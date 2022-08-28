Truss Mulls VAT Cut, Tax Threshold Hike to Ease UK Crisis

(Bloomberg) -- Liz Truss faced fresh criticism from UK premiership rival Rishi Sunak over her plans to tackle the cost-of-living crisis, amid reports she is mulling a move to slash the VAT sales tax by as much as 5 percentage points.

Truss, the favorite to be announced as prime minister on Sept. 5, has refused to set out details of support for families and businesses who face soaring energy costs -- but her office did not dispute on Sunday that cutting VAT to 15% was among the options being considered.

With the Conservative leadership contest entering its final week, Sunak’s campaign team warned the move would do little for those who need the most help and cost taxpayers around £37 billion ($43.5 billion) a year. The Sun reported that Truss’s allies are pushing her to cut VAT even more, to 10%.

Sunak, the former chancellor, has vowed to extend the direct support package he first unveiled in May, but Truss is looking at tax cuts and potentially more help for those on welfare.

Both candidates are under intense pressure to clarify their support packages, after energy regulator Ofgem said on Friday that a price cap on average annual energy bills would rise to £3,549 ($4,167.8) in six weeks’ time. That’s 178% higher than last winter and 80% more than at present.

Power Vaccuum

The government has faced anger from opposition parties and campaign groups over its apparent lack of preparation for the growing storm, amid a summer-long leadership contest to replace Boris Johnson.

Writing in the Mail on Sunday, Johnson warned that energy bills were going to be “eye-watering” but promised that whoever takes over from him as premier would announce “another huge package of financial support” next month.

Johnson is expected to give a valedictory speech this week on the future of UK energy, the BBC reported, which is likely to focus on the need for long-term, renewable solutions and not just short-term support.

His comments could be seen as a warning to the right of his party not to abandon the government’s net zero commitments in the face of high energy costs. Johnson’s office declined to comment and said no date had yet been set.

His speech could also be interpreted as a swipe at Truss who has vowed to suspend green energy levies on bills, to help people save money amid soaring wholesale costs. She has also promised to reverse a rise in National Insurance -- but both policies would only mitigate a fraction of the increase for pensioners and low-income households.

Household Savings

Slashing VAT to 15% would be the biggest-ever reduction in the sales tax and would save the average household more than £1,300 a year, according to the Telegraph which first reported the move.

Truss is also reportedly looking at plans to raise the personal allowance -- the level above which people start paying income tax -- as well as the threshold at which workers start paying the higher rate of tax, the Sunday Times said.

Her campaign team declined to comment on specifics, saying only that she would consider options to help people but it wouldn’t be right to announce her plans before she has been elected leader or seen all the facts.

Sunak said on Friday there should be more support for pensioners and the most vulnerable, but has also not set out details. He’s previously pledged to cut VAT from energy bills and help those on welfare.

Labour’s Treasury spokesman Pat McFadden said in an emailed statement: “Liz Truss must urgently reconsider a position that would leave millions of households across the country without proper support. People need the government to act now.”

