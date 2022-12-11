Trust Me, Colorful Magnetic Tile Toys Are Just as Fun for Adults as They Are for Kids — and This Set Is on Sale

Dotdash Meredith and Yahoo Inc. may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below.

My nephews and niece, ages 3, 1, and 1, have hundreds of educational toys between them. Most of those toys are ready to shoot off a song, sound effect, or flashing light at a moment's notice, adding to the cacophony that is a houseful of small kids. So it doesn't surprise me that when I visit, I notice most of the adults — myself included — are drawn to the simple magnetic tiles stored under the living room coffee table. (And yes, the kids love them too.)

Similar to the well-known Magna-Tiles, each translucent, brightly colored plastic piece is magnetized around its edges, clicking into place as you arrange them on the floor or stack them into a three-dimensional shape. They can help children learn about colors, numbers, and shapes, and they encourage creativity and hand-eye coordination.

They're very much like this PicassoTiles magnetic tile toy set, which is currently 56 percent off on Amazon and just $35 — be sure to click the coupon on the product page to enjoy maximum savings.

Buy It! PicassoTiles Magnet Building Tiles, 60 Piece Set, $33.24 with coupon (orig. $79.99); amazon.com

The tiles can be enjoyed solo or in a group, and while they're recommended for kids ages 3 and up, my younger nephew and niece enjoy plenty of supervised play with them.

Reviewers on Amazon have lots of good things to say about PicassoTiles, with this particular set earning a rarely seen 4.9 average star rating. One recent shopper called them an "awesome gift" that's "very comparable to [Magna-Tiles'] quality and durability," while another said they were "a huge hit with the kids and the adults" — hmm, sounds familiar! "[Our grandson] loves them and apparently so does dad. Which is sweet. They can build and play together!"

This 60-piece set is just one of dozens of offerings from PicassoTiles on Amazon, and some are even on sale too, including this 100-piece set. Just make note of the shipping date before you add to cart if you're looking to get your item in time for December 25, which is both Christmas and the penultimate night of Hanukkah.

Laura Gurfein is the editorial director of commerce for PEOPLE.com and has covered shopping for a decade. She occasionally receives products to review and writes about her personal favorites.

