Truss’s energy bill freeze to bring inflation back under control, say economists - live updates

Liz Truss energy bills households businesses inflation interest rates recession economy

Liz Truss’ plans to freeze energy bills for UK households will bring inflation back under control, economists have said.

The incoming prime minister is said to have settled on a system that will prevent the sharp rise in the energy price cap that’s due to kick in next month.

The policy could cost as much as £130bn over the next 18 months, Bloomberg reports, while a further £40bn support package for businesses is also in the works.

Samuel Tombs at Pantheon Macroeconomics said inflation could tumble from its current 40-year high of 10.1pc to the target of 2pc in the second half of next year thanks to the freeze on bills and a fall in wholesale prices.

Neil Shearing, group chief economist at Capital Economics, described the mooted measure as an “effective but expensive sticking plaster”.

He said it would lead to inflation peaking at 11pc next month, rather than 14.5pc in January as currently forecast. It could also reduce the severity of the looming recession.

Any changes to inflation forecasts could ease pressure on the Bank of England to raise interest rates aggressively at its meeting next week.

The planned support package helped push the pound as much as 0.7pc higher, lifting it from its recent two-year lows. The FTSE 250 also jumped 1.3pc, driven higher by retail and leisure stocks.

02:52 PM

Boohoo founder challenges Mike Ashley's MySale takeover plans

Mike Ashley MySale Boohoo

Mike Ashley's attempted takeover of Australian fashion website MySale faces a fresh challenge, after rival Mahmud Kamani, the founder of Boohoo, swooped for a stake in the company.

Hannah Boland reports:

Mr Kamani has bought a 4.8pc stake in the Aim-listed company, according to recent filings, just weeks after Mr Ashley's Frasers Group launched a £14m offer for the business. It comes amid a growing rivalry between the pair of self-made British retail veterans, after they went head to head to buy department store company Debenhams in the wake of its collapse. Mr Ashley had been linked to a takeover of the department store for years, having built up a 30pc stake and having sought to oust management. However, after it collapsed into administration, Mr Kamani's Boohoo emerged victorious in the battle to buy the business, and Frasers is estimated to have been left £150m out of pocket after lenders took control during its collapse. Earlier this year, Mr Ashley's Frasers gatecrashed an attempt by Boohoo to buy fast fashion brand Missguided out of administration with a last-minute higher offer. This summer, it also snapped up I Saw It First, a retailer founded by Mr Kamani's brother Jalal, who had also helped to set up Boohoo.

02:35 PM

Wall Street opens higher after sell-off

Wall Street's main indices have opened modestly higher as investors returned from the Labor Day holiday to buy up discount stocks after a recent sell-off.

The benchmark S&P 500 rose 0.2pc at the opening bell, while the Dow Jones edged up marginally. The tech-heavy Nasdaq was up 0.1pc.

02:19 PM

Lufthansa avoids staff as pilots agree pay deal

Lufthansa has succeeded in staving of a strike after it agreed a last-minute pay deal with pilots.

The pilots of both passenger and cargo aircraft were due to begin a walkout at midnight. But a spokesman for the union said an agreement had been reached and the industrial action "would therefore be cancelled".

Earlier, Lufthansa said it would put forward a better pay offer in a bid to avert further chaos.

02:00 PM

Ben & Jerry's makes fresh push to stop Israel ice cream deal

Ben & Jerry's Israel Unilever

Ben & Jerry’s is renewing its efforts to unwind a contentious decision by parent company Unilever to sell the ice cream business in Israel.

The Phish Food maker will confirm as early as today that it plans to file a revised complaint in New York federal court in the coming weeks, Bloomberg reports.

Ben & Jerry’s independent board wants to stop Unilever’s sale of its brand and trademark to local licensee Avi Zinger as the deal allows the ice cream to be sold in the Israeli-occupied West Bank.

The board, which first sued its corporate parent in early July, argues that the sale conflicts with Ben & Jerry’s long-held “core values” and breaches a legal agreement made when Unilever bought the brand in 2000.

The move comes two weeks after a US judge denied Ben & Jerry’s request for an injunction to block the sale, saying the brand failed to show that it would suffer irreparable harm if the deal wasn’t blocked.

The litigation follows a controversy last year when Ben & Jerry’s, which has a history of publicly embracing socially progressive causes, announced it would halt sales in the occupied West Bank, citing human rights concerns.

This triggered a backlash from the Israeli government, which formed a “special task force” to pressure the company to reverse the decision.

01:26 PM

British trader has 'rigging' conviction overturned

A former City of London trader has had his “rigging” conviction overturned by a US judge despite previously pleading guilty.

Simon Foy has the details:

Mike Curtler, a former Deutsche Bank trader, was among 38 ex traders and brokers to be prosecuted by the US Justice Department for fixing Libor interest rates more than a decade ago. However, Mr Curtler’s conviction has been thrown out after an appeal court judge ruled that no laws had been broken. David Krakoff, Mr Curtler’s lawyer, said: "We are extremely pleased that Mr Curtler has been cleared and that the courts have decided that there was no wrongdoing whatsoever." The decision is the latest twist in the Libor scandal, which resulted in around $9bn (£7.8bn) of global fines for some of the world’s biggest banks. Libor, or the London Interbank Offered Rate, once dubbed the world's most important number, has been used since the 1980s as a benchmark for lending between banks. However, in 2012, traders were found to be fixing the rate for their own benefit or were artificially lowering Libor to flatter their own financial reputations.

12:52 PM

Lufthansa prepares new offer to pilots to avert strike

Lufthansa strike union

Lufthansa is preparing an improved offer to pilots in a last-ditch attempt to prevent a two-day strike starting tonight.

The VC pilots union said its members would stage a walkout starting after midnight and ending just before midnight on Thursday.

Fresh strikes would ad to the roughly 8,000 flights Lufthansa has already had to cancel this summer. Cargo plane pilots plan to strike for an additional day, the union said.

Lufthansa said it will hold talks with union bosses on Tuesday and make a better offer in a bid to reach an agreement as t warned of the "massive" impact on its flight schedule if the walkout takes place.

Michael Niggemann, Lufthansa board member, said: "We will do everything we can to be successful with an improved offer, even under time pressure."

The union said it needed a "serious offer" to avert the strike.

12:29 PM

Boots plots online marketplace for beauty products

Boots online

Boots is setting up a new online marketplace for health and beauty products as the pharmacy chain tries to beef up its ecommerce offering.

The 173-year-old retailer will stock third-party brands online from next spring, posing fresh competition to the likes of THG.

The move comes after owner Walgreens Boots Alliance abandoned plans to sell the retailer in June after failing to attract a high enough bid.

Boots has been battling to compete on the high street, as well as investing more to update its online presence.

12:08 PM

Wall Street set to open higher

US futures pushed higher this morning as investors look to snap up down-trodden stocks after three weeks of declines on Wall Street.

Futures tracking the S&P 500 and Dow Jones rose 0.6pc, with trading set to resume after the Labor Day holiday. The tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.7pc.

11:56 AM

Yen drops to 24-year low against dollar

Japan yen

The yen has slumped to a 24-year low against the dollar as the gulf between the Federal Reserve's interest rate rises and Japan's ultra-loose monetary policy widens.

The yen crashed to 140.97 – its lowest since 1998 – and last traded at 140.91 per dollar.

Galvin Chia at NatWest Markets said:

After we saw the break of 140... the momentum definitely was skewed for yen weakness. So long as (yield curve control) is in play, and so long as interest rate divergence is in place, one of those side effects would be a weaker yen.

11:32 AM

UK construction output falls again

Construction output in the UK dipped for the second consecutive month in August as customer demand continued to wane.

Concerns about wider economic prospects led to a drop in business confidence and slower job creation, while firms' purchasing activity declined.

New orders increased only marginally in August, and to the least extent since June 2020.

The S&P Global Construction PMI stood at 49.2 in August – up fractionally from the previous month but still below the crucial 50.0 mark and therefore a second month of contraction.

🇬🇧 Construction output fell again in the UK during August (#PMI at 49.2), after a renewed contraction in July (48.9), while new order growth weakened to the softest rate since June 2020.

11:16 AM

Liz Truss' energy bailout to be paid back in taxes

Amid reports of Liz Truss' major energy bills support package, there's also a lot of speculation over how it'll be repaid.

Much of the reporting this morning has suggested that the £130bn policy to freeze household prices will be recouped through extra cash on bills for decades to comes.

But the Sun is now reporting that the money will instead be recovered through general taxes.

It's said this will avert fears of an 'energy tax' for years to come that could spark a political backlash and ultimately be scrapped by a future prime minister.

11:03 AM

BT shares slump on broker downgrade

Shares in BT have slumped to the bottom of the FTSE 100 after Berenberg downgraded the telecoms giant from buy to hold.

Analysts said the group's first-quarter results raised a "multitude of questions" about the investment case.

Carl Murdock-Smith said he underestimated pressures on BT's business-facing units, adding he'd thought sentiment would improve as the company returns to growth.

Other issues include whether growth of average revenue per unit will slow as customers come to the end of contracts and whether its capital expenditure guidance was realistic.

Shares in BT fell as much as 2.8pc to their lowest since November 2021.

10:48 AM

Halfords fined for sending 500,000 unwanted emails

Halfords ICO fine emails

Halfords has been slapped with a fine for sending almost half a million marketing emails to people without their consent.

The Information Commissioner's Office (ICO) received complaints relating to an email about a “Fix Your Bike” government voucher scheme, which was sent on 28 July 2020.

The government scheme allowed people to use a voucher worth up to £50 towards the cost of repairing a bicycle in any approved retailers or mechanics in England.

However, Halfords’ marketing email encouraged people to book a free bike assessment and to redeem the voucher at their chosen Halfords store.

This amounting to marketing its services which would generate income for the company, the ICO said. The watchdog handed down a fine of £30,000.

10:35 AM

German industrial orders slide for sixth straight month

German industrial orders slumped for the sixth consecutive month in July, underlining fears of a looming recession in Europe's biggest economy.

New orders dipped by 1.1pc from a month ago, according to federal statistics agency Destatis. The contraction was 13.6pc compared to a year ago, when orders were at a particularly strong level.

Germany's export-oriented industry has been hammered by the impact of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which has exacerbated supply chain woes and sent energy prices soaring.

Demand was shrinking both domestically and in Europe, with German orders slumping 4.5pc and those from the eurozone dropping 6.4pc in July. Outside the eurozone, orders were up 6.5pc.

Carsten Brzeski, economist at ING, said: "Shrinking order books add to current recession fears. With surging energy prices and fading new orders, the outlook for the German industry is anything but rosy."

10:21 AM

JP Morgan plans to move work from Germany to London as blackout fears grow

JP Morgan London Germany

ICYMI – JP Morgan has drawn up plans to shift work from offices in Germany into the City of London as finance companies brace for potential blackouts in the EU's biggest economy.

Simon Foy and Rachel Millard report:

The Wall Street bank is preparing a raft of emergency measures so that it can continue trading if there are power outages this winter following Vladimir Putin's decision to cut off gas supplies from Russia. It came as the energy crisis gripping Europe deepened, with the Kremlin announcing that the crucial Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline will remain shut until Western sanctions are eased, and the Opec-plus cartel of oil exporting countries agreeing to cut crude output. The euro fell below $0.99 for the first time since December 2002, dropping by as much as 0.7pc to $0.9878 as wholesale gas prices surged and stocks slumped. Shares were also hit, with Germany’s benchmark Dax index falling 2.2pc, while France's Cac 40 stock index dropped 1.2pc. Benchmark European gas prices jumped as much as 35pc. The market chaos is spurring finance companies to prepare for the worst. JP Morgan is understood to be wargaming options such as shifting work from its Frankfurt base to London and other European offices if Germany is plunged into darkness.

10:04 AM

National Lottery handover to go ahead as Camelot loses appeal

Outgoing National Lottery operator Camelot has dropped its appeal against a legal ruling that would have prevented the handover of the contract to rival Allwyn.

Allwyn, the gambling empire owned by billionaire Karel Komarek, said late last night that Camelot had withdrawn its legal challenge to an earlier court ruling which would have seen it go to the Court of Appeal next week.

Allwyn said this "removes an important obstacle to the UK Gambling Commission signing the enabling agreement with Allwyn that will allow the transition process to begin", ahead of the new licence period starting in February 2024.

In return, Allwyn has dropped its counter-claim against Camelot for damages due to delaying the transfer of the £6.4bn contract.

It is understood the agreement to allow the handover will now be signed within days.

09:40 AM

Bus operator Go-Ahead suffers cyber attack

Go-Ahead bus cyber attack

Transport giant Go-Ahead has been targeted in a cyber attack.

The company said it was "managing a cyber security incident" after "unauthorised activity" was detected on its network yesterday.

Go-Ahead is the largest bus operator in London and runs services elsewhere in England. It also runs train operator Govia Thameslink, but said that was unaffected as it runs on a different system.

A spokesman for Go-Ahead said there was "no indication that any customer data has been compromised".

The company said:

Upon becoming aware of the incident, Go-Ahead immediately engaged external forensic specialists and has taken precautionary measures with its IT infrastructure whilst it continues to investigate the nature and extent of the incident and implement its incident response plans. Go-Ahead will continue to assess the potential impact of the incident but confirms that there is no impact on UK or international rail services which are operating normally.

09:18 AM

Liz Truss plans £40bn energy support for businesses

It's not just households that are in line for energy bill support – businesses will also be getting a boost

Liz Truss is said to be finalising plans for a £40bn support package to lower energy bills for businesses.

The incoming prime minister is considering two options: either setting a guaranteed unit price that businesses will pay, or a percentage or unit price reduction that all energy suppliers must offer firms, Bloomberg reports.

09:07 AM

France to pick new EDF boss 'in coming days'

France will pick the new boss of state-controlled energy giant EDF in the next few days, finance minister Bruno Le Maire has said.

Emmanuel Macron's government announced the nationalisation of EDF, in which the state already holds a 84pc stake, in July and also said it was looking for a new chief executive to replace Jean-Bernard Levy, who has been at the helm since 2014.

It comes as the company grapples with a record number of nuclear reactor outages that are threatening the France's electricity supply.

Le Maire told French TV: "We have short-listed a number of people, I have submitted the names to the prime minister and the president of the republic who will decide in the coming days who will take the reins of EDF."

08:54 AM

Berkeley warns of 10pc cost inflation

Berkeley housebuilder inflation

Housebuilder Berkeley Group has said its profits are on track even as it warned of spiralling costs.

The FTSE 100 company said inflation was now running at between 5pc and 10pc across its portfolio as it forked out more on energy, labour and material.

Despite this, Berkeley said pre-tax profits would come in between £600m and £625m in the year ending next April, with most of the earnings falling in the second half.

That would be a significant step up from the £551.5m profit posted in the previous 12 months. Shares rose 5.3pc after the update.

Berkeley is one of a number of housebuilders to report this week at a tough time for the sector, with rising interest rates and soaring energy bills threatening a slowdown in the property market.

08:42 AM

FTSE risers and fallers

The FTSE 100 has pushed higher in early trading as Liz Truss prepares to take charge in No 10.

The blue-chip index reversed initial losses to gain 0.4pc, with interest rate-sensitive banking stocks leading the gains.

Lloyds and Barclays were the biggest boosts, rising 3.9pc and 2.9pc respectively. Retailers including Tesco, Next and JD Sports also made strong gains as retail sales rose 1pc in August.

Housebuilder Berkeley rose more than 5pc after it posted a rise in underlying sales in the four months to August.

The domestically-focused FTSE 250 jumped 1.6pc, driven by gains for retailers including Asos and Marks & Spencer.

08:20 AM

Russia privately warns of deeper, longer recession

Russia may face a longer and deeper recession as the impact of western sanctions sets in, according to an internal report prepared for the Kremlin.

The document, seen by Bloomberg, paints a much bleaker picture than Russian officials usually do in their public announcements.

Two of the three scenarios in the report show the contraction accelerating next year, with the economy returning to its pre-war level only at the end of the decade or later.

The "inertial" scenario sees the economy bottoming out next year 8.3pc below 2021 levels, while the "stress" scenario puts the low in 2024 at 11.9pc below 2021 levels.

All the scenarios predict a toughening of sanctions, with more countries likely to join them. The report also warned that Europe's moves to cut imports of Russian energy may hit the Kremlin's ability to supply its own market.

08:11 AM

Gas prices drop as Europe tries to fix energy crisis

Natural gas prices eased this morning as politicians across Europe scrambled to fix an escalating energy crisis.

Benchmark European prices fell as much as 4.4pc after surging on Monday. The UK equivalent was down 8pc.

Putin's decision to halt gas supplies through the Nord Stream pipeline at the end of last week has forced EU government to plan emergency interventions in a bid to avoid blackouts and rationing.

While gas storage sites are being filled quicker than expected, there are still concerns about how the continent will replace lost Russian supplies.

EU energy ministers are set to meet on Friday to discuss measures including demand curbs and a price cap on gas. Incoming Prime Minister Liz Truss has drafted plans to freeze energy bills for UK households.

08:01 AM

FTSE 100 slips at the open

The FTSE 100 has slipped into the red as traders digest incoming Liz Truss' energy bills policy.

The blue-chip index was down 0.1pc as markets opened to 7,278 points.

07:56 AM

British Gas owner seeks billions in extra funding

British Gas Centrica funding

The owner of British Gas is seeking to secure billions of pounds in extra cash from banks in response to volatility in the energy markets, writes Laura Onita.

Centrica, the UK’s largest supplier of gas and electricity to households, is in talks with lenders about additional short-term financing to allow it to meet growing collateral demands. Power producers are required to post ballooning sums as collateral with exchanges because of the extreme price changes in wholesale energy markets. The FTSE 100 company’s move is “pre-emptive”, the Financial Times reported, and it reflected chief executive Chris O’Shea’s “conservative” approach to managing its finances. Its plans for additional funding come amid mounting calls on the incoming government to provide financing help for the energy sector. Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada warned that “even the strongest utilities are facing huge pressure in terms of collateral payments”. Meanwhile, European electricity generators have warned they have ‘grave concerns’ over liquidity strains and demanded collateral requirements in wholesale power markets be eased. At the weekend, Finland and Sweden announced emergency measures for their electricity generators to avoid a liquidity crisis from destabilising their power markets. Centrica declined to comment.

07:48 AM

Pound rises from two-year low on energy plan

The down-trodden pound has been given a much-needed boost, but it's not clear how long it will last.

Sterling climbed as much as 0.7pc to $1.16 this morning after sliding to its lowest since March 2020 overnight.

The boost, driven by reports of Liz Truss' planned energy bills freeze, is a rare bit of good news for the pound amid soaring inflation and the threat of a recession. The currency has fallen for three straight months.

But it's not out of the woods yet, and the pound is still trending downwards.

David Forrester at Credit Agricole said: "The key to whether or not the bounce can be sustained is the Government's credibility in costing the plan and avoiding a further larger blowout in the fiscal deficit."

07:41 AM

How will the energy bills freeze be funded?

If confirmed, Truss' huge package of support on energy bills come as a major relief for British households.

But there's also the question of how the £130bn policy will be funded.

Kwasi Kwarteng, who's tipped to be Truss' Chancellor, is reportedly weighing up whether the intervention should be funded through general taxation or a future levy on consumer bills.

We could also see some further policy regarding energy markets.

The Financial Times reports that Truss is trying to persuade nuclear and renewable energy generators to voluntarily take new 15-year contracts at fixed prices well below the current rates that give them profits linked to vastly inflated gas prices.

07:35 AM

Liz Truss draws up £130bn plan to freeze energy bills

Good morning.

Energy bills will be frozen for UK households under a new plan that could cost £130bn.

Liz Truss has finalised plans for a new system that will prevent the sharp rise in the energy price cap from October. The policy could cost as much as £130bn over the next 18 months, Bloomberg reports.

The price cap was due to jump 80pc to £3,548 a year from October. But the new measure will see the price cap effectively scrapped.

Instead, the Government will set a new price paid by households. That's likely to be at or below the current price cap of £1,971.

5 things to start your day

1) JP Morgan plans to move work from Germany to London as blackout fears grow The Wall Street bank is preparing a raft of emergency measures so that it can continue trading if there are power outages this winter.

2) TalkTalk weighed down by debt as Sir Charles Dunstone seeks sale The budget broadband provider has been warned by its auditor that presenting its accounts on a going concern basis is increasingly risky.

3) Instagram fined €405m for sharing children’s email addresses and phone numbers The number of affected children was not revealed but is thought to be in the millions given the EU-wide nature of the breach.

4) Aston Martin sells shares at 78pc discount in bid to shore up business - Luxury car marque plans to raise £576m to pay down some of its debt

5) I’d have to charge £100 for a steak to cover my energy bills, says Gaucho chief The chief executive said the incoming prime minister must act quickly to help businesses which are seeing their profits wiped out.

What happened overnight

Hong Kong stocks edged up slightly in the first few minutes of trading this morning, with the Hang Seng Index ticking up 0.2pc.

The Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.3pc, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange added 0.2pc.

Tokyo stocks opened lower in subdued trade, with few fresh market-moving events after a holiday for US bourses. The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was down 0.2pc.

Coming up today

Financial: NCC Group (full-year results), Ashtead Group, Capricorn Energy (Interims), Berkeley Group, DS Smith (Trading statement)

Economics: Construction PMI (UK), services PMI (US), composite PMI (US), factory orders (Ger)