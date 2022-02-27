Truss says she would back British vigilantes who want to fight in Ukraine

Liz Truss has said she would back UK vigilantes who want to travel to Ukraine and fight Russian forces.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has called on foreign fighters to travel to his country and take up arms in the battle against enemy forces.

Asked by BBC journalist Sophie Raworth if she would support Britons doing this, Ms Truss said: “I do support that...that is something people can make their own decisions about.

“If people want to support that struggle I would support them in doing that.

“The people of Ukraine are fighting for freedom and democracy, not just for Ukraine, but the for the whole of Europe because that is what President Putin is challenging.

“And absolutely, if people want to support that struggle, I would support that.”

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace has already confirmed that Britain will not be sending troops into Ukraine, meaning that anyone who travels there to fight would be doing so in a personal capacity.

Ms Truss’ comments came after Ukrainian cities were bombed by Russian forces overnight.

Russian troops have now entered the second city of Kharkiv, while missiles targeting oil and gas refineries set off huge explosions.

Last night the EU, US and their allies agreed to cut off a number of Russian banks from the main international payment system, Swift.

They did not name the banks that would be expelled, but an EU diplomat said some 70 per cent of the Russian banking market would be affected.

The decision has been called a “financial nuclear weapon” because of the damage it would inflict on the Russian economy.

Ms Truss also said the cost of living would go up in the UK due to the crippling sanctions placed on Russia.

But she added: “The pain that we will face in the United Kingdom is nothing like the pain that people in Ukraine are currently facing.

“They are having to take up arms in the face of an appalling dictator using untold weapons.”

Ms Truss predicted that the invasion would result in a “bloody and long running conflict” and warned that Russian forces “could be tried for war crimes”.

Ms Truss has also told the Sunday Times that she was drawing up a “hit-list” of Russian oligarchs who may see sanctions as the West increases pressure on the state.

Following the initial wave of sanctions announced last week, Ms Truss revealed further oligarchs will face restrictions in the coming weeks.

“Nothing is off the table in terms of who or what we are targeting. We are very clear about that — we are very prepared to do what it takes,” she said.