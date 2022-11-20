I trust their decision-making – Eddie Jones happy with England settling for draw

George Sessions, PA
·4 min read

Eddie Jones backed Marcus Smith’s decision to settle for a draw after England fought back from 25-6 down with nine minutes left to avoid defeat in stunning fashion against New Zealand at Twickenham.

The hosts looked to be heading for a second Autumn Nations Series loss with tries from Dalton Papali’i, Codie Taylor and Rieko Ioane putting the All Blacks in control and on course for revenge in the first meeting between the teams since the 2019 World Cup semi-final.

When Beauden Barrett kicked a drop goal with 71 minutes on the clock, New Zealand’s advantage stretched to 19 points but he was sin-binned for an infringement in the build-up to Will Stuart’s first score and Freddie Steward crossed minutes later to set up a grandstand finish.

Replacement Stuart completed the remarkable turnaround when he bundled over for his second on the stroke of full-time with Smith kicking the extras but the England fly-half was booed when instead of going for the win against 14 men, he kicked into touch to settle for a share of the spoils following a thriller.

“It is always up to players mate. I trust their decision-making. I am not on the field. I don’t have access to them. I just trust their decision,” Jones insisted following the 25-25 draw.

“We’re disappointed we didn’t win the game but a draw is a draw and the dominance they had in the first half, we could have fell away.

“You’ve seen better teams than us fall away against the All Blacks and get beat by 40 or 50 points. I have coached teams that have done that.

“When you get absolutely pulverised by them – like we were in the first half – and you don’t stay in the fight, you can get blown away even more.

“We stayed in the fight, which I think the leadership of the team was outstanding. Owen (Farrell) did a great job in his 100th cap with (Ellis) Genge and Jack Nowell. Then the other significant thing was the support of the crowd.

“The crowd were absolutely fantastic, which definitely lifted the players, so we are grateful to the 81,641 that were there. I don’t know what happened to the other 349!

“They will be kicking themselves but we hope there is 82,000 next week complete because it will be a hell of a game (against South Africa).”

Captain Owen Farrell had to shake off an ankle injury at the end of the first half to soldier on in his 100th Test appearance.

England were second best for much of the contest and had no answer to New Zealand’s slickness in the opening 40 with Papali’i capitalising on Jack van Poortvliet’s intercepted pass and Taylor crashing over inside 10 minutes.

The TMO denied Ioane a further score, following another van Poortvliet error, after the All Blacks centre grabbed Farrell around the neck but he did get on the scoreboard in the 50th minute when he collected Caleb Clarke’s offload following Beauden Barrett’s brilliant crossfield pass.

But England against the odds snatched a draw and Farrell also backed Smith’s decision with the clock in the red.

He said: “We wanted to see where we were at off the ruck. If we could go forward, go on the front foot and we had an opportunity, then we wanted to take it. If not we wanted to make a good decision. I think that’s what was done.

“I think the belief showed by the team in that second half was outstanding. I felt like we were always in the game.

“We stayed at it and had proper, proper belief today and I’m proud of the team for that.”

It was a difficult evening for Leicester scrum-half Van Poortvliet in only his sixth Test but Jones insisted the experience would benefit the 21-year-old and heaped praise on fellow half-back Smith’s second-half display.

New Zealand perform the Haka
New Zealand had to settle for a draw (Ben Whitley/PA)

“Brilliant young player, brilliant young player and that is one of the best games for him where things don’t go well and you have to battle through. That’s where they learn a lot,” Jones said of Van Poortvliet.

“And that’s the best 40 I’ve seen Marcus play in Test rugby. Aggressive, decisive and wanted to own the game, not as an individual but part of the team, so I thought that was a big step forward for the young man.”

All Blacks head coach Ian Foster admitted he was surprised by England’s decision to settle for the draw but accepted it was his squad who walked off most disappointed.

“Was I surprised? Yeah I was. All I know is flip it over, I’d have liked our guys to have a crack so not sure what their tactics were,” Foster conceded.

“We’ll certainly be more disappointed than them. End of the day it is a draw.

“We’ve come here and played some great rugby. In our mind we should have walked away with win.”

Latest Stories

  • England vs New Zealand live stream: How to watch autumn international online and on TV today

    The All Blacks head to Twickenham for one of international rugby’s marquee fixtures

  • Kelowna man escapes fiery truck explosion — with a little help from his new friend

    Shea Kearns said he feels lucky to be alive after he crashed his truck during a snowstorm in Kelowna, B.C., last week and had it blow up just moments after he got out. In particular, Kearns is thankful for the actions of fellow motorist Jennifer Kerr, who stopped to help him on that wintry Nov. 7 morning. As Kearns was sitting in his vehicle — its nose in the ditch on the side of Longhill Road — Kerr screamed in his direction that the vehicle's undercarriage was lighting up. Kearns, who was late

  • Kucherov, Vasilevskiy lead Lightning to 4-1 win over Flames

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Nikita Kucherov had two goals, Andrei Vasilevskiy made 39 saves, and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Calgary Flames 4-1 on Thursday night. Steven Stamkos had a goal and an assist, and Philippe Myers also scored for the Lightning. Mikhail Sergachev picked up two assists and has five assists and seven points during a three-game point streak. Kucherov had a power-play goal in the second period and an empty-netter. This is the first time Tampa Bay has allowed fewer than two goals

  • Verlander, Alcantara are unanimous Cy Young Award winners

    HOUSTON (AP) — Houston's Justin Verlander in the American League and Miami’s Sandy Alcantara in the National League were both unanimous selections for the Cy Young Award on Wednesday night. It's the second time the winners in both leagues were unanimous since the award began in 1956 and the first since Detroit's Denny McLain in the AL and St. Louis' Bob Gibson in the NL swept the voting in 1968. The 39-year-old Verlander, who also won the award in 2019 after winning both MVP and the Cy Young in

  • How Fred VanVleet helped propel 21-0 Raptors run vs. Heat

    =On the latest episode of "Strictly Hoops with C.J. Miles", Amit Mann and C.J. Miles look at how Fred VanVleet helped the Raptors make their late third-quarter surge vs. Miami and how player movement can help the Raptors' halfcourt offence. Listen to the full episode on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed or watch on our YouTube channel.

  • Whitehorse wasn't consulted on Yukon gov't decision to withdraw Canada Winter Games bid, city says

    The City of Whitehorse says it wasn't consulted on the Yukon Government's decision to withdraw a bid to host the Canada Winter Games — despite that bid being a joint venture between them. In a statement to CBC News, a spokesperson for the city said the city was informed of the territorial government's decision on Monday morning. That's also when the territory publicly announced its decision. That's despite a memorandum of understanding that described the two governments as equal partners in publ

  • Celtics hit 20 3s, beat Pelicans 117-109 in 9th straight win

    NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Jaylen Brown had 27 points and 10 rebounds, Derrick White highlighted a 26-point performance with six 3-pointers, and the Boston Celtics beat the New Orleans Pelicans 117-109 on Friday night for their ninth straight win. Jayson Tatum had 19 points and 10 assists for the Celtics, who combined to make 20 3s and shot 48.2% (41 of 85) overall. Al Horford was 4 of 5 from deep and scored 18 for Boston, which led by double digits for much of the game and by as many as 19. Brandon Ing

  • Kuraly scores 2 in 3rd period, helps Columbus past Montreal

    COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Sean Kuraly scored twice in the third period and the Columbus Blue Jackets won their third straight home game, beating the Montreal Canadiens 6-4 on Thursday night. Boone Jenner and Mathieu Olivier also scored in the third, and Kuraly added an assist. Cole Sillinger and Gus Nyquist added goals for Columbus, which has picked up seven points in its last four games. Joonas Korpisalo stopped 38 shots and won for the third time in four games. “This wasn’t pretty tonight at all,”

  • Brunson, Knicks send Jazz to third straight loss 118-111

    SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Jalen Brunson had 25 points and eight assists as the New York Knicks beat Utah 118-111 on Tuesday night and handed the Jazz their first home loss of the season. Cam Reddish scored 19 points, R.J. Barrett 18, and Julius Randle 15 for the Knicks, who shot 47% from the field in their third road win of the season. Kelly Olynyk had 27 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Jazz. Jordan Clarkson finished with 15 points and Malik Beasley14 as Utah lost its third straight game. The Jaz

  • Argos quarterback Bethel-Thompson looks to cap breakout season with Grey Cup win

    REGINA — McLeod Bethel-Thompson has had a meandering journey through professional football, but he’s not about to get caught up what a Grey Cup championship would mean to his career. The 34-year-old Toronto Argonauts quarterback joined the professional ranks in 2011, playing in the Arena Football League with the San Jose Saber Cats and the United Football League with the Sacramento Mountain Lions before bouncing around the NFL on the practice rosters of the San Francisco 49ers (three times), Mia

  • 2020 Olympic champ Sunisa Lee to make a run at Paris 2024

    AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Sunisa Lee is going to make another run at Olympic glory. The 2020 women's all-around gymnastics champion announced Tuesday that she will return to training at the elite level following the end of her sophomore season at Auburn next spring. “I’ve been able to experience that once-in-a-lifetime feeling and the indescribable emotion when a gold medal is draped around your neck," Lee said in a social media post. "But I don’t want it to be just once in a lifetime,” Lee, 19, becam

  • International ski race kicks off at Mount Sima in Whitehorse

    An international ski race kicks off Friday at Whitehorse's Mount Sima. The Coaches Cup Race is sanctioned by International Ski Federation, abbreviated in all languages as FIS. The organization is the highest governing body for international winter sports, and its responsibilities include setting international competition rules. It's the first time Mount Sima will play host to this competition. For the organizers, this has been a dream come true. Over the next two days, the ski hill will showcase

  • O.G. Anunoby finding his rhythm on offence

    On the latest episode of "Strictly Hoops with C.J. Miles", Amit Mann and C.J. Miles look at what's changed for O.G. Anunoby after his inconsistent offensibe start to the season. Listen to the full episode on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed or watch on our YouTube channel

  • Non-disclosure agreements complicate safe sport reporting in Canada

    TORONTO — The past few months have seen an outpouring of Canadian athletes decrying the maltreatment and abuse experienced in their sports. But how many other athletes have been silenced by non-disclosure agreements? And how will those gag orders impact the work of agencies hoping to clean up sport? Canada's sport minister Pascale St-Onge launched the Office of the Sport Integrity Commissioner (OSIC) in June, as a one-stop, independent complaint investigator. And the Standing Committee on the St

  • Hockey Night in Canada: Live streams on desktop & app

    Want to watch a free live stream of Hockey Night in Canada games? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. This Saturday, the Toronto Maple Leafs host the Buffalo Sabres (7 p.m. ET), followed by the Vegas Golden Knights vs. Edmonton Oilers (10 p.m. ET). Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Sports app will continue to provide free live streams of Hockey Night in Canada games, which you can download at the

  • Scottie Barnes' struggles are part of his maturation

    Imman Adan and Asad Alvi look at the ways Scottie Barnes is struggling and explain why fans shouldn't be too concerned. Listen to the full episode on our 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast or watch on our YouTube.

  • Pavel Buchnevich scores in shootout, Blues beat Capitals 5-4

    ST. LOUIS (AP) — Pavel Buchnevich scored in the sixth round of a shootout, Thomas Greiss made 47 saves and the St. Louis Blues survived blowing a three-goal lead to beat the Washington Capitals 5-4 on Thursday night. Ryan O'Reilly, Brayden Schenn, Torey Krug and Buchnevich scored in regulation to help give Greiss his first victory with the Blues. “We have to do a better job in front of him,” Schenn said about Greiss. “We know that. We talked about it. We still didn't come out and do it. He's mak

  • Raiders-Broncos rematch is mirror image of struggling teams

    DENVER (AP) — Their veteran quarterback is unexpectedly struggling under a new coach who came in with plenty of fanfare but has already prompted ownership to weigh in with a vote of confidence. They've shown a knack for losing close games and star players alike. That describes both the Las Vegas Raiders (2-7) and the Denver Broncos (3-6), who square off Sunday in Denver in a tussle to stay out of the AFC West basement. The Derek Carr-Josh McDaniels pairing in Las Vegas has been a bust so far, as

  • Herdman always believed Canada belonged at World Cup. Now an entire country does too

    John Herdman believed when virtually no one else did. Canada was going to the World Cup in 2022. That was the message at his first camp in charge, in March 2018 in Murcia, Spain. "He told us the goal in that very first meeting — which was to qualify for the World Cup. He said it then and there," said Toronto FC midfielder Jonathan Osorio. "He had the vision long before anybody else did. Nobody there was thinking about 2026. We were all focused on the next thing right in front of us — which was t

  • Kyle Lowry hates playing against Fred VanVleet

    Miami Heat guard Kyle Lowry discusses watching the growth of former Raptors teammates from afar and why he dislikes playing against Fred VanVleet.