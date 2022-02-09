Trust Stamp Receives Funding Commitment for Next Generation Medical QR Code

Sliema, Malta, Feb. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trust Stamp (Nasdaq: IDAI, Euronext Growth: AIID ID), a global provider of AI-powered, privacy-first trust and identity services announces the receipt of a funding commitment from Malta Enterprise for the development of a Medical-Record QR Code with next-generation features to augment existing COVID-19 digital certificate and verification systems.

Trust Stamp Malta’s Chief Executive Officer Josh Allen commented, “Existing certificate programs have been designed and implemented in reaction to the immediate and unprecedented needs created by the pandemic. This project is directed to the development of a next-generation digital health certificate that will complement all existing and future certificates and extend their functionality while placing the individual in control of their data.”

The technologies to be implemented in the Medical-Record QR Code include Trust Stamp’s proprietary Irreversibly Transformed Identity Token (IT2) which transforms biometric and other identity data into a secure identity token that cannot be reverse-engineered to recover the underlying data.

Trust Stamp’s Chief Innovation Officer Raman Narayanswamy commented, “This privacy-first approach to secure identity verification and data storage will enable users to control their own data and offers tremendous capabilities that include not just access to centralized medical data but also the potential for portable medical records that can be accessed offline for use in geographies or situations where online access is impractical.”

About Trust Stamp

Trust Stamp is a global provider of AI-powered identity services for use in multiple sectors including banking and finance, regulatory compliance, government, real estate, communications, and humanitarian services. Its technology empowers organizations with advanced biometric identity solutions that reduce fraud, protect personal data privacy, increase operational efficiency, and reach a broader base of users worldwide through its unique data transformation and comparison capabilities.

Located in seven countries across North America, Europe, Asia, and Africa, Trust Stamp trades on the Nasdaq Capital Market (Nasdaq: IDAI) and Euronext Growth in Dublin (Euronext Growth: AIID ID). Founded in 2016 by Gareth Genner and Andrew Gowasack, the company now employs over 100 people.

About Malta Enterprise

Malta Enterprise is the economic development agency for the Republic of Malta, tasked with attracting new foreign direct investment as well as facilitating the growth of existing Maltese companies and acting as an adviser to the Malta government on economic policy.

