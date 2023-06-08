Trust as the Cornerstone: How Ryan Conley is Redefining the Roofing Industry in Dallas-Forth Worth

Deep in the heart of Texas, the Dallas-Fort Worth area is no stranger to the thunderous drumming of hail, a familiar yet formidable soundtrack accompanying the region’s annual hailstorm season. This part of the state, dubbed “Hail Alley,” frequently falls victim to nature’s icy onslaught. Hailstorms can cause extensive damage to the region, its infrastructure, and the landscape.

Homeowners, however, are most worried about property damage. Due to their function, roofs are the hardest hit, often resulting in expensive repairs. Damage repair becomes extra challenging for homeowners whose houses get pelted regularly — as the ones in Hail Alley get.

“Every year, two or three big hail storms blow through here. That’s why Dallas Fort Worth is kind of the roofing Mecca,” explains Ryan Conley of RYCO Roofing. “People moved down here to get into this storm damage restoration business. The day after a big storm like that, the roofers come out of the woodwork. It gets really chaotic.”

The chaos following a storm is a trial by fire for roofing companies. As the hail stops, the race begins. Homeowners scramble to find reliable contractors to repair damaged properties promptly and efficiently. In a business where people often feel vulnerable and uncertain, the disruption Conley envisioned was incredibly simple — his company will become the one people trust the most.

“There’s just a lot of scammy activity, and there’s not any licensing or accountability. You could buy a ladder and start a roofing company in one day,” he explains. “So I’m trying to build my brand like Dallas, Fort Worth’s most trusted roofing contractor.”

Conley has a unique work history, too. Having played the drums in two bands signed to major labels, he’s achieved what he sees as a reasonable level of success as a musician before deciding to give it up and join the military.

“I always wanted the military to be a part of my life story. So when I felt like that window was closing for me to do that, I decided to quit the band and join the military,” he recalls. After a stint as a civilian contractor and even going into sales, Conley found roofing at a challenging time in his life.

“I knew nothing about roofing, construction. That’s just something I fell into,” he says. “But then it clicked with me when I started doing it that the industry needed reliable, trustworthy somebody. The industry was just kind of full of people that are trying to make a quick buck.”

Through his journey from heavy metal to home improvement, Conley discovered that he could provide something desperately needed in the industry — authenticity. With genuine care for people, he resolved to help homeowners navigate the aftermath of hailstorms, ensuring they had a roof over their heads, quite literally.

“I care about my homeowners. If something goes wrong on a job, I take it personally. It’s something that affects me,” Conley says. His philosophy extends beyond the superficiality of a transaction; he understands the sense of security a sturdy, reliable roof can bring.

“Having a leaking roof, having a roof with the shingles gone, that bleeds into your psyche, that bleeds into how you feel not just about your house, but about your preparedness in general.” When he fixes someone’s roof, Conley and his team know they’re instilling a sense of security for the homeowner and their family. A good job makes the client feel safe as houses.

Conley’s approach has also proved valuable when faced with external challenges. In June 2020, during widespread uncertainty, Conley saw an opportunity for growth. “I felt like that was a time for me to expand. And my thought was, hey, this world is just completely going crazy anyway. This is the best time to take a risk, right?” His risk paid off, and Conley found his business flourishing as more people sought to secure their homes amid the chaos.

Conley has set his sights on the future, with plans to continue strengthening RYCO Roofing’s brand and reputation in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. While roofing may not be as glamorous as the world of rock or as adrenaline-filled as military service, Conley has found a way to make it his own, bringing his brand of authenticity, reliability, and cool flair to the roofing industry.

“We’re 95% residential, and that’s on purpose. We want to be like your everyday person. Right now, we’re just tuned up to working with people,” Conley says. “We’re very customer service oriented. Your everyday person going through stressful things, like a roof replacement, wants somebody that is in touch with that and empathetic, and that’s how we show up for them.”

