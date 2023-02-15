Trupanion Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results

SEATTLE, Feb. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trupanion, Inc. (Nasdaq: TRUP), the leading provider of medical insurance for cats and dogs, today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2022.

“2022 was another year of consistent revenue growth and we set solid foundations for our long-term growth initiatives, leading to the doubling of our addressable market,” said Darryl Rawlings, founder and chief executive officer of Trupanion. “With our work over the last 24 months and the opportunities ahead of us, 2023 will be an exciting year. We will remain disciplined in our cash deployment and focused on earning strong internal rates of return.”

Full Year 2022 Financial and Business Highlights

  • Total revenue was $905.2 million, an increase of 29% compared to 2021.

  • Total enrolled pets (including pets from our other business segment) was 1,537,573 at December 31, 2022, an increase of 31% over 2021.

  • Subscription business revenue was $596.6 million, an increase of 21% compared to 2021 (22% on a constant currency basis).

  • Subscription enrolled pets was 869,862 at December 31, 2022, an increase of 24% over 2021.

  • Net loss was $(44.7) million, or $(1.10) per basic and diluted share, compared to net loss of $(35.5) million, or $(0.89) per basic and diluted share, in 2021. Net loss per share is inclusive of stock-based compensation expense of $0.80 and $0.70 for the year ended December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively.

  • Adjusted EBITDA was $0.7 million, compared to adjusted EBITDA of $4.7 million in 2021.

  • Operating cash flow was $(8.0) million and free cash flow was $(25.1) million in 2022. This compared to operating cash flow of $7.5 million and free cash flow of $(4.9) million in 2021.

Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial and Business Highlights

  • Total revenue was $246.0 million, an increase of 27% compared to the fourth quarter of 2021.

  • Subscription business revenue was $158.6 million, an increase of 18% compared to the fourth quarter of 2021 (20% on a constant currency basis).

  • Net loss was $(9.3) million, or $(0.23) per basic and diluted share, compared to net loss of $(7.0) million, or $(0.17) per basic and diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2021. Net loss per share is inclusive of stock-based compensation expense of $0.21 and $0.17 for the three months ended December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively.

  • Adjusted EBITDA was $2.2 million, compared to adjusted EBITDA of $3.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2021.

  • Operating cash flow was $1.0 million and free cash flow was $(4.5) million in the fourth quarter of 2022. This compared to operating cash flow of $5.2 million and free cash flow of $1.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Conference Call
A live webcast will be accessible through the Investor Relations section of Trupanion's website at https://investors.trupanion.com/ and will be archived online for 3 months upon completion of the conference call. Participants can access the conference call by dialing 1-877-407-0784 (United States) or 1-201-689-8560 (International). A telephonic replay of the call will also be available after the completion of the call, by dialing 1-844-512-2921 (United States) or 1-412-317-6671 (International) and entering the replay pin number: 13735524.

About Trupanion
Trupanion is a leader in medical insurance for cats and dogs throughout the United States, Canada, Europe, Puerto Rico and Australia with over 800,000 pets enrolled. For over two decades, Trupanion has given pet owners peace of mind so they can focus on their pet's recovery, not financial stress. Trupanion is committed to providing pet owners with the highest value in pet medical insurance with unlimited payouts for the life of their pets. With its patented process, Trupanion is the only North American provider with the technology to pay veterinarians directly in seconds at the time of checkout. Trupanion is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol "TRUP". The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA. Trupanion policies are issued, in the United States, by its wholly-owned insurance entity American Pet Insurance Company and, in Canada, by Omega General Insurance Company. Trupanion Australia is a partnership between Trupanion and Hollard Insurance Company. For more information, please visit trupanion.com.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 relating to, among other things, expectations, plans, prospects and financial results for Trupanion, including, but not limited to, its expectations regarding its ability to continue to grow its enrollments and revenue, and otherwise execute its business plan. These forward-looking statements are based upon the current expectations and beliefs of Trupanion’s management as of the date of this press release, and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements made in this press release are based on information available to Trupanion as of the date hereof, and Trupanion has no obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

In particular, the following factors, among others, could cause results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements: the ability to achieve or maintain profitability and/or appropriate levels of cash flow in future periods; the ability to keep growing our membership base and revenue; the accuracy of assumptions used in determining appropriate member acquisition expenditures; the severity and frequency of claims; the ability to maintain high retention rates; the accuracy of assumptions used in pricing medical plan subscriptions and the ability to accurately estimate the impact of new products or offerings on claims frequency; actual claims expense exceeding estimates; regulatory and other constraints on the ability to institute, or the decision to otherwise delay, pricing modifications in response to changes in actual or estimated claims expense; the effectiveness and statutory or regulatory compliance of our Territory Partner model and of our Territory Partners, veterinarians and other third parties in recommending medical plan subscriptions to potential members; the ability to retain existing Territory Partners and increase the number of Territory Partners and active hospitals; compliance by us and those referring us members with laws and regulations that apply to our business, including the sale of a pet medical plan; the ability to maintain the security of our data; fluctuations in the Canadian currency exchange rate; the ability to protect our proprietary and member information; the ability to maintain our culture and team; the ability to maintain the requisite amount of risk-based capital; our ability to implement and maintain effective controls, including over financial reporting; the ability to protect and enforce Trupanion’s intellectual property rights; the ability to successfully implement our alliance with Aflac; the ability to continue key contractual relationships with third parties; third-party claims including litigation and regulatory actions; the ability to recognize benefits from investments in new solutions and enhancements to Trupanion’s technology platform and website; and our ability to retain key personnel.

For a detailed discussion of these and other cautionary statements, please refer to the risk factors discussed in filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including but not limited to, Trupanion’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 and any subsequently filed reports on Forms 10-Q, 10-K and 8-K. All documents are available through the SEC’s Electronic Data Gathering Analysis and Retrieval system at https://www.sec.gov/ or the Investor Relations section of Trupanion’s website at https://investors.trupanion.com/.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Trupanion’s stated results may include certain non-GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP financial measures may not provide information that is directly comparable to that provided by other companies in its industry as other companies in its industry may calculate or use non-GAAP financial measures differently. In addition, there are limitations in using non-GAAP financial measures because the non-GAAP financial measures are not prepared in accordance with GAAP, may be different from non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies and exclude expenses that may have a material impact on Trupanion’s reported financial results. The presentation and utilization of non-GAAP financial measures is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the directly comparable financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. Trupanion urges its investors to review the reconciliation of its non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures in its consolidated financial statements, and not to rely on any single financial or operating measure to evaluate its business. These reconciliations are included below and on Trupanion’s Investor Relations website.

Because of varying available valuation methodologies, subjective assumptions and the variety of equity instruments that can impact a company’s non-cash expenses, Trupanion believes that providing various non-GAAP financial measures that exclude stock-based compensation expense and depreciation and amortization expense allows for more meaningful comparisons between its operating results from period to period. Trupanion offsets new pet acquisition expense with sign-up fee revenue in the calculation of net acquisition cost because it collects sign-up fee revenue from new members at the time of enrollment and considers it to be an offset to a portion of Trupanion’s new pet acquisition expense. Trupanion believes this allows it to calculate and present financial measures in a consistent manner across periods. Trupanion’s management believes that the non-GAAP financial measures and the related financial measures derived from them are important tools for financial and operational decision-making and for evaluating operating results over different periods of time.

 

Trupanion, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(in thousands, except share data)

 

 

Three Months Ended December 31,

 

Year Ended December 31,

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

 

 

(unaudited)

 

 

 

 

Revenue:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Subscription business

 

$

158,562

 

 

$

134,120

 

 

$

596,610

 

 

$

494,862

 

Other business

 

 

87,447

 

 

 

60,259

 

 

 

308,569

 

 

 

204,129

 

Total revenue

 

 

246,009

 

 

 

194,379

 

 

 

905,179

 

 

 

698,991

 

Cost of revenue:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Subscription business(1)

 

 

131,823

 

 

 

108,627

 

 

 

497,684

 

 

 

407,664

 

Other business

 

 

80,537

 

 

 

55,217

 

 

 

285,310

 

 

 

186,981

 

Total cost of revenue(2)

 

 

212,360

 

 

 

163,844

 

 

 

782,994

 

 

 

594,645

 

Operating expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Technology and development(1)

 

 

6,955

 

 

 

4,665

 

 

 

25,133

 

 

 

16,866

 

General and administrative(1)

 

 

10,472

 

 

 

8,996

 

 

 

39,379

 

 

 

31,893

 

New pet acquisition expense(1)

 

 

22,457

 

 

 

19,845

 

 

 

89,500

 

 

 

78,647

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

 

2,897

 

 

 

2,770

 

 

 

10,921

 

 

 

11,965

 

Total operating expenses

 

 

42,781

 

 

 

36,276

 

 

 

164,933

 

 

 

139,371

 

Loss from investment in joint venture

 

 

(85

)

 

 

(22

)

 

 

(253

)

 

 

(171

)

Operating loss

 

 

(9,217

)

 

 

(5,763

)

 

 

(43,001

)

 

 

(35,196

)

Interest expense

 

 

1,587

 

 

 

9

 

 

 

4,267

 

 

 

10

 

Other expense (income), net

 

 

(1,504

)

 

 

236

 

 

 

(3,072

)

 

 

14

 

Loss before income taxes

 

 

(9,300

)

 

 

(6,008

)

 

 

(44,196

)

 

 

(35,220

)

Income tax expense

 

 

(15

)

 

 

1,034

 

 

 

476

 

 

 

310

 

Net loss

 

$

(9,285

)

 

$

(7,042

)

 

$

(44,672

)

 

$

(35,530

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net loss per share:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic and diluted

 

$

(0.23

)

 

$

(0.17

)

 

$

(1.10

)

 

$

(0.89

)

Weighted average shares of common stock outstanding:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic and diluted

 

 

40,936,507

 

 

 

40,413,434

 

 

 

40,765,355

 

 

 

40,137,505

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


(1)Includes stock-based compensation expense as follows:

  

Three Months Ended December 31,

 

Year Ended December 31,

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

Cost of revenue

 

$

1,346

 

 

$

1,379

 

 

$

6,484

 

 

$

7,148

 

Technology and development

 

 

1,549

 

 

 

843

 

 

 

4,742

 

 

 

3,056

 

General and administrative

 

 

3,550

 

 

 

2,450

 

 

 

12,831

 

 

 

8,862

 

New pet acquisition expense

 

 

2,122

 

 

 

2,136

 

 

 

9,336

 

 

 

9,160

 

Total stock-based compensation expense

 

$

8,567

 

 

$

6,808

 

 

$

33,393

 

 

$

28,226

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(2)The breakout of cost of revenue between veterinary invoice expense and other cost of revenue is as follows:

 

 

Three Months Ended December 31,

 

Year Ended December 31,

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

Veterinary invoice expense

 

$

176,083

 

 

$

132,852

 

 

$

649,737

 

 

$

486,062

 

Other cost of revenue

 

 

36,277

 

 

 

30,992

 

 

 

133,257

 

 

 

108,583

 

Total cost of revenue

 

$

212,360

 

 

$

163,844

 

 

$

782,994

 

 

$

594,645

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


Trupanion, Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands, except share data)

 

 

December 31, 2022

 

December 31, 2021

 

 

 

 

 

Assets

 

 

 

 

Current assets:

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

$

65,605

 

 

$

87,400

 

Short-term investments

 

 

156,804

 

 

 

126,012

 

Accounts and other receivables, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $540 at December 31, 2022 and $342 at December 31, 2021

 

 

232,439

 

 

 

165,217

 

Prepaid expenses and other assets

 

 

14,248

 

 

 

12,325

 

Total current assets

 

 

469,096

 

 

 

390,954

 

Restricted cash

 

 

19,032

 

 

 

13,469

 

Long-term investments

 

 

7,841

 

 

 

7,061

 

Property and equipment, net

 

 

90,701

 

 

 

77,950

 

Intangible assets, net

 

 

24,031

 

 

 

22,663

 

Other long-term assets

 

 

18,943

 

 

 

17,776

 

Goodwill

 

 

41,983

 

 

 

32,709

 

Total assets

 

$

671,627

 

 

$

562,582

 

Liabilities and stockholders’ equity

 

 

 

 

Current liabilities:

 

 

 

 

Accounts payable

 

$

9,471

 

 

$

8,952

 

Accrued liabilities and other current liabilities

 

 

32,616

 

 

 

28,162

 

Reserve for veterinary invoices

 

 

43,734

 

 

 

39,671

 

Deferred revenue

 

 

202,692

 

 

 

146,911

 

Long-term debt - current portion

 

 

1,103

 

 

 

 

Total current liabilities

 

 

289,616

 

 

 

223,696

 

Long-term debt

 

 

68,354

 

 

 

 

Deferred tax liabilities

 

 

3,392

 

 

 

2,827

 

Other liabilities

 

 

4,968

 

 

 

3,859

 

Total liabilities

 

 

366,330

 

 

 

230,382

 

Stockholders’ equity:

 

 

 

 

Common stock: $0.00001 par value per share, 100,000,000 shares authorized; 42,041,344 and 41,013,158 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2022; 41,408,350 and 40,475,185 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2021

 

 

 

 

 

 

Preferred stock: $0.00001 par value per share, 10,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding

 

 

 

 

 

 

Additional paid-in capital

 

 

499,694

 

 

 

466,792

 

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

 

 

(6,301

)

 

 

3,077

 

Accumulated deficit

 

 

(171,562

)

 

 

(126,890

)

Treasury stock, at cost: 1,028,186 and 933,165 shares at December 31, 2022 and 2021

 

 

(16,534

)

 

 

(10,779

)

Total stockholders’ equity

 

 

305,297

 

 

 

332,200

 

Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity

 

$

671,627

 

 

$

562,582

 


 

Trupanion, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(in thousands)

 

Three Months Ended December 31,

 

Year Ended December 31,

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

 

(unaudited)

 

 

 

 

Operating activities

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net loss

$

(9,285

)

 

$

(7,042

)

 

$

(44,672

)

 

$

(35,530

)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to cash provided by (used in) operating activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

2,897

 

 

 

2,770

 

 

 

10,921

 

 

 

11,965

 

Stock-based compensation expense

 

8,567

 

 

 

6,808

 

 

 

33,393

 

 

 

28,226

 

Other, net

 

1,023

 

 

 

(996

)

 

 

1,051

 

 

 

(1,927

)

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Accounts and other receivables

 

(8,034

)

 

 

(7,397

)

 

 

(66,982

)

 

 

(66,170

)

Prepaid expenses and other assets

 

(807

)

 

 

(1,133

)

 

 

(5,227

)

 

 

(3,055

)

Accounts payable, accrued liabilities, and other liabilities

 

2,388

 

 

 

4,443

 

 

 

3,136

 

 

 

8,796

 

Reserve for veterinary invoices

 

4,164

 

 

 

914

 

 

 

4,227

 

 

 

10,768

 

Deferred revenue

 

106

 

 

 

6,789

 

 

 

56,153

 

 

 

54,385

 

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

 

1,019

 

 

 

5,156

 

 

 

(8,000

)

 

 

7,458

 

Investing activities

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Purchases of investment securities

 

(147,346

)

 

 

(33,384

)

 

 

(273,006

)

 

 

(95,672

)

Maturities and sales of investment securities

 

134,718

 

 

 

18,803

 

 

 

239,210

 

 

 

57,869

 

Cash paid in business acquisition, net of cash acquired

 

(12,279

)

 

 

 

 

 

(15,034

)

 

 

 

Purchases of property and equipment

 

(5,478

)

 

 

(3,818

)

 

 

(17,088

)

 

 

(12,355

)

Other

 

(167

)

 

 

(1,707

)

 

 

(1,598

)

 

 

(1,755

)

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

 

(30,552

)

 

 

(20,106

)

 

 

(67,516

)

 

 

(51,913

)

Financing activities

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Repurchase of common stock

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(5,755

)

 

 

 

Proceeds from exercise of stock options

 

706

 

 

 

551

 

 

 

2,290

 

 

 

3,607

 

Shares withheld to satisfy tax withholding

 

(579

)

 

 

(1,002

)

 

 

(4,359

)

 

 

(4,732

)

Proceeds from debt financing, net of financing fees

 

14,826

 

 

 

 

 

 

69,138

 

 

 

 

Repayment of debt financing

 

(271

)

 

 

 

 

 

(571

)

 

 

 

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

 

14,682

 

 

 

(451

)

 

 

60,743

 

 

 

(1,125

)

Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, net

 

505

 

 

 

305

 

 

 

(1,459

)

 

 

252

 

Net change in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash

 

(14,346

)

 

 

(15,096

)

 

 

(16,232

)

 

 

(45,328

)

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period

 

98,983

 

 

 

115,965

 

 

 

100,869

 

 

 

146,197

 

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period

$

84,637

 

 

$

100,869

 

 

$

84,637

 

 

$

100,869

 


The following tables set forth our key operating metrics:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Year Ended
December 31,

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total Business:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total pets enrolled (at period end)

 

 

1,537,573

 

 

 

1,176,778

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Subscription Business:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total subscription pets enrolled (at period end)

 

 

869,862

 

 

 

704,333

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Monthly average revenue per pet

 

$

63.82

 

 

$

63.56

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Lifetime value of a pet, including fixed expenses

 

$

641

 

 

$

717

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Average pet acquisition cost (PAC)

 

$

289

 

 

$

287

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Average monthly retention

 

 

98.69

%

 

 

98.74

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

 

Dec. 31,
2022

 

Sept. 30,
2022

 

Jun. 30,
2022

 

Mar. 31,
2022

 

Dec. 31,
2021

 

Sept. 30,
2021

 

Jun. 30,
2021

 

Mar. 31,
2021

Total Business:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total pets enrolled (at period end)

 

 

1,537,573

 

 

 

1,439,605

 

 

 

1,348,145

 

 

 

1,267,253

 

 

 

1,176,778

 

 

 

1,104,376

 

 

 

1,024,226

 

 

 

943,854

 

Subscription Business:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total subscription pets enrolled (at period end)

 

 

869,862

 

 

 

808,077

 

 

 

770,318

 

 

 

736,691

 

 

 

704,333

 

 

 

676,463

 

 

 

643,395

 

 

 

609,835

 

Monthly average revenue per pet

 

$

63.11

 

 

$

63.80

 

 

$

64.26

 

 

$

64.21

 

 

$

63.89

 

 

$

63.60

 

 

$

63.69

 

 

$

62.97

 

Lifetime value of a pet, including fixed expenses

 

$

641

 

 

$

673

 

 

$

713

 

 

$

730

 

 

$

717

 

 

$

697

 

 

$

681

 

 

$

684

 

Average pet acquisition cost (PAC)

 

$

283

 

 

$

268

 

 

$

309

 

 

$

301

 

 

$

306

 

 

$

280

 

 

$

284

 

 

$

279

 

Average monthly retention

 

 

98.69

%

 

 

98.71

%

 

 

98.74

%

 

 

98.75

%

 

 

98.74

%

 

 

98.72

%

 

 

98.72

%

 

 

98.73

%


The following table reflects the reconciliation of cash provided by (used in) operating activities to free cash flow (in thousands):

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended
December 31,

 

Year Ended
December 31,

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

Net cash provided (used) by operating activities

 

$

1,019

 

 

$

5,156

 

 

$

(8,000

)

 

$

7,458

 

Purchases of property and equipment

 

 

(5,478

)

 

 

(3,818

)

 

 

(17,088

)

 

 

(12,355

)

Free cash flow

 

$

(4,459

)

 

$

1,338

 

 

$

(25,088

)

 

$

(4,897

)


The following table reflects the reconciliation between GAAP and non-GAAP measures (in thousands, except percentages):

 

 

Three Months Ended
December 31,

 

Year Ended
December 31,

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

Veterinary invoice expense

 

$

176,083

 

 

$

132,852

 

 

$

649,737

 

 

$

486,062

 

Excluding:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Stock-based compensation expense

 

 

(899

)

 

 

(798

)

 

 

(4,054

)

 

 

(4,538

)

Other business cost of paying veterinary invoices

 

 

(59,946

)

 

 

(38,009

)

 

 

(212,857

)

 

 

(129,614

)

Subscription cost of paying veterinary invoices

 

$

115,238

 

 

$

94,045

 

 

$

432,826

 

 

$

351,910

 

% of subscription revenue

 

 

72.7

%

 

 

70.1

%

 

 

72.5

%

 

 

71.1

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Other cost of revenue

 

$

36,277

 

 

$

30,992

 

 

$

133,257

 

 

$

108,583

 

Excluding:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Stock-based compensation expense

 

 

(414

)

 

 

(581

)

 

 

(2,232

)

 

 

(2,610

)

Other business variable expenses

 

 

(20,591

)

 

 

(17,208

)

 

 

(72,453

)

 

 

(57,367

)

Subscription variable expenses

 

$

15,272

 

 

$

13,203

 

 

$

58,572

 

 

$

48,606

 

% of subscription revenue

 

 

9.6

%

 

 

9.8

%

 

 

9.8

%

 

 

9.8

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Technology and development expense

 

$

6,955

 

 

$

4,665

 

 

$

25,133

 

 

$

16,866

 

General and administrative expense

 

 

10,472

 

 

 

8,996

 

 

 

39,379

 

 

 

31,893

 

Excluding:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Stock-based compensation expense

 

 

(5,019

)

 

 

(3,293

)

 

 

(17,135

)

 

 

(11,918

)

Development expenses1

 

 

(2,084

)

 

 

(858

)

 

 

(7,789

)

 

 

(3,719

)

Business combination transaction costs

 

 

(193

)

 

 

 

 

 

(372

)

 

 

(82

)

Fixed expenses

 

$

10,131

 

 

$

9,510

 

 

$

39,216

 

 

$

33,040

 

% of total revenue

 

 

4.1

%

 

 

4.9

%

 

 

4.3

%

 

 

4.7

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

New pet acquisition expense

 

$

22,457

 

 

$

19,845

 

 

$

89,500

 

 

$

78,647

 

Excluding:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Stock-based compensation expense

 

 

(2,079

)

 

 

(2,136

)

 

 

(9,116

)

 

 

(9,160

)

Other business pet acquisition expense

 

 

(65

)

 

 

(76

)

 

 

(541

)

 

 

(499

)

Subscription acquisition cost

 

$

20,313

 

 

$

17,633

 

 

$

79,843

 

 

$

68,988

 

% of subscription revenue

 

 

12.8

%

 

 

13.1

%

 

 

13.4

%

 

 

13.9

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

1As we enter the next phase of our growth, we expect to invest in initiatives that are pre-revenue, including adding new products and international expansion. These development expenses are costs related to product exploration and development that are pre-revenue and historically have been insignificant. We view these activities as uses of our adjusted operating income separate from pet acquisition spend.


The following tables reflect the reconciliation of new pet acquisition expense, previously called “sales and marketing”, to acquisition cost and net acquisition cost (in thousands):

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Year Ended
December 31,

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

New pet acquisition expense

 

$

89,500

 

 

$

78,647

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Excluding:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Stock-based compensation expense

 

 

(9,116

)

 

 

(9,160

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Acquisition cost

 

 

80,384

 

 

 

69,487

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net of:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Sign-up fee revenue

 

 

(4,984

)

 

 

(4,954

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Other business segment pet acquisition expense

 

 

(541

)

 

 

(499

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Pet acquisition expense for managing general agent policies

 

 

(443

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net acquisition cost

 

$

74,416

 

 

$

64,034

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

 

Dec. 31,
2022

 

Sept. 30,
2022

 

Jun. 30,
2022

 

Mar. 31,
2022

 

Dec. 31,
2021

 

Sept. 30,
2021

 

Jun. 30,
2021

 

Mar. 31,
2021

New pet acquisition expense

 

$

22,457

 

 

$

22,434

 

 

$

22,982

 

 

$

21,627

 

 

$

19,845

 

 

$

19,708

 

 

$

19,390

 

 

$

19,704

 

Excluding:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Stock-based compensation expense

 

 

(2,079

)

 

 

(2,108

)

 

 

(2,601

)

 

 

(2,328

)

 

 

(2,136

)

 

 

(2,112

)

 

 

(2,181

)

 

 

(2,731

)

Acquisition cost

 

 

20,378

 

 

 

20,326

 

 

 

20,381

 

 

 

19,299

 

 

 

17,709

 

 

 

17,596

 

 

 

17,209

 

 

 

16,973

 

Net of:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Sign-up fee revenue

 

 

(1,191

)

 

 

(1,339

)

 

 

(1,252

)

 

 

(1,202

)

 

 

(1,162

)

 

 

(1,268

)

 

 

(1,260

)

 

 

(1,264

)

Other business segment pet acquisition expense

 

 

(65

)

 

 

(181

)

 

 

(186

)

 

 

(109

)

 

 

(76

)

 

 

(134

)

 

 

(118

)

 

 

(171

)

Pet acquisition expense for managing general agent policies

 

 

(443

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net acquisition cost

 

$

18,679

 

 

$

18,806

 

 

$

18,943

 

 

$

17,988

 

 

$

16,471

 

 

$

16,194

 

 

$

15,831

 

 

$

15,538

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


The following tables reflect the reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA to net loss (in thousands):

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Year Ended
December 31,

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net loss

 

$

(44,672

)

 

$

(35,530

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Excluding:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Stock-based compensation expense

 

 

32,537

 

 

 

28,226

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Depreciation and amortization expense

 

 

10,921

 

 

 

11,965

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest income

 

 

(3,026

)

 

 

(337

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest expense

 

 

4,267

 

 

 

10

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Other non-operating expenses

 

 

(1

)

 

 

2

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income tax expense

 

 

476

 

 

 

310

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Business combination transaction costs

 

 

372

 

 

 

82

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(Gain) loss from equity method investment

 

 

(131

)

 

 

6

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Adjusted EBITDA

 

$

743

 

 

$

4,734

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

 

Dec. 31,
2022

 

Sept. 30,
2022

 

Jun. 30,
2022

 

Mar. 31,
2022

 

Dec. 31,
2021

 

Sept. 30,
2021

 

Jun. 30,
2021

 

Mar. 31,
2021

Net loss

 

$

(9,285

)

 

$

(12,914

)

 

$

(13,618

)

 

$

(8,855

)

 

$

(7,042

)

 

$

(6,819

)

 

$

(9,221

)

 

$

(12,448

)

Excluding:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Stock-based compensation expense

 

 

8,412

 

 

 

8,306

 

 

 

8,462

 

 

 

7,358

 

 

 

6,808

 

 

 

6,443

 

 

 

6,527

 

 

 

8,448

 

Depreciation and amortization expense

 

 

2,897

 

 

 

2,600

 

 

 

2,707

 

 

 

2,717

 

 

 

2,770

 

 

 

2,944

 

 

 

3,158

 

 

 

3,093

 

Interest income

 

 

(1,614

)

 

 

(1,018

)

 

 

(297

)

 

 

(97

)

 

 

(80

)

 

 

(85

)

 

 

(84

)

 

 

(88

)

Interest expense

 

 

1,587

 

 

 

1,408

 

 

 

1,193

 

 

 

79

 

 

 

9

 

 

 

 

 

 

3

 

 

 

(2

)

Other non-operating expenses

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(1

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(1

)

 

 

3

 

 

 

 

Income tax expense (benefit)

 

 

(15

)

 

 

496

 

 

 

19

 

 

 

(24

)

 

 

1,034

 

 

 

(312

)

 

 

(195

)

 

 

(217

)

Business combination transaction costs

 

 

193

 

 

 

179

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

82

 

(Gain) loss from equity method investment

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(131

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

6

 

 

 

 

Adjusted EBITDA

 

$

2,175

 

 

$

(943

)

 

$

(1,666

)

 

$

1,178

 

 

$

3,499

 

 

$

2,170

 

 

$

197

 

 

$

(1,132

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Contacts:

Investors:
Laura Bainbridge, Vice President, Corporate Communications
Investor.Relations@trupanion.com



