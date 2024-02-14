Trust Us, It's Time To Start Making Your Cheesecake In A Slow Cooker

Cheesecake with strawberries - irina2511/Shutterstock

A classic baked cheesecake is one of the simplest and most perfect desserts imaginable, but there are so many other ways to make this delicious treat, and some yield an entirely different experience that feels refreshing and new. You may have heard of quick, no-bake cheesecake, but what if we told you that it's worth going in the opposite direction and breaking out your slow cooker to make this treat?

You may wonder why you put cheesecake in a slow cooker, when both no-bake and oven-baked recipes are faster, but a slow-cooked cheesecake can change the way you look at this dessert. A low and slow method guarantees an especially smooth, silky, and thick texture. It's also a convenient, hands-off method that can even prevent cracks in the final cake.

Most of the steps to make a slow cooker cheesecake are the same ones you'd follow for a classic version. You'll still want to cook your batter in a springform pan, which has removable sides that make it easy to release the cake without flipping it over. This is especially vital for a slow-cooked cake, which is more delicate and will fall apart if flipped over. Once your springform pan of batter is placed in the slow cooker, the magic can begin. You'll create a delectable creamy cheesecake without fussing with a less-than-reliable oven, where temperature fluctuations can cause uneven baking.

How To Make A Delicious Cheesecake In A Slow Cooker

Slow cookers have a reputation for making hearty pot roast recipes, but are practically tailor-made for cheesecakes. The only slightly fussy part is setting up a water bath to cook the cake, so that the pot fills with steam during cooking. This essentially steams the cheesecake, so that it comes out silky-smooth with a particularly delicate and creamy texture.

To try it, follow the steps of a classic cheesecake recipe, from making the crust and batter to layering them in a springform pan. To assemble the water bath, pour half an inch of hot water into the bottom of your slow cooker pot, then place three tinfoil balls in the water in a triangular arrangement. The foil balls will lift your cheesecake pan off the surface of the pot, so it steams at a slow, even pace. Carefully set your pan on top of the foil, then cook for one to two-and-a-half hours on the "high" setting.

Many oven-baked cheesecake recipes also call for a water bath. The steam created by the water helps to evenly cook the cake and preserves it shape and texture. Without it, the cake is danger of sinking in the middle. A water bath also prevents overbaking, which can cause cracks on the surface of the cake. As you might imagine, pairing a slow cooker with a water bath makes the cooking process even more gentle, for ethereally creamy cheesecake that also looks perfect.

Mistakes To Avoid With Slow Cooker Cheesecake

Using a slow cooker is a low-risk way to achieve cheesecake perfection, but there are some things to look out for. The first potential issue is condensation. When making stews and the like in a slow cooker, condensation isn't a big concern, but water collecting on the lid of the pot and then dripping down onto a cheesecake as it cooks can create an uneven appearance and texture on the surface. To combat this, wrap your slow cooker's lid in a towel before putting it on top of the pot and sealing it. The towel will absorb excess moisture to ensure your cake cooks to perfection, without any stray water droplets disturbing it.

It also may be tempting to check on your cheesecake while it's cooking. Again, opening a slow cooker to check on a meat or vegetable dish isn't a big deal, but for a cheesecake, avoid this impulse at all costs. This cooking method relies on slow, even, consistent heat, and when you lift up the lid, you drop the temperature in the pot and release the precious steam that's supposed to cook the cake. The cake may not be able to set into a firm texture. Barring these potential issues, though, the slow cooker is a super convenient path to a cheesecake that's impossibly silky.

