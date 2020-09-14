Trust MPs Will Give United Message That We Stand With Soldiers: PM

In an address to the media ahead of the Parliament’s Monsoon Session that began on Monday, 14 September, at 9 am, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he believed that all members of the Parliament would give a united message that the country stands with its soldiers.

“I believe that all members of Parliament will give an unequivocal message that the country stands with our soldiers,” PM Modi said.

"Our soldiers are standing firm at the borders with a lot of courage, passion and strong resolve to protect their motherland. They are standing on difficult heights and in a few days, will weather snow. In the same manner, I am confident parliament will send a message, in one voice, that it stands firmly behind soldiers guarding our borders," he added.

NDTV reported that the government is likely to make a statement in Parliament on the India-China stand-off.

Also Read: As Parliament’s Monsoon Session Begins, PM Modi’s Message for MPs

He also addressed the conditions under which the Monsoon Session was being held, given the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Parliament session is beginning in distinct times. There is coronavirus and there is duty. The MPs chose the path to duty. I congratulate and express gratitude to them. This time, the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha will be held at different times during the day. It'll be held on Saturday and Sunday too. All the MPs have accepted this,” he said.

PM Modi also said that he hoped that a vaccine would be developed at the earliest from any corner of the world, and that scientists succeed in helping everyone out of this problem posed by coronavirus.

. Read more on Politics by The Quint.As Parliament’s Monsoon Session Begins, PM Modi’s Message for MPsTrust MPs Will Give United Message That We Stand With Soldiers: PM . Read more on Politics by The Quint.