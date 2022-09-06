Truss’ energy bills freeze to cost £130bn - live updates

James Warrington
·9 min read
Prime Minister Liz Truss energy bills freeze households £130bn crisis - AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth
Prime Minister Liz Truss energy bills freeze households £130bn crisis - AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth

Energy bills for UK households will be frozen at or below the current price cap under a £130bn plan drawn up by Liz Truss.

The incoming prime minister has settled on a system that will prevent the sharp rise in the energy price cap that’s due to kick in next month.

The policy could cost as much as £130bn over the next 18 months, Bloomberg reports.

The price cap was due to jump 80pc from October to £3,548 a year, threatening to drive millions of families into poverty and deepening the cost-of-living crisis.

Under Ms Truss’ plans, that cap will effectively be abolished and regulator Ofgem will be sidelined. Instead, the Government will set a new unit price that households will pay for electricity or gas.

That’s likely to be at or below the current price cap of £1,971.

The pound jumped as much as 0.7pc, rising from its two-and-a-half year low in a much-needed boost for the currency.

08:54 AM

Berkeley warns of 10pc cost inflation

Berkeley housebuilder inflation - Rui Vieira/PA Wire
Berkeley housebuilder inflation - Rui Vieira/PA Wire

Housebuilder Berkeley Group has said its profits are on track even as it warned of spiralling costs.

The FTSE 100 company said inflation was now running at between 5pc and 10pc across its portfolio as it forked out more on energy, labour and material.

Despite this, Berkeley said pre-tax profits would come in between £600m and £625m in the year ending next April, with most of the earnings falling in the second half.

That would be a significant step up from the £551.5m profit posted in the previous 12 months. Shares rose 5.3pc after the update.

Berkeley is one of a number of housebuilders to report this week at a tough time for the sector, with rising interest rates and soaring energy bills threatening a slowdown in the property market.

08:42 AM

FTSE risers and fallers

The FTSE 100 has pushed higher in early trading as Liz Truss prepares to take charge in No 10.

The blue-chip index reversed initial losses to gain 0.4pc, with interest rate-sensitive banking stocks leading the gains.

Lloyds and Barclays were the biggest boosts, rising 3.9pc and 2.9pc respectively. Retailers including TescoNext and JD Sports also made strong gains as retail sales rose 1pc in August.

Housebuilder Berkeley rose more than 5pc after it posted a rise in underlying sales in the four months to August.

The domestically-focused FTSE 250 jumped 1.6pc, driven by gains for retailers including Asos and Marks & Spencer.

08:20 AM

Russia privately warns of deeper, longer recession

Russia may face a longer and deeper recession as the impact of western sanctions sets in, according to an internal report prepared for the Kremlin.

The document, seen by Bloomberg, paints a much bleaker picture than Russian officials usually do in their public announcements.

Two of the three scenarios in the report show the contraction accelerating next year, with the economy returning to its pre-war level only at the end of the decade or later.

The "inertial" scenario sees the economy bottoming out next year 8.3pc below 2021 levels, while the "stress" scenario puts the low in 2024 at 11.9pc below 2021 levels.

All the scenarios predict a toughening of sanctions, with more countries likely to join them. The report also warned that Europe's moves to cut imports of Russian energy may hit the Kremlin's ability to supply its own market.

08:11 AM

Gas prices drop as Europe tries to fix energy crisis

Natural gas prices eased this morning as politicians across Europe scrambled to fix an escalating energy crisis.

Benchmark European prices fell as much as 4.4pc after surging on Monday. The UK equivalent was down 8pc.

Putin's decision to halt gas supplies through the Nord Stream pipeline at the end of last week has forced EU government to plan emergency interventions in a bid to avoid blackouts and rationing.

While gas storage sites are being filled quicker than expected, there are still concerns about how the continent will replace lost Russian supplies.

EU energy ministers are set to meet on Friday to discuss measures including demand curbs and a price cap on gas. Incoming Prime Minister Liz Truss has drafted plans to freeze energy bills for UK households.

08:01 AM

FTSE 100 slips at the open

The FTSE 100 has slipped into the red as traders digest incoming Liz Truss' energy bills policy.

The blue-chip index was down 0.1pc as markets opened to 7,278 points.

07:56 AM

British Gas owner seeks billions in extra funding

British Gas Centrica funding - REUTERS/Toby Melville/File Photo/File Photo
British Gas Centrica funding - REUTERS/Toby Melville/File Photo/File Photo

The owner of British Gas is seeking to secure billions of pounds in extra cash from banks in response to volatility in the energy markets, writes Laura Onita.

Centrica, the UK’s largest supplier of gas and electricity to households, is in talks with lenders about additional short-term financing to allow it to meet growing collateral demands.

Power producers are required to post ballooning sums as collateral with exchanges because of the extreme price changes in wholesale energy markets.

The FTSE 100 company’s move is “pre-emptive”, the Financial Times reported, and it reflected chief executive Chris O’Shea’s “conservative” approach to managing its finances.

Its plans for additional funding come amid mounting calls on the incoming government to provide financing help for the energy sector.

Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada warned that “even the strongest utilities are facing huge pressure in terms of collateral payments”.

Meanwhile, European electricity generators have warned they have ‘grave concerns’ over liquidity strains and demanded collateral requirements in wholesale power markets be eased.

At the weekend, Finland and Sweden announced emergency measures for their electricity generators to avoid a liquidity crisis from destabilising their power markets.

Centrica declined to comment.

07:48 AM

Pound rises from two-year low on energy plan

The down-trodden pound has been given a much-needed boost, but it's not clear how long it will last.

Sterling climbed as much as 0.7pc to $1.16 this morning after sliding to its lowest since March 2020 overnight.

The boost, driven by reports of Liz Truss' planned energy bills freeze, is a rare bit of good news for the pound amid soaring inflation and the threat of a recession. The currency has fallen for three straight months.

But it's not out of the woods yet, and the pound is still trending downwards.

David Forrester at Credit Agricole said: "The key to whether or not the bounce can be sustained is the Government's credibility in costing the plan and avoiding a further larger blowout in the fiscal deficit."

07:41 AM

How will the energy bills freeze be funded?

If confirmed, Truss' huge package of support on energy bills come as a major relief for British households.

But there's also the question of how the £130bn policy will be funded.

Kwasi Kwarteng, who's tipped to be Truss' Chancellor, is reportedly weighing up whether the intervention should be funded through general taxation or a future levy on consumer bills.

We could also see some further policy regarding energy markets.

The Financial Times reports that Truss is trying to persuade nuclear and renewable energy generators to voluntarily take new 15-year contracts at fixed prices well below the current rates that give them profits linked to vastly inflated gas prices.

07:35 AM

Liz Truss draws up £130bn plan to freeze energy bills

Good morning.

Energy bills will be frozen for UK households under a new plan that could cost £130bn.

Liz Truss has finalised plans for a new system that will prevent the sharp rise in the energy price cap from October. The policy could cost as much as £130bn over the next 18 months, Bloomberg reports.

The price cap was due to jump 80pc to £3,548 a year from October. But the new measure will see the price cap effectively scrapped.

Instead, the Government will set a new price paid by households. That's likely to be at or below the current price cap of £1,971.

5 things to start your day

1)  JP Morgan plans to move work from Germany to London as blackout fears grow The Wall Street bank is preparing a raft of emergency measures so that it can continue trading if there are power outages this winter.

2) TalkTalk weighed down by debt as Sir Charles Dunstone seeks sale The budget broadband provider has been warned by its auditor that presenting its accounts on a going concern basis is increasingly risky.

3) Instagram fined €405m for sharing children’s email addresses and phone numbers The number of affected children was not revealed but is thought to be in the millions given the EU-wide nature of the breach.

4) Aston Martin sells shares at 78pc discount in bid to shore up business - Luxury car marque plans to raise £576m to pay down some of its debt

5) I’d have to charge £100 for a steak to cover my energy bills, says Gaucho chief The chief executive said the incoming prime minister must act quickly to help businesses which are seeing their profits wiped out.

What happened overnight

Hong Kong stocks edged up slightly in the first few minutes of trading this morning, with the Hang Seng Index ticking up 0.2pc.

The Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.3pc, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange added 0.2pc.

Tokyo stocks opened lower in subdued trade, with few fresh market-moving events after a holiday for US bourses. The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was down 0.2pc.

Coming up today

Financial: NCC Group (full-year results), Ashtead Group, Capricorn Energy (Interims),  Berkeley Group, DS Smith (Trading statement)

Economics: Construction PMI (UK), services PMI (US), composite PMI (US), factory orders (Ger)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Funeral for Ontario junior hockey captain who died after collapsing at tourney is set for Tuesday

    A funeral will be held on Tuesday for Eli Palfreyman, the Ayr Centennials captain who died this week during a pre-season junior hockey tournament in the southern Ontario community. Palfreyman, 20, of Cambridge was named captain of the Greater Ontario Junior Hockey League (GOJHL) team last week. But on Tuesday night, he collapsed in the Cens' dressing room during the second intermission of a game against the Boston Jr. Bruins. He was rushed to hospital and later pronounced dead. A cause of death

  • B.C. teen wins Highland dancing world championship in Scotland

    A 17-year-old from British Columbia has won a world championship Highland dancing event in Scotland, the birthplace of the dance form. Annalise Lam, from the Brigadoon Dance Academy in Nanaimo, B.C., placed first in the junior championship at the Cowal Highland Gathering in Dunoon last Saturday. The teenager has been practising Highland dance for over a decade, and qualified for the event in Scotland after winning the Canadian championship in Regina in July. Lam beat Australian Morven Johnston a

  • Ambrosie says he has received assurances from Alouettes majority ownership about club

    TORONTO — Commissioner Randy Ambrosie says he has received assurances from the Montreal Alouettes majority ownership that nothing has changed with the CFL club. Minority owner Gary Stern created a huge stir Monday when he announced he was stepping away from the franchise's day-to-day operations and surrendering his spot on the CFL's board of governors. Stern and partner/father-in-law Sid Spiegel purchased the Alouettes from the CFL in January, 2020, with Spiegel taking a 75 per cent ownership st

  • Canada's women's 3x3 basketball team wins FIBA series stop in Montreal

    The Canadian women's 3x3 basketball team went undefeated en route to their third FIBA Women's Series title of the year on Saturday in Montreal. Canada defeated France's under-24 squad 19-18 in the final after the game was moved to an indoor venue following a 30-minute rain delay. The Canadians led 14-13 with 3:38 remaining when play stopped. Edmonton's Michelle Plouffe led Canada to five victories in the tournament with 30 points, while her twin sister Katherine finished with a game-high 12 poin

  • Flames' social media account roasts hecklers after showing support for Calgary Pride

    The Calgary Flames temporarily changed their social media profile pictures to support the LGBTQ+ community during Calgary Pride, pulling no punches in their replies to disapproving hecklers.

  • Alberta Cree wrestler The Matriarch finds her peace inside the ring

    A storage space in north Edmonton opens up into a Monster Pro Wrestling training facility, complete with a wrestling ring. It's where, on a hot summer day, 36-year-old wrestler Sage Morin, The Matriarch, grapples with her opponent as he manages to twist out of a headlock. Wrestling has generally been a male-dominated sport, which is why The Matriarch often finds herself facing men. "Doesn't matter if you're a man or a woman. If you need to be taught a lesson, the Matriarch's the one to do it," M

  • Rivalry renewed: Canada advances to face U.S. in final at women's hockey worlds

    For Canada to defend its women's world hockey title, it needs to put finishing touches on what's been a work in progress throughout the tournament. Archrival United States has been a scoring machine in Denmark, while Canada's tinkered with forward lines in an effort to find chemistry. Canada may have established that in time for Sunday's gold-medal game against the U.S. in Herning, if Saturday's 8-1 semifinal win over Switzerland is an indication. Canada scored the types of goals it will likely

  • Andreescu out of US Open after straight-sets loss to Garcia in third round

    NEW YORK — Canada's Bianca Andreescu has fallen out of the U.S. Open with a 6-3, 6-2 loss to France's Caroline Garcia in third-round play on Friday night. Andreescu of Mississauga, Ont., kept it close early when she tied things up at 2-2 in the opening set, capped by a Garcia backhand forced error. Garcia then went on to win four of the next five games to win the set, with three of her four points in Game 9 coming from errors on Andreescu's part. In the second set, Andreescu was able to tie it u

  • Canada defeats U.S. to capture gold at women's hockey worlds

    Canada had to find a different way to win a women's world hockey title after its Olympic triumph earlier this year and world championship gold a year ago. This edition was a work in progress throughout the tournament in Denmark, but Canada played its best game of the tournament in Sunday's 2-1 win over archrival U.S. in the final. The Canadian women won their third major international title in the span of a year after beating the U.S. 3-2 for Olympic gold in February in Beijing, and 3-2 in overt

  • Bichette's bases-clearing double leads Jays past Pirates 4-1

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — Bo Bichette hit a tiebreaking three-run double in the seventh inning to lift the Toronto Blue Jays to a 4-1 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Saturday night. The Blue Jays won for the fourth time in five games and maintained their lead for the third and final wild card in the American League. Toronto drew within six games of the division-leading New York Yankees in the AL East race. George Springer and Bichette each had two hits for the Blue Jays, who can sweep the three-g

  • Lucy Li finishes strong to lead Dana Open, Henderson just four shots back

    SYLVANIA, Ohio (AP) — Lucy Li played with a lead for the first time on the LPGA Tour and the 19-year-old was up to the task Saturday, recovering from a sluggish start for a 4-under 67 and a one-shot lead in the Dana Open. Li was 2 over through seven holes and quickly fading from the picture at Highland Meadows when she responded with five birdies over the next 10 holes to regain the lead and set up a final round filled with possibilities. Lexi Thompson ran off three straight birdies late in the

  • Stampeders looking to return to winning ways against Elks in Labour Day Classic

    CALGARY — Jake Maier has redemption on his mind heading into Monday’s game between his Calgary Stampeders and the Edmonton Elks. After being on the losing end of a 32-20 decision to the Elks during the 2021 Labour Day Classic, the Calgary quarterback is hoping for a much better outcome this time around. “It’s a new year, new game, new opponent, new style,” said Maier, who earned the nod from coach Dave Dickenson as Calgary’s starting quarterback over Bo Levi Mitchell for the second straight game

  • Brandon Banks scores two fourth-quarter touchdowns in Labour Day return to Hamilton

    HAMILTON — Brandon Banks is still unbeaten on Labour Day. Banks scored two fourth-quarter touchdowns to lead the Toronto Argonauts past the Hamilton Tiger-Cats 28-8 on a misty Monday afternoon. Banks improved to 8-0 in the annual Labour Day showdown between the two long-time rivals. Banks' first seven wins came with Hamilton, where he spent his first eight CFL seasons (2013-2021). The two teams didn't play in either 2013 or '20. But Banks, the CFL's outstanding player in 2019, and Hamilton mutua

  • Shapovalov earns four-set victory to advance to third round of U.S. Open

    NEW YORK — Canada's Denis Shapovalov will be moving on to the third round of the U.S. Open after a 6-4, 4-6, 6-3, 6-2 win over Roberto Carballes Baena on Thursday. Shapovalov fired 11 aces, won 86 per cent of first-serve points and broke the Spaniard on five of 13 opportunities. After splitting the first two sets, the Richmond Hill, Ont., native powered his way through the third set by winning four of the final five games after being tied at 2-2, capped by a backhand forced error from Carballes

  • Stampeders looking to return to winning ways against Elks in Labour Day Classic

    CALGARY — Jake Maier has redemption on his mind heading into Monday’s game between his Calgary Stampeders and the Edmonton Elks. After being on the losing end of a 32-20 decision to the Elks during the 2021 Labour Day Classic, the Calgary quarterback is hoping for a much better outcome this time around. “It’s a new year, new game, new opponent, new style,” said Maier, who earned the nod from coach Dave Dickenson as Calgary’s starting quarterback over Bo Levi Mitchell for the second straight game

  • Canada outlasts Swedish goalie in 3-0 women's world hockey quarterfinal win

    HERNING, DENMARK — Canada outlasted a tenacious goaltender to take another step toward defending its women's world hockey title. Sarah Potomak's highlight-reel goal in the second period and her assist on Erin Ambrose's third-period goal helped seal a 3-0 quarterfinal win Thursday over Sweden. Veteran defender Jocelyne Larocque scored her first world championship goal in her 10th appearance in the tournament, while goaltender Ann-Renée Desbiens posted a nine-save shutout. Emma Soderberg, who tend

  • Verstappen milks applause from Orange Army after win at home

    ZANDVOORT, Netherlands — Max Verstappen stood on his car to milk the applause as the 100,000-strong Orange Army engulfed their national hero in a sea of their favorite color after he won the Dutch Grand Prix on Sunday. A second straight win at the Zandvoort track by the seaside; a fourth straight win for the first time in his career and already a 30th overall; a 109-point lead with only seven races left. That orange wave is carrying him to a second straight world title. “It’s nice to see all the

  • Stars sign Jake Oettinger to 3-year deal

    The Stars have managed to keep the price down on a potential star in goal.

  • Move to Lions from Alouettes 'bittersweet' for QB Vernon Adams Jr.

    SURREY, B.C. — Quarterback Vernon Adams Jr. sees opportunity with the B.C. Lions, the team he joined via a trade last week. Requesting a move from the Montreal Alouettes, though, wasn’t easy. "It was definitely bittersweet because I've been there for seven years and it's like a second home almost," Adams said after his first practice with the Lions on Saturday. "The fans really embraced me, the city embraced me, I love the locker room there." B.C. acquired the veteran quarterback from Montreal f

  • Tributes pour in for Eli Palfreyman, Ontario junior hockey captain who died after collapsing at tourney

    Eli Palfreyman was the kind of hockey player you wanted on your team and you didn't want to have to play against, says the Ayr Centennials' vice-president, among those paying tribute to the popular captain who died this week during a junior tournament. "Eli was the wonderful captain that we were looking forward to have," Shantz said Thursday outside the North Dumfries Community Complex in the southern Ontario community. "As a captain on the ice, nobody took liberties with any of our players or t