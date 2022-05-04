Trust in Supreme Court shaken
Protesters descended on the Supreme Court to condemn or celebrate the possible end of Roe v. Wade. And Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says "no deal" to peace agreement while Russians are still on his country's soil.
Fallout continues over Roe v. Wade leak
Shock waves reverberated across the nation Wednesday, and scattered protests were expected in the wake of a leaked Supreme Court decision draft that threatens abortion rights. The court verified the draft opinion published by Politico as an authentic document but asserted that it did not represent a final decision. In a statement, Chief Justice John Roberts called the leak "a singular and egregious breach'' of trust and said he launched an investigation into who was responsible. Democratic leaders, including President Joe Biden, called on Congress to codify the landmark decision that established the constitutional right to abortion, though such a bill would be uncertain in a closely divided chamber.
Maternal deaths could rise, experts warn: In the 26 states poised to either restrict or outlaw abortions if Roe v. Wade is overturned this summer, the number of pregnancy-related maternal deaths could rise 20% or more, according to some calculations. Read more.
👉 More news: Oklahoma governor signs abortion ban into law. And do Americans support overturning Roe v. Wade? The latest updates.
What's next? Abortion ruling could be map for GOP's next push.
Your questions answered: What happens if Roe v. Wade is overturned?
Anti-abortion 'Spiderman' arrested after climbing building in San Francisco.
A closer look: Graphics show consequences of overturning Roe v. Wade.
Warren speaks at abortion rights protest: 'Angry, but committed.'
Conservatives spent decades pushing to upend Roe v. Wade. And it's 'only the beginning.'
The Fed makes big moves to cool inflation
The Federal Reserve raised its key short-term interest rate by a half percentage point Wednesday, its largest hike since 2000, and signaled further big moves may lie ahead as officials scramble to curtail a historic spike in inflation. When the Fed began raising rates in March, it forecast six more hikes this year and more in 2023. Wednesday’s hike boosts the Fed’s benchmark rate from a range of 0.25% to 0.5% to a range of 0.75% to 1%, which affects everything from credit cards to mortgages; on the plus side, consumers will finally see bank deposit rates rise from paltry levels, especially for online savings accounts and CDs. Top economists expect the Fed to lift the rate to a range of 2.25% to 2.5% by the end of the year.
Fearing the Fed's rate hike? Inflation-protected I Bonds could be a saving grace.
What it means for you: How rate hikes affect your mortgage, credit card rates.
What does a recession mean for the average person? The odds of one are rising.
Zelenskyy says no peace deal while Russians are on Ukraine soil
Ukraine has stopped Russia’s military advance and will not sign a peace deal that would allow Russian troops to remain in Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says. Zelenskyy, speaking remotely to The Wall Street Journal’s CEO Council Summit in London, said that in some areas, his troops are pushing forward, and in others, they are holding firm while awaiting military equipment needed to press ahead. The Ukrainian leader said he wants to drive Russian forces back to their positions before the invasion, then wants to use peace talks to regain control over the Crimean Peninsula that Russia seized in 2014. Zelenskyy said he would sign no deal that would allow Russian-occupied territory of Ukraine, insisting that "we will not accept a frozen conflict."
Photos: Ukrainians trapped in Mariupol evacuate from Russian-occupied city.
👉 More news: Almost 600 civilians died in Mariupol theater bombing, AP says; EU chief calls for ban on Russian oil imports. Wednesday's updates.
Real quick
TurboTax firm to pay $141 million for false promises of free filing.
Largest dinosaur raptor: 'Shadow of death' fossils found in Argentina
Georgia HS QB Robbie Roper's death at 18 was a mystery – until now.
Toddler hospitalized after being mauled by a coyote in 'exceedingly rare' attack.
More than 100 a day: Gun violence deaths reached record level in 2020.
Dave Chappelle attacked onstage, suspect arrested in assault
Police arrested a suspect in an onstage attack on comedian Dave Chappelle at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles on Tuesday during the Netflix Is A Joke festival. An audience member stormed the stage as Chappelle, 48, exited after his performance, tackling the stand-up to the ground, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Isaiah Lee, 23, was arrested on charges of assault with a deadly weapon after he pointed a replica handgun containing a knife blade at Chappelle, according to the LAPD. Chappelle was not injured. Lee was taken to a hospital with minor injuries and is held on $30,000 bond, police said.
Attendee who saw Chappelle attacked onstage details confusion.
