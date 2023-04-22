How can we trust the BBC, if its political ‘fact-checker’ is a Labour activist?

Rishi Sunak standing at the despatch box and speaking during the weekly session of Prime Minister's Questions

The BBC really doesn’t help itself. In its latest effort to make its coverage of politics more objective, it’s left itself open to even more accusations of bias.

On Wednesday, a 25-year-old BBC researcher named Oscar Bentley was asked by BBC Two’s Politics Live to fact-check Rishi Sunak’s answers from PMQs. As this was young Mr Bentley’s debut on the programme, the Daily Mail decided to find out a little more about him. It soon discovered that, before joining the BBC, he’d been a Labour activist who went canvassing for Jeremy Corbyn at the last election, tweeted that you should “Never trust a Tory”, and boasted of shouting “Tories out!” at the gates of Downing Street.

Viewers may find it somewhat odd that the BBC should hire someone with such partisan views to be its official arbiter of political truth. Had the BBC not bothered to look into his background? Or had it read his tweets and thought, “Well, Tories ARE bad, and a Labour government WOULD be better. These are both unquestionable facts. Therefore this man is perfect for the job”?

Either way, it’s not much help to the BBC’s viewers. Because now that they know this fact-checker’s political background, they’re bound to wonder whether his facts are the full facts.

The BBC will just have to hire a second fact-checker to fact-check the first fact-checker. Then again, for the sake of balance, the second one will have to have a Tory background. So in effect, we’ll be watching one Left-winger and one Right-winger irately disputing whatever the other has just said, while the viewer has no idea which one is right. It’ll be like watching PMQs all over again.

Canada’s cracking up

What on earth has happened to Canada? Lovely country. Lovely people. But in recent years, everyone in charge seems to have utterly lost touch with reality.

Take the latest bizarre evidence. On Thursday, Omar Alghabra – the Liberal MP who serves as Canada’s minister of transport – tweeted that he and his male colleagues were determined to “spread awareness” of violence against women. To this end, they had decided to participate in an event called “Hope in Heels”.

He then posted a video of their efforts. It showed a dozen male, middle-aged politicians, prancing around a meeting room in bright pink high heels. One was even swinging his hips, in the style of Jessica Rabbit.

If these men enjoy parading around in bright pink high heels, then that is of course a matter for them. I wouldn’t dream of denying them this simple pleasure. But how exactly they think it will help to tackle violence against women, I can’t begin to imagine. They look ridiculous: an absurd parody of femininity. Far from showing solidarity with women, they look as if they’re mocking them. They might as well try to tackle racism by wearing blackface.

Still, perhaps we shouldn’t go giving them ideas. In 2019, let’s not forget, it was revealed that Justin Trudeau – Canada’s achingly progressive PM – had, on more than one occasion in his youth, worn blackface. Video footage showed a young Trudeau laughing, sticking out his tongue and pulling faces – with his skin completely plastered in black make-up.

Once the video started circulating, he was quick to apologise. “Darkening your face, regardless of the context or the circumstances, is always unacceptable because of the racist history of blackface,” said Mr Trudeau. “I should have understood that then and I never should have done it.”

Thank goodness he didn’t try to claim he was just “spreading awareness” of what it’s like to be black.

The ultimate dead cat story

Many modern parents wish their children would stop playing Call of Duty all day, and go outside. Then again, some outdoor activities aren’t necessarily more wholesome than video games. In New Zealand last week, children under the age of 14 were invited to enter a competition that promised them cash prizes – in return for shooting dead as many feral cats as possible.

Thankfully, before the streets could be overrun by infant hit squads, the organisers were forced to cancel the competition, on the grounds that it was not only cruel but stupendously ill-advised. As critics pointed out, the competitors would not necessarily be able to tell the difference between a feral cat and a domestic pet. So a trigger-happy 10-year-old could inadvertently end up shooting the beloved only companion of some lonely local widow. Or, for that matter, the widow herself.

The organisers say they’re “disappointed”, because, in their view, slaughtering feral cats is essential to protect the birds, rodents and other vulnerable species which these cats love to hunt. New Zealand’s feral cat population, they argue, is out of control, and poses a grave threat to the country’s biodiversity.

That may be so. But it’s hardly the cats’ fault. After all, cats are not native to New Zealand. They were introduced by European colonisers in the 18th century. So really it’s human beings who are responsible for the deaths of all these creatures.

Nothing out of the ordinary there, of course. As the supposed animal-lovers who organised this competition must surely know, no species poses a greater threat to wildlife than homo sapiens. According to the WWF, human beings have caused wild animal populations to drop by 60 per cent since 1970.

Bearing this in mind, there is only one way to protect New Zealand’s biodiversity. These feral cats must stop hunting birds and rodents, and start hunting people instead.

