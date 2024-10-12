“Trust me when I tell you” – Romano provides big update on future of out of favour Chelsea ace

Mykhailo Mudryk has been linked with a January exit from Chelsea, but he really wants to succeed at Stamford Bridge and the club still fully trust him according to Fabrizio Romano.

Musryk has struggled for consistency at Chelsea since he joined the club in January 2023 for an initial £62.5m from Uranian side Shakhtar Donetsk and with the arrivals of Jadon Sancho, Pedro Neto and Joao Felix he faces a tough task for regular minutes.

The 23-year-old showed signs of improvement last season and scored seven goals and provided two assists in 41 games in all competitions last season.

Chelsea trust Mudryk

With South American talents Estevao Wilian and Kendry Paez arriving in 2025 this very much feels like a make or break season for Mudryk in terms of his Chelsea career.

The winger is currently second choice behind Jadon Sancho on the left wing, but he has impressed with his recent performances and in his last three starts for club and country has two assists and a goal.

Enzo Maresca has been critical of Mudryk in the media this season but the Ukraine international appears to have responded well and there have absolutely been improvements in his performances over the last few games, including his cameo against Nottingham Forest.

Mudryk is facing a make or break season at Chelsea. (Photo by Sebastian Frej/MB Media/GettyImages)

Despite this there have been reports claiming Mudryk could seek a January exit but Romano has provided an update on the situation.

“Trust me when I tell you that Mykhailo Mudryk is one of the best professionals around the world of football, because he works super hard, super strong to be the best version of himself every single day,” he told his YouTube channel.

“So, this is the idea. He wants to succeed at Chelsea. He wants to do his best for Chelsea. And Chelsea are absolutely waiting and trusting him.”

Romano also added that if Chelsea wanted to sell Mudryk there was interest from a German club and an Italian club in the summer.

Mudryk’s talent is clear he just needs to unlock on it on a more consistent basis and there are signs he could do that, with everyone hoping he can become a success at Chelsea.