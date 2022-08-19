Truss's tax cut plans and soaring inflation to almost double UK's borrowing bill

liz truss government spending recession uk economy inflation - Charles McQuillan /Getty Images Europe

A combination of soaring inflation and Liz Truss’s planned tax cuts will blow a £170bn hole in the UK’s public finances this year – well above the official forecast of £99bn, economists have warned.

Official figures showed the government borrowed £4.9bn in July to plug the gap between tax revenues and spending.

This is £4.7bn higher than expected by the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR), and comes amid a 63pc jump in debt interest costs.

The Foreign Secretary, who is vying to succeed Boris Johnson as prime minister, has pledged to reverse a £13bn rise in national insurance payments introduced by rival and former Chancellor Rishi Sunak. She has also pledged to scrap green levies on energy bills and cancel planned increases in corporation tax next year.

Pantheon said it expected the combination of extra support, surging inflation and a recession to cause government borrowing to hit £170bn this year, in contrast to £99bn forecast by the OBR.

The UK's annual deficit currently stands at £55bn this financial year. That’s £3bn more than official forecasts in March.

Both Ms Truss and her rival candidate in the leadership race, Rishi Sunak, have pledged to support households facing annual energy bills of more than £3,500 once the energy price cap is raised by regulators in October.

While tax receipts have held up well amid low unemployment rates, this is expected to change as higher inflation pushes the UK into recession later this year.

Investec said government energy bill subsidies could cost the Exchequer up to £62bn if they chose to shield all households from the increases starting in October, adding further to Britain's borrowing bill.

Philip Shaw, an economist at Investec, said: "Against what is becoming a much more difficult fiscal background, we judge that any move to cut the general level of taxes (or reverse tax increases) in the near-term would be playing with fire.”

Samuel Tombs at Pantheon Macroeconomics said energy subsidies alone would fail to prevent a consumer-led recession and predicted that Ms Truss will announce £10bn of additional support to help households cope with surging energy prices.

Furthermore another package of energy relief measures, plus perhaps additional tax cuts, looks forthcoming once the Conservative Party leadership race is settled on 5 September.

Mr Sunak has warned that Ms Truss's plans will make the dire economic situation worse, warning of "misery for millions" by pouring "fuel on the fire" by raising inflation.

However, Ms Truss has insisted a recession was "not inevitable". She said last week: “What I care about is Britain being successful. I don’t agree with these portents of doom. I don’t agree with this declinist talk."