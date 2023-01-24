Trust Stamp Announces Rapid Customer Adoption of Privacy-First Identity Orchestration Platform; Outpacing Management's Expectations

Trust Stamp

Reports 24 new customers contracted to use Trust Stamp’s services, including 22 new financial institutions with over $50B in assets

ATLANTA, Jan. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trust Stamp (Nasdaq: IDAI), the Privacy-First Identity CompanyTM, today provides an update regarding the rapid adoption of its low-code Orchestration Platform , which streamlines delivery and implementation of the Company’s proven technologies. Since the platform’s launch in February 2022, 24 new customers have contracted to use Trust Stamp’s services through the Orchestration Layer, including 22 new financial institutions with over $50B in assets.

Andrew Gowasack, President of Trust Stamp, commented, “In October 2022, we concluded our two-year evolution from being exclusively a custom solutions provider to also offering a modular and highly scalable Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) model with low-code implementation. We were pleased to see five new users commit to the platform in November 2022 alone, and we anticipated an additional six new users in the first couple of months of 2023. However, what we have experienced has substantially exceeded our expectations, with 24 new Orchestration Platform users contracted in addition to our existing customer transitions.”

“We had always expected that our investment in research and development and the hard work of Trust Stamp’s team would yield excellent results, but we are delighted to see that the marketplace is moving quickly to adopt our industry leading privacy-first biometric authentication technology. We are look forward to witnessing what happens in the coming months,” concluded Andrew Gowasack.

Trust Stamp the Privacy-First Identity CompanyTM, is a global provider of AI-powered identity services for use in multiple sectors including banking and finance, regulatory compliance, government, real estate, communications, and humanitarian services. Its technology empowers organizations with advanced biometric identity solutions that reduce fraud, protect personal data privacy, increase operational efficiency, and reach a broader base of users worldwide through its unique data transformation and comparison capabilities.

Located in nine countries across North America, Europe, Asia, and Africa, Trust Stamp trades on the Nasdaq Capital Market ( Nasdaq: IDAI ). The company was founded in 2016 by Gareth Genner and Andrew Gowasack.

