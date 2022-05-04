Trust in Supreme Court shaken

Protesters descended on the Supreme Court to condemn or celebrate the possible end of Roe v. Wade. And Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says "no deal" to peace agreement while Russians are still on his country's soil.

Fallout continues over Roe v. Wade leak

Shock waves reverberated across the nation Wednesday, and scattered protests were expected in the wake of a leaked Supreme Court decision draft that threatens abortion rights. The court verified the draft opinion published by Politico as an authentic document but asserted that it did not represent a final decision. In a statement, Chief Justice John Roberts called the leak "a singular and egregious breach'' of trust and said he launched an investigation into who was responsible. Democratic leaders, including President Joe Biden, called on Congress to codify the landmark decision that established the constitutional right to abortion, though such a bill would be uncertain in a closely divided chamber.

Maternal deaths could rise, experts warn: In the 26 states poised to either restrict or outlaw abortions if Roe v. Wade is overturned this summer, the number of pregnancy-related maternal deaths could rise 20% or more, according to some calculations. Read more.

👉 More news: Oklahoma governor signs abortion ban into law. And do Americans support overturning Roe v. Wade? The latest updates.

Thousands gather for a rally in Foley Square in Lower Manhattan on May 3 after a leaked draft document indicated that the Supreme Court could overturn Roe v. Wade.

The Fed makes big moves to cool inflation

The Federal Reserve raised its key short-term interest rate by a half percentage point Wednesday, its largest hike since 2000, and signaled further big moves may lie ahead as officials scramble to curtail a historic spike in inflation. When the Fed began raising rates in March, it forecast six more hikes this year and more in 2023. Wednesday’s hike boosts the Fed’s benchmark rate from a range of 0.25% to 0.5% to a range of 0.75% to 1%, which affects everything from credit cards to mortgages; on the plus side, consumers will finally see bank deposit rates rise from paltry levels, especially for online savings accounts and CDs. Top economists expect the Fed to lift the rate to a range of 2.25% to 2.5% by the end of the year.

Zelenskyy says no peace deal while Russians are on Ukraine soil

Ukraine has stopped Russia’s military advance and will not sign a peace deal that would allow Russian troops to remain in Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says. Zelenskyy, speaking remotely to The Wall Street Journal’s CEO Council Summit in London, said that in some areas, his troops are pushing forward, and in others, they are holding firm while awaiting military equipment needed to press ahead. The Ukrainian leader said he wants to drive Russian forces back to their positions before the invasion, then wants to use peace talks to regain control over the Crimean Peninsula that Russia seized in 2014. Zelenskyy said he would sign no deal that would allow Russian-occupied territory of Ukraine, insisting that "we will not accept a frozen conflict."

Photos: Ukrainians trapped in Mariupol evacuate from Russian-occupied city.

👉 More news: Almost 600 civilians died in Mariupol theater bombing, AP says; EU chief calls for ban on Russian oil imports. Wednesday's updates.

Natalia, 50, of Mariupol arrives at an evacuation point for people fleeing Mariupol, Melitopol and surrounding towns under Russian control on May 2 in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine. Dozens of refugees were expected after extensive negotiations among representatives of Ukraine, Russia, the United Nations and the International Committee of the Red Cross.

Dave Chappelle attacked onstage, suspect arrested in assault

Police arrested a suspect in an onstage attack on comedian Dave Chappelle at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles on Tuesday during the Netflix Is A Joke festival. An audience member stormed the stage as Chappelle, 48, exited after his performance, tackling the stand-up to the ground, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Isaiah Lee, 23, was arrested on charges of assault with a deadly weapon after he pointed a replica handgun containing a knife blade at Chappelle, according to the LAPD. Chappelle was not injured. Lee was taken to a hospital with minor injuries and is held on $30,000 bond, police said.

Attendee who saw Chappelle attacked onstage details confusion.

