in thousands)

 

19,112

 

 

19,153

 

 

19,210

 

 

19,218

 

 

19,252

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Note: Taxable equivalent net interest income

$

47,793

 

 

43,060

 

 

40,096

 

 

40,292

 

 

39,888

 


CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME, Continued

 

(dollars in thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

 

 

Nine months ended

 

 

09/30/22

 

09/30/21

Interest and dividend income:

 

 

 

 

Interest and fees on loans

$

119,503

 

 

119,513

 

Interest and dividends on securities available for sale:

 

 

 

 

U. S. government sponsored enterprises

 

712

 

 

238

 

State and political subdivisions

 

2

 

 

2

 

Mortgage-backed securities and collateralized mortgage

 

 

 

 

obligations - residential

 

4,071

 

 

3,442

 

Corporate bonds

 

1,281

 

 

859

 

Small Business Administration - guaranteed

 

 

 

 

participation securities

 

427

 

 

580

 

Other securities

 

7

 

 

16

 

Total interest and dividends on securities available for sale

 

6,500

 

 

5,137

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest on held to maturity securities:

 

 

 

 

Mortgage-backed securities-residential

 

262

 

 

338

 

Total interest on held to maturity securities

 

262

 

 

338

 

 

 

 

 

 

Federal Home Loan Bank stock

 

207

 

 

198

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest on federal funds sold and other short-term investments

 

8,046

 

 

1,026

 

Total interest income

 

134,518

 

 

126,212

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest expense:

 

 

 

 

Interest on deposits:

 

 

 

 

Interest-bearing checking

 

129

 

 

136

 

Savings

 

519

 

 

475

 

Money market deposit accounts

 

661

 

 

721

 

Time deposits

 

1,728

 

 

4,076

 

Interest on short-term borrowings

 

532

 

 

688

 

Total interest expense

 

3,569

 

 

6,096

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net interest income

 

130,949

 

 

120,116

 

 

 

 

 

 

Less: (Credit) Provision for credit losses

 

(391

)

 

(2,450

)

Net interest income after provision for loan losses

 

131,340

 

 

122,566

 

 

 

 

 

 

Noninterest income:

 

 

 

 

Trustco Financial Services income

 

5,264

 

 

5,592

 

Fees for services to customers

 

8,164

 

 

7,221

 

Other

 

1,057

 

 

598

 

Total noninterest income

 

14,485

 

 

13,411

 

 

 

 

 

 

Noninterest expenses:

 

 

 

 

Salaries and employee benefits

 

32,837

 

 

36,737

 

Net occupancy expense

 

13,266

 

 

13,173

 

Equipment expense

 

4,787

 

 

4,859

 

Professional services

 

4,326

 

 

4,529

 

Outsourced services

 

7,108

 

 

6,434

 

Advertising expense

 

1,514

 

 

1,213

 

FDIC and other insurance

 

2,389

 

 

2,230

 

Other real estate expense, net

 

209

 

 

211

 

Other

 

7,478

 

 

6,086

 

Total noninterest expenses

 

73,914

 

 

75,472

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income before taxes

 

71,911

 

 

60,505

 

Income taxes

 

17,587

 

 

15,227

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income

$

54,324

 

 

45,278

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income per common share:

 

 

 

 

- Basic

$

2.835

 

 

2.349

 

 

 

 

 

 

- Diluted

 

2.835

 

 

2.349

 

 

 

 

 

 

Average basic shares (in thousands)

 

19,160

 

 

19,272

 

Average diluted shares (in thousands)

 

19,160

 

 

19,278

 

 

 

 

 

 

Note: Taxable equivalent net interest income

$

130,949

 

 

120,117

 


CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION

 

(dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited)

 

 

9/30/2022

 

6/30/2022

 

3/31/2022

 

12/31/2021

 

9/30/2021

ASSETS:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash and due from banks

$

46,236

 

 

46,611

 

 

47,526

 

 

48,357

 

 

45,486

 

Federal funds sold and other short term investments

 

795,028

 

 

999,573

 

 

1,225,022

 

 

1,171,113

 

 

1,147,853

 

Total cash and cash equivalents

 

841,264

 

 

1,046,184

 

 

1,272,548

 

 

1,219,470

 

 

1,193,339

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Securities available for sale:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

U. S. government sponsored enterprises

 

102,779

 

 

101,100

 

 

62,059

 

 

59,179

 

 

59,749

 

States and political subdivisions

 

41

 

 

41

 

 

41

 

 

41

 

 

48

 

Mortgage-backed securities and collateralized mortgage

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

obligations - residential

 

261,242

 

 

287,450

 

 

244,045

 

 

270,798

 

 

293,585

 

Small Business Administration - guaranteed

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

participation securities

 

22,498

 

 

25,428

 

 

28,086

 

 

31,674

 

 

34,569

 

Corporate bonds

 

81,002

 

 

87,740

 

 

74,089

 

 

45,337

 

 

45,915

 

Other securities

 

657

 

 

656

 

 

671

 

 

684

 

 

686

 

Total securities available for sale

 

468,219

 

 

502,415

 

 

408,991

 

 

407,713

 

 

434,552

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Held to maturity securities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Mortgage-backed securities and collateralized mortgage

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

obligations-residential

 

8,091

 

 

8,544

 

 

9,183

 

 

9,923

 

 

10,701

 

Total held to maturity securities

 

8,091

 

 

8,544

 

 

9,183

 

 

9,923

 

 

10,701

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Federal Home Loan Bank stock

 

5,797

 

 

5,797

 

 

5,604

 

 

5,604

 

 

5,604

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Loans:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Commercial

 

217,120

 

 

199,886

 

 

192,408

 

 

200,200

 

 

204,679

 

Residential mortgage loans

 

4,132,365

 

 

4,076,657

 

 

4,026,434

 

 

3,998,187

 

 

3,951,285

 

Home equity line of credit

 

269,341

 

 

253,758

 

 

236,117

 

 

230,976

 

 

231,314

 

Installment loans

 

10,665

 

 

10,258

 

 

9,395

 

 

9,416

 

 

9,451

 

Loans, net of deferred net costs

 

4,629,491

 

 

4,540,559

 

 

4,464,354

 

 

4,438,779

 

 

4,396,729

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Less: Allowance for credit losses on loans

 

45,517

 

 

45,285

 

 

46,178

 

 

44,267

 

 

47,350

 

Net loans

 

4,583,974

 

 

4,495,274

 

 

4,418,176

 

 

4,394,512

 

 

4,349,379

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Bank premises and equipment, net

 

31,931

 

 

32,381

 

 

32,644

 

 

33,027

 

 

33,233

 

Operating lease right-of-use assets

 

45,733

 

 

47,343

 

 

48,569

 

 

48,090

 

 

45,836

 

Other assets

 

94,485

 

 

88,853

 

 

86,158

 

 

78,207

 

 

62,191

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total assets

$

6,079,494

 

 

6,226,791

 

 

6,281,873

 

 

6,196,546

 

 

6,134,835

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

LIABILITIES:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Deposits:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Demand

$

859,829

 

 

851,573

 

 

835,281

 

 

794,878

 

 

790,663

 

Interest-bearing checking

 

1,188,790

 

 

1,208,159

 

 

1,225,093

 

 

1,191,304

 

 

1,148,593

 

Savings accounts

 

1,562,564

 

 

1,577,034

 

 

1,553,152

 

 

1,504,554

 

 

1,433,130

 

Money market deposit accounts

 

716,319

 

 

760,338

 

 

796,275

 

 

782,079

 

 

744,051

 

Time deposits

 

954,352

 

 

999,737

 

 

940,215

 

 

995,314

 

 

1,124,581

 

Total deposits

 

5,281,854

 

 

5,396,841

 

 

5,350,016

 

 

5,268,129

 

 

5,241,018

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Short-term borrowings

 

124,932

 

 

147,282

 

 

248,371

 

 

244,686

 

 

230,770

 

Operating lease liabilities

 

50,077

 

 

51,777

 

 

53,094

 

 

52,720

 

 

50,515

 

Accrued expenses and other liabilities

 

33,625

 

 

36,259

 

 

37,497

 

 

29,883

 

 

25,849

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total liabilities

 

5,490,488

 

 

5,632,159

 

 

5,688,978

 

 

5,595,418

 

 

5,548,152

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Capital stock

 

20,046

 

 

20,046

 

 

20,046

 

 

20,046

 

 

20,042

 

Surplus

 

256,661

 

 

256,661

 

 

256,661

 

 

256,661

 

 

256,565

 

Undivided profits

 

379,769

 

 

367,100

 

 

355,948

 

 

349,056

 

 

339,554

 

Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income, net of tax

 

(25,209

)

 

(9,422

)

 

(2,369

)

 

12,147

 

 

7,304

 

Treasury stock at cost

 

(42,261

)

 

(39,753

)

 

(37,391

)

 

(36,782

)

 

