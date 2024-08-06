Truro City forward Sullivan leaves club

Truro City forward Dan Sullivan has left the National League South club.

The 29-year-old, who re-joined the Tinners in 2022, is moving to take on a new job overseas.

Sullivan scored three goals in 29 appearances last season having helped the club win promotion to the sixth tier in 2023.

He first joined Truro City in January 2015 from Torquay United and was part of the squad that won promotion to the National League South that season.

He come up through the ranks at Torquay and made six appearances, including four in League Two.

"Sully has been magnificent for the football club and a really big player for us over the past two seasons and during his first spell with Truro too," City assistant manager Stewart Yetton told the club website.

“He is well respected, well liked in the dressing room and by everyone at the club too.

“We are sad to see him go, but wish him nothing but good luck and understand that because such a fantastic opportunity has arisen, he has absolutely made the right decision to take it.”

