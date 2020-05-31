Truncated Formula 1 season expected to be announced with Silverstone to host two British grands prix

July 14, 2019 - Mercedes' Valtteri Bottas leads Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton at the first corner of the race - REUTERS

Formula One is expected to confirm a truncated, eight-race European summer calendar, with two British grands prix marked as provisional in case of an extension to strict UK quarantine rules. The much-delayed 2020 world championship will begin with the first event of an Austrian double-header on July 5, before travelling to Hungary, Silverstone for two races, then Spain, Belgium and finally Italy on September 6.

Hockenheim remains on stand-by to replace Silverstone if the UK quarantine system, which comes into force next Monday and compels all arrivals into the country to self-isolate for 14 days, is imposed for any longer than three weeks. The Prime Minister has instructed the Department of Culture, Media and Sport to examine all ways of ensuring that the British races can go ahead, raising a possibility that quarantine exemptions could be expanded beyond June 29 to include F1 personnel.

Even though F1’s European swing has been shortened with the loss of Holland, Monaco and France, the sport is still hoping to fulfil chief executive Chase Carey’s ambitious target of a minimum 15-race campaign. Russia and Azerbaijan are likely to be added to the schedule for late September, due to the lucrative fees both hosts pay, with Singapore dropping off due to the complexity of staging a street race at night behind closed doors. The Canadian Grand Prix, originally listed for next Sunday, will almost certainly be postponed until 2021.

F1's new-look European summer

Silverstone has now reserved the Sundays of August 2 and 9 for its F1 showpieces, pushing back its preferred dates by a week due to the uncertainties over quarantine. Track officials have indicated that they could also accommodate F1 later in the month, but the sport requires urgent answers as it begins to plan its difficult summer logistics. The Hungarian round has been moved forward by a fortnight as the track in Budapest lies just 260 miles from Spielberg, venue for the Austrian races.

Beyond the fiendish task of designing a bio-secure paddock, there is the added complication of what the second races at Silverstone and Spielberg will be called. The protocol in F1 is to enforce a name change if there is more than one grand prix in the same country. When Spain held two in 2012, Valencia’s event was known as the European Grand Prix, a label that could yet be applied to the second British race.

So far, F1 has been successful in convincing governments that it can operate safely during the pandemic, with the Austrian sports ministry giving the formal go-ahead. Meanwhile, efforts at experimenting with the racing format, by introducing a reversed-grid qualifying session, are proving more fraught. The intention is to galvanise interest in a second race within seven days at the same venue, amid worries from broadcasters about a drop in public interest. But Mercedes, the world champions, are opposing the idea. “People who propose that don’t really know what they’re talking about,” team principal Toto Wolff said. “It feels like an excuse for not doing a good enough job.”