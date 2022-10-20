UK's Liz Truss quits after turmoil obliterated her authority

·5 min read

LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Liz Truss quit on Thursday — bowing to the inevitable after a tumultuous term in which her policies triggered turmoil in financial markets and a rebellion in her party that obliterated her authority.

Making a hastily scheduled statement outside her 10 Downing Street office, Truss acknowledged that “I cannot deliver the mandate on which I was elected by the Conservative Party.”

She is the third Conservative prime minister to resign in as many years and leaves a divided party seeking a leader who can unify its warring factions. Truss, who said she will remain in office until a replacement is chosen, has been prime minister for just 45 days.

Bitterly divided Conservative Party lawmakers have just a few days to agree on a successor, or face another leadership contest, the third in three years. Potential contenders include former Treasury chief Rishi Sunak, who lost to Truss in the last leadership contest, House of Commons leader Penny Mordaunt, Defense Secretary Ben Wallace — and Boris Johnson, the former prime minister ousted in July over a series of ethics scandals.

Truss bowed out just a day after vowing to stay in power, saying she was “a fighter and not a quitter.” But she couldn't hold on any longer after a senior minister quit her government with a barrage of criticism and a vote in the House of Commons descended into chaos and acrimony just days after she was forced to abandon many of her economic policies.

Markets breathed a sigh of relief, and the pound rose about 1% to above $1.13 after Truss' resignation.

A growing number of lawmakers had called for Truss to resign after weeks of turmoil sparked by her Sept. 23 economic plan, which included a raft of tax cuts that spooked financial markets that investors worried Britain couldn't afford.

That tumult resulted in the replacement of Truss’ Treasury chief, multiple policy U-turns and a breakdown of discipline in the governing Conservative Party.

Where the party goes from here is not clear.

“Nobody has a route plan. It’s all sort of hand-to-hand fighting on a day-to-day basis,” Conservative lawmaker Simon Hoare told the BBC on Thursday before Truss resigned.

She quit after a meeting with Graham Brady, a senior Conservative lawmaker who oversees leadership challenges. Brady was tasked with assessing whether the prime minister still has the support of Tory members of Parliament.

But by that point, the chorus of voices calling for her ouster was growing.

“It’s time for the prime minister to go,” Conservative lawmaker Miriam Cates said. Another, Steve Double, said of Truss: “She isn’t up to the job, sadly.” Legislator Ruth Edwards said “it is not responsible for the party to allow her to remain in power.”

Truss' downfall was so rapid that Brady was unable to spell out exactly how the selection of a new leader would unfold, and whether the party's 172,000 members, or only its 357 lawmakers, would get a say.

Brady said he was “deeply conscious of the imperative in the national interest of resolving this clearly and quickly," and the new leader would be in place by Oct. 28.

Whoever succeeds Truss will be the country’s third prime minister this year alone. A national election doesn’t have to be held until 2024, but opposition parties demanded one be held now, saying the government lacks democratic legitimacy.

“The Conservative Party has shown it no longer has a mandate to govern," said Labour Party leader Keir Starmer. “We must have a chance at a fresh start. We need a general election – now.”

Conservative lawmakers' anger grew after a Wednesday evening vote over fracking for shale gas produced chaotic scenes in Parliament, with party whips accused of using heavy-handed tactics to gain votes.

Chris Bryant, a lawmaker from the opposition Labour Party, said he “saw members being physically manhandled ... and being bullied.” Conservative officials denied there was manhandling.

Truss' downfall was also hastened by the resignation on Wednesday of Home Secretary Suella Braverman. She lambasted Truss in her resignation letter, saying she had “concerns about the direction of this government.”

Newspapers that usually support the Conservatives were vitriolic. An editorial in the Daily Mail was headlined: “The wheels have come off the Tory clown car.”

The dramatic series of events began after Truss and her Treasury chief, Kwasi Kwarteng, unveiled an economic plan with 45 billion pounds ($50 billion) in unfunded tax cuts that resulted in a hammering of the value of the pound and increased the cost of U.K. government borrowing. The Bank of England was forced to intervene to prevent the crisis from spreading to the wider economy and putting pension funds at risk.

Truss fired Kwarteng, and his replacement, Hunt, scrapped almost all of Truss’ tax cuts, along with her flagship energy policy and her promise of no public spending cuts. He said the government will need to save billions of pounds and there are “many difficult decisions” to be made before he sets out a medium-term fiscal plan on Oct. 31.

Speaking to lawmakers for the first time since the U-turn, Truss apologized Wednesday and admitted she had made mistakes during her six weeks in office, but insisted that by changing course she had “taken responsibility and made the right decisions in the interest of the country’s economic stability.”

Still, Truss said she would not region — a resolve that was short-lived. Her departure on Thursday sparked jubilation for the tabloid Daily Star, which has set up a livestream featuring a photo of the prime minister beside a head of lettuce to see which would last longer.

“This lettuce outlasted Liz Truss!” it proclaimed Thursday.

___

Follow AP’s coverage of British politics at https://apnews.com/hub/liz-truss

Jill Lawless, The Associated Press

Latest Stories

  • What Procter & Gamble taught Chipotle CEO Brian Niccol

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi explains Chipotle CEO Brian Niccol's background and how it helped make him a successful executive.

  • After just 44 days in office, Liz Truss is eligible to collect a £115,000 allowance for the rest of her life

    Truss would be only the sixth prime minister to receive the lifelong allowance, which was enacted in 1991 after Margaret Thatcher's resignation.

  • Netflix cracking down on password sharing could claw back $4 billion

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi breaks down a Deutsche Bank note on how much revenue Netflix could recoup if it solves its password-sharing problem.

  • US stocks rise as big earnings week continues, Tesla slides

    NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks rose in morning trading on Wall Street Thursday as markets continue an unsteady search for direction amid more mixed news on company earnings. The S&P 500 rose 0.8% as of 10:13 a.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 339 points, or 0.1%, to 30,757 and the Nasdaq rose 1%. Treasury yields edged further into multiyear highs, which has helped push up rates on mortgages and other loans. The yield on the 10-year Treasury climbed to 4.15 from 4.14% late Wednesday and

  • People are splurging to buy Grimace, Birdie, and Hamburglar toys from McDonald's adult Happy Meal, with some spending $50 for the figurines

    Some users have listed the merchandise on eBay for thousands of dollars, those these don't appear to have sold.

  • How relative strength in stocks may point to future market leaders: traders

    In the latest episode of Yahoo Finance Uncut, Irusha Peiris, research analyst and portfolio manager at O’Neil Global Advisors and Justin Nielsen, director of stock market research at Investor’s Business Daily, join Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre to break down trading and investing methodologies.

  • Elon Musk says the public realizes it is 'foolish' to buy a gasoline car because its value will drop while the world turns to electric vehicles

    People have chosen to move away from gasoline cars and buy electric vehicles instead, Elon Musk said in Tesla's earnings call.

  • Love Passive Income? Here’s How to Make Plenty of it as a Real Estate Investor

    Real estate has to be one of the easiest ways to bring in passive income if you choose right. The post Love Passive Income? Here’s How to Make Plenty of it as a Real Estate Investor appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • Nokia, Ericsson slump as patent fights hit margins

    Telecom equipment makers Nokia and Ericsson were among the worst performers in Europe on Thursday, bruised by ongoing patent battles which cut profit margins and offset strong demand for 5G equipment. While the revenue of both companies beat expectations thanks to the rollout of 5G, delayed royalty payments meant their core profit missed analysts' expectations. Shares in Ericsson slumped 12% and were the worst performers in the STOXX 600 while Nokia shares fell almost 5% to be among the worst.

  • Tesla falls after delivery warning sparks doubts over growth momentum

    At least five brokerages cut their price target on the stock, citing softer delivery in 2022, with Wedbush Securities making the biggest cut of $60 to bring its target to $300. "The bullish narrative is clearly hitting a rough patch as Tesla must now prove again to the Street that the robust growth story is running into a myriad of logistics issues as opposed to demand softening," Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives wrote in a note. Tesla stock, which lost 37% so far this year, fell 9% to a 16-month low of $202.15 in early trade and was set for its worst day since June.

  • US home sales fell in September for eighth straight month

    Sales of previously occupied U.S. homes fell in September for the eighth month in a row, matching the pre-pandemic sales pace from 10 years ago, as house hunters grappled with sharply higher mortgage rates, rising home prices and a still tight supply of properties on the market. The National Association of Realtors said Thursday that existing home sales fell 1.5% last month from August to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 4.71 million. That's slightly higher than what economists were expectin

  • UK's Truss says she will resign as PM

    LONDON (Reuters) -Liz Truss said on Thursday she would resign as prime minister, brought down by her economic programme that sent shockwaves through the markets and divided her Conservative Party just six weeks after she was appointed. A leadership election will be completed within the next week to replace Truss, who is the shortest serving prime minister in Britain's history. George Canning previously held the record, serving 119 days in 1827, when he died.

  • Russia to launch Moskvich car production at former Renault plant in December

    Russia plans to start production of the Soviet-era Moskvich cars in December, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said on Thursday, more than six months after French carmaker Renault's exit set the wheels in motion for the classic car's return. Renault sold its majority stake in carmaker Avtovaz to the Russian state for reportedly just one rouble ($0.0165), but with a six-year option to buy it back. Sobyanin in May said Moskvich production would preserve thousands of jobs, but the plant, renamed Moscow Automobile Factory Moskvich, has stood idle since then.

  • My Top Energy Stock to Buy and Hold Forever

    Canadians on the hunt for a top energy stock to add in October can depend on Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX:SU) for the long haul. The post My Top Energy Stock to Buy and Hold Forever appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • Global Tech Industries Group, Inc. receives notice of auditor engagement by Wildfire Media Corp.

    New York, NY, Oct. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (GTII: OTCQB) Global Tech Industries Group, Inc. (“GTII” or “The Company”), www.gtii-us.com, announced today that it has received notice from Wildfire Media Corp (“Wildfire”) that it has retained the services of a PCAOB approved auditor to undertake the requisite two year audit, as stated in the agreement the companies signed on September 14, 2022. The audit will include Wildfire’s consolidated balance sheet and statements of operations, shareholde

  • Canucks have bigger issues than depleted defence

    The Vancouver Canucks are 0-3 to start the season and their injury-hit defence has conceded an alarming 14 goals. Should head coach Bruce Boudreau be worried about this job and should Vancouver already be worried for the season ahead?

  • Kempe's second goal of game lifts Kings past Minnesota 7-6

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Adrian Kempe’s second goal of the night broke a tie in the third period as the Los Angeles Kings recovered after giving up a two-goal lead and beat the Minnesota Wild 7-6 Saturday night for their first win of the season. Kevin Fiala added a goal and two assists in his return to Minnesota. Gabriel Vilardi, Drew Doughty, Alex Iafallo and Matt Roy also scored for the Kings, starting a five-game road trip. Cal Petersen stopped 29 shots. Mats Zuccarello had a goal and two assis

  • Flames start fast, hang on to beat host Oilers 4-3

    EDMONTON — Michael Stone had a goal and two assists as the Calgary Flames got a bit of revenge for last season’s playoff ousting by Edmonton, defeating the Oilers 4-3 on Saturday. Mikael Backlund, Nazem Kadri and Andrew Mangiapan also scored for the Flames, who improved to 2-0. It was the first time since the 2009-2010 season that the Flames have won their first two games of the NHL regular season. Cody Ceci, Connor McDavid and Ryan McLeod scored for the Oilers (1-1). The Flames got off to a qui

  • Argos rally for late win, Elks lose again at home

    EDMONTON — The Edmonton Elks have found a lot of ways to let games slip through their fingers during their CFL-record 16-game home losing streak. But Saturday’s 28-23 loss to the Toronto Argonauts might be most the heartbreaking of all. The Argos did not take the lead until 27 seconds were left on the game clock at Commonwealth Stadium. A.J. Ouellette’s 25-yard scamper into the end zone on a second-down-and-nine gave the Argos (10-6) the win and kept them two games ahead of the Montreal Alouette

  • Konecny's late goal lifts Flyers over Canucks, 3-2

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Travis Konecny scored with just over six minutes to play in the third period as the Philadelphia Flyers rallied from a two-goal deficit to beat the Vancouver Canucks 3-2 on Saturday. Tony D'Angelo added a goal and an assist while Scott Laughton recorded a short-handed tally for Philadelphia (2-0-0), who has opened the John Tortorella era with back-to-back home wins. Carter Hart stopped 27 shots in the win Kyle Burroughs and Conor Garland scored for the Canucks, who have lost