Truss plays down lead over Sunak as more senior backers boost her campaign

Sophie Wingate, PA Political Correspondent
·5 min read

Liz Truss has played down claims she has a clear lead over rival Rishi Sunak, even as her campaign was further buoyed by endorsements of party heavyweights on a crunch weekend in the race for No 10.

The Foreign Secretary insisted it was a “very, very close race,” while trumpeting her “support from right across all parts of the Conservative Party” after gaining Tory centrist Tom Tugendhat’s backing.

Mr Sunak, who has consistently trailed Ms Truss in polls of party members, faces an uphill battle to win them over before ballots start landing on their doorsteps next week.

Both contenders are continuing to flit across the country to meet voters, with Mr Sunak tweeting photos of himself with supporters in key southern constituencies with the caption: “Busy Saturday meeting hundreds of members. Wouldn’t have it any other way!”

His latest plans in a policy blitz designed to revive his flagging campaign included slashing the number of shuttered shops on Britain’s high streets, allowing tougher punishment for graffiti and littering, and expanding police powers to tackle anti-social behaviour.

Mr Sunak also told The Sunday Telegraph he would levy a £10 fine for patients who miss GP and hospital appointments as part of a “transformative” overhaul of the NHS.

Rishi Sunak is handed a copy of former prime minister Margaret Thatcher’s book to sign at an event at Manor Farm, in Ropley near Winchester, Hampshire
Rishi Sunak is handed a copy of former prime minister Margaret Thatcher’s book to sign at an event at Manor Farm, in Ropley near Winchester, Hampshire (Chris J Ratcliffe/PA)

The former chancellor also acknowledged to the newspaper he is “playing catch-up” to Ms Truss as he seemingly sought to claim the sought-after underdog status.

The 42-year-old alluded to the fallout from his wife’s tax status when he appeared to suggest some commentary claimed he “wouldn’t even have been a part of this contest” if she had not announced her decision to pay UK taxes on her overseas income while he was still chancellor in April.

Earlier, he attacked “woke nonsense” in a speech in West Sussex, in an apparent attempt to outdo Ms Truss on so-called culture war issues that appeal to the right of the party.

In hardened rhetoric, he pledged to prevent “left-wing agitators” from taking “a bulldozer to our history, our traditions and our fundamental values”.

But the former chancellor was dealt a blow by accusations that he blocked efforts to overcome the Brexit impasse with the European Union.

The attack came from Ex-Northern Ireland secretary Brandon Lewis, who declared his support for Ms Truss and said he trusts her more to achieve a swift return to powersharing in Northern Ireland if she becomes prime minister.

The former Cabinet minister’s endorsement of Ms Truss followed that of senior Tories Mr Tugendhat and Defence Secretary Ben Wallace.

Rishi Sunak meeting Tory members at Fontwell Park racecourse as part of his campaign to be leader of the Conservative Party and the next prime minister
Rishi Sunak meeting Tory members at Fontwell Park racecourse (Joe Sene/PA)

Criticism from his fellow Tories also came from Lord Forsyth, who served as a minister under Margaret Thatcher and Sir John Major.

The former cabinet minister accused Mr Sunak of a “tendency to be driven by Treasury orthodoxy” and of giving an “impressive and polished technical performance” but lacking “empathy, foresight and vision”.

Lord Forsyth added: “Conservatives believe in sound money, encouraging small business and lower, fairer, flatter, simpler taxes. I’m not sure Rishi entirely gets that.”

During a campaign stop in Bromley, the Foreign Secretary was asked whether her advantage over Mr Sunak in member surveys meant the contest is hers to lose.

She told reporters: “This is a very, very close race, and I am fighting for every vote.”

She said she was “absolutely delighted” about Mr Tugendhat’s support, but described it as “extremely premature” to say whether she would appoint him Foreign Secretary, a job Mr Tugendhat indicated he hoped to get while insisting he had been “promised nothing”.

Ms Truss said: “He is a very, very talented person and I’m very grateful to have the support from right across all parts of the Conservative Party because we need to reunite after this leadership election.”

Her latest policy announcements include a six-point plan on education, under which she promised that pupils with top A level grades would get an automatic invitation to apply for Oxbridge and other prestigious universities.

Branding herself the “education prime minister”, she also vowed to replace failing academies with “a new wave of free schools” and improve maths and literacy standards.

Ms Truss also told The Telegraph there would be no second referendum on Scottish independence “on my watch,” with her rejection appearing to go further than Boris Johnson’s assertion that now was “not the time”.

Both candidates to succeed Mr Johnson also pledged to “champion the rural way of life” in pitches to countryside Conservative voters.

While a BMG Research poll of party faithful for the i newspaper was the latest to put Ms Truss ahead of Mr Sunak with a double-digit lead, a survey of Tory councillors saw the two contenders nearly neck-and-neck.

Ms Truss was on 31% and Mr Sunak on 28% among 511 local Conservative politicians polled by Savanta ComRes, figures that may offer the the ex-chancellor’s campaign some hope.

Mr Tugendhat, who joined Ms Truss at her campaign event at Biggin Hill Airport, rejected the idea that Mr Sunak should drop out of the race.

“No, he shouldn’t stand down,” said Mr Tugendhat, who was himself recently eliminated from the contest.

“He should be competing and challenging to win the votes and support of members across the United Kingdom and I’m sure he will.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Liz Truss is now overwhelming favourite to become the next prime minister

    The foreign secretary is facing Rishi Sunak in the Tory leadership contest.

  • SC Man accused of secretly recording people in rental properties may have 'hundreds' of victims, lawyers say

    68-year-old Rhett Rivière is out on a $10,000 bond after being charged with two counts of voyeurism

  • How much do nurses make? A breakdown of salaries by nursing career.

    On the low end, nurses can make around $33,000 annually, but they can also make more than $200,000. Here's how much different nurses earn per year.

  • Felon Paul Manafort Says He Secretly Provided Advice For Trump While Awaiting A Pardon

    “It was killing me not to be there, but I was advising indirectly from my condo,” Manafort reportedly writes in his upcoming book.

  • 3 new CMS schools will change where students are assigned. See how changes affect you.

    The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools Board of Education is scheduled to vote Aug. 23 on proposals for the three relief schools that will open fall 2023.

  • CNN’s Alex Marquardt, Ukraine’s Ambassador And Others Urge Support For War Journalists’ Health And Safety

    Ukrainian Ambassador Oksana Markarova told a gathering of Washington politicos and media types that the Russian invasion has been a “game changer” in which “the freedom of press and freedom of expression and the freedom of speech suddenly became an existential need.” She was speaking at a fundraiser on Thursday for Reporters Without Borders, which […]

  • Democrats bareknuckle Green Party off North Carolina ballot

    A day after Connor Harney received anonymous text messages asking him to retract his signature from a petition to qualify Green Party candidates for the November ballot in North Carolina, he said unidentified canvassers brought their “attempts to interfere with democracy” to his doorstep. A woman claiming to represent the state Board of Elections appeared at his home in Fuquay-Varina in late June, a checklist of street addresses in hand, and repeated the request, he said. When Harney — a 31-year-old historian at the University of North Carolina at Greensboro — refused and questioned the woman’s affiliation, she left with a warning: If Green Party candidates gain ballot access, they could take away votes from Democrats and hand the GOP victories in tight races, namely the Senate race between Democrat Cheri Beasley and Trump-backed Republican Rep. Ted Budd.

  • Ivana Trump laid to rest at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey following Upper East Side funeral

    The grave for Ivana Trump is in a blocked-off area of the golf club, which a source told the New York Post was "not too far from the main clubhouse."

  • Governor: Search for Kentucky flood victims could take weeks

    JACKSON, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky's governor said it could take weeks to find all the victims of flash flooding that killed at least 16 people when torrential rains swamped towns across Appalachia. More rainstorms are forecast in coming days as rescue crews continue the struggle to get into hard-hit areas, some of them among the poorest places in America. The rain let up early Friday after parts of eastern Kentucky received between 8 and 10 1/2 inches (20-27 centimeters) over 48 hours. But some water

  • It's official: Jennifer Lopez's flared jeans are this season's must-have denim trend

    According to J.Lo, flared jeans are the biggest style of the season.

  • U.S. says it will limit size of semiconductor chips grants

    The U.S. Commerce Department said late on Friday it will limit the size of government subsidizes for semiconductor manufacturing and will not let firms use funding to "pad their bottom line." On Thursday, the U.S. House of Representatives gave final approval to legislation that provides $52 billion in government funding to boost semiconductor manufacturing and research. President Joe Biden is expected to sign the legislation early next week.

  • Toronto Argonauts very wary about facing winless Ottawa Redblacks

    TORONTO — There's something about facing the Ottawa Redblacks that seems to agree with McLeod Bethel-Thompson. The veteran quarterback is 6-0 versus Ottawa over his CFL career. He'll chase a seventh straight victory when the Toronto Argonauts (3-2) host the Redblacks (0-6) at BMO Field on Sunday. "I had no idea but I put absolutely nothing in that," Bethel-Thompson said. "That's a very talented team, their backs are against the wall, they have nothing to lose, they're going to throw the kitchen

  • Here’s why Lewandowski joined Barcelona

    Here’s a look behind the transfer of the Polish striker, as he ends his 8 years relationship with Bayern Munich. Why did he really transfer?

  • Choi has 1-shot lead after 1st round of LPGA's Scottish Open

    AYRSHIRE, Scotland (AP) — LPGA Tour rookie Hye-Jin Choi shot an 8-under 64 Thursday to take a one-shot lead at the Scottish Open on a day of low scoring on the Dundonald Links course. Choi had seven birdies, one eagle and a bogey to tie her career-low round on the LPGA Tour. “Today I had really good shots overall, but more than my shots, my putter was very good so I had a lot of chances,” said Choi, who needed 27 putts Thursday. “I just made birdies when I got the chance.” Three players were tie

  • Canadian women's baseball team honours late longtime player during Friendship Series against USA

    This week, the Canadian women's national baseball team is playing its first games against an international team in three years with heavy hearts. Canada and the United States are competing in a five-game Women's Baseball Friendship Series, which began Thursday and ends Monday at Baseball Central in Thunder Bay, Ont. It marks the first competitive series for Team Canada since 2019 due to the pandemic, but a familiar face is missing. Amanda Asay, one of the longest-tenured members of the national

  • Swim star Summer McIntosh races to gold at Commonwealth Games

    BIRMINGHAM, United Kingdom — Canadian swimming star Summer McIntosh has added to her burgeoning medal case. On the heels of her success at the world aquatic championships last month, the 15-year-old from Toronto captured Canada's first gold medal at the Commonwealth Games, winning the 400-metre individual medley in stunning fashion on Friday. McIntosh, who became the first Canadian to win two gold medals at a single championship in Budapest, broke both the Games and her own national record, touc

  • Yusei Kikuchi’s confidence an x-factor for Blue Jays ahead of deadline

    His recent time away from the team during a three-week IL stint offered a chance for some mechanical re-tooling as Kikuchi tries to find his swagger.

  • Finau, Pendrith share Rocket Mortgage lead at 8-under 64

    DETROIT (AP) — Tony Finau sent an approach from 250 yards soaring over trees and onto the seventh green at Detroit Golf Club, going for the reward and ignoring the risk with a difficult shot. The way he has been playing over the last week, it made a lot of sense. Finau, coming off his third career victory on the PGA Tour, and Canadian Taylor Pendrith shared the first-round lead at 8-under 64 on Thursday in the Rocket Mortgage Classic. The pivotal shot on Finau's 16th hole, a 560-yard par 5, set

  • Big Night for Big Papi: Red Sox honour Hall of Famer Ortiz

    BOSTON (AP) — With three giant World Series banners laid across the outfield grass, three championship trophies on a table and his Hall of Fame plaque hanging behind him, David Ortiz basked in the welcome of the Fenway fans on Tuesday, two days after he was inducted in Cooperstown. Thanking those who helped him throughout his career — many of them seated in folding chairs along the first- and third-base lines — Ortiz took the field to chants of “Papi!” and told the crowd before the slumping Red

  • Jake Paul match at MSG off over Rahman's weight issues

    NEW YORK (AP) — Jake Paul's boxing match at Madison Square Garden next week has been canceled after his promotional team said opponent Hasim Rahman Jr. did not intend to honor the contracted weight limit. Most Valuable Promotions said Saturday that Rahman had signed a contract July 5 to weigh a maximum of 200 pounds. However, it said in a statement that a weight check Friday showed that he had only lost one pound since weighing 216 then and that the New York State Athletic Commission said it wou