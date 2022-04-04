Trump's Truth Social app branded a disaster

James Clayton - North America technology reporter
·3 min read
Trump
Trump

In October, Donald Trump announced he was planning to launch a revolutionary technology company.

"I created Truth Social… to stand up to the tyranny of big tech," he said.

"We live in a world where the Taliban has a huge presence on Twitter yet your favourite American president has been silenced."

The app launched on Presidents' Day, 21 February, but six weeks later is beset by problems. A waiting list of nearly 1.5 million are unable to use it.

Number 1,419,631

Truth Social looks a lot like Twitter, a platform that banned Mr Trump after a mob of his supporters attacked the United States Capitol Building.

Twitter believed Donald Trump, by making false claims the election had been "stolen", had incited violence. He was banned for life on 8 January, 2021.

Truth Social might look like Twitter, but it isn't available on Android phones, web browsers or, apparently, to most people outside the US.

"It's been a disaster," Joshua Tucker, director of NYU's Center for Social Media and Politics, said.

And a Republican ally of Mr Trump's, who did not wish to be identified, said: "Nobody seems to know what's going on."

On 21 February, Truth Social was one of the App Store's most downloaded apps - but many who downloaded it were unable to use it.

There was an assumption this problem would soon be resolved and Mr Trump would start posting his "truths" in the coming days - but neither of those things happened.

My attempt to register, this week, was placed at number 1,419,631 on the waiting list.

While YouTube, TikTok, Instagram and Facebook are among the 10 most downloaded apps, according to Similar Web, Truth Social is outside the top 100.

Users who find their way in can find the app a little empty, as many big voices on the American right have so far stayed away.

Another study found downloads have fallen by as much as 95%.

And many are feeling frustrated.

"Signed up for Truth Social a couple weeks ago and still on a waiting list," one Twitter user said, on Tuesday.

"By the time I'm off the waiting list and on to Truth Social for real, Trump will be President again," joked another.

Baffled experts

Truth Social chief executive Devin Nunes said its goal was to be "fully operational" by the end of March.

But quite why the app is having so many problems has baffled experts.

Some have pointed to Truth Social's partnership with Rumble, a video-sharing platform that looks a bit like YouTube.

Popular with conservatives and the far right, Rumble was supposed to provide a "critical backbone" for the site's infrastructure.

But if Truth Social is having server problems, why has it taken so long to fix?

"It should take a few days to fix, not six weeks," a Republican source close to Mr Trump said.

"There's always going to be hiccups at the beginning - but at this point, I would have thought it would have been resolved.

"Nobody seems to understand why."

Rival competitors

Mr Trump is said to be furious, asking why more people are not using Truth Social.

He has about 750,000 followers but has not posted a "truth" for well over a month.

"Maybe they're holding him back," Mr Tucker said.

"That's his last chance to launch it - when suddenly Trump comes in and starts being really active on it, that will get a buzz."

Much maligned, Truth Social could still rival competitors such as Gab and Gettr.

Mr Trump retains star quality and any "free speech" app would bend over backwards to have him on its platform.

But at the moment, Truth Social has become a little embarrassing.

A platform supposed to stand up to Silicon Valley's heavyweights has barely been able to get to its feet.

James Clayton is the BBC's North America technology reporter based in San Francisco. Follow him on Twitter @jamesclayton5.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Reds tell OF Akiyama he won't make opening day roster

    The Cincinnati Reds informed Shogo Akiyama on Sunday that he would not make the opening day roster, leaving him to decide whether he'll go down to Triple-A or become a free agent. A productive player for nearly a decade in Japan, the outfielder wasn't able to duplicate that success in two seasons with Cincinnati. In Japan, he was a career .304 hitter in nine seasons and hit at least 20 homers in his last three years.

  • Biden says sub he commissioned will enhance US security

    WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — In a public ceremony delayed two years by the pandemic, President Joe Biden on Saturday commissioned the USS Delaware, a nuclear attack submarine, saying it would enhance national security, though he made no reference to the global turmoil from Russia's invasion of Ukraine. "As the commander in chief. I believe it is our sacred obligation as nation to prepare and equip those troops that we send into harm’s way and to care for them and their families when they return home,

  • Ukraine accuses Russia of civilian 'massacre'; Moscow denies it

    Ukraine on Sunday accused Russian forces of carrying out a "massacre" in the town of Bucha, while Western nations reacted to images of dead bodies there with calls for new sanctions against Moscow. Russia's defence ministry denied the Ukrainian allegations, saying footage and photographs showing bodies in Bucha were "yet another provocation" by the Ukrainian government. The images from the town, 37 km (23 miles) northwest of Kyiv's city centre, emerged after Ukraine said on Saturday its forces had reclaimed control of the whole Kyiv region and liberated towns from Russian troops.

  • Biden cites economic gains, but voters see much more to do

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Seven months before he faces a critical test from voters in the midterm elections, President Joe Biden is turning his focus to kitchen-table issues as he struggles to get credit for a recovering economy. Since Biden took office last year, job growth has been vigorous and steady — as he told the country Friday after the March jobs report showed the addition of 431,000 jobs and the unemployment rate falling to a low 3.6%. But those same remarks were also tempered by his recogniti

  • Record-keepers appeared to be 'iced out' by Trump's White House in the days leading up to the Jan. 6 riot, CNN reports

    Donald Trump's presidential diarist told the Jan. 6 committee that fewer details were given about his activities in the days before the riot, per CNN.

  • Ukraine accuses Russian soldiers of rape, murder

    STORY: Ukraine's defense minister on Sunday accused Russian forces of an array of atrocities. Oleksii Reznikov said the crimes came to light after Ukrainian forces moved into cities and towns after the invaders withdrew."This is not a special operation, these are not police actions. These are ordinary racists, fascists, and inhumane, who simply committed crimes against civilians, raped, killed, shot them in the back of the head. The whole world needs to know about this."These images taken by Reuters witnesses in Bucha show what appear to be victims in a mass grave, and bodies lying in the streets.Bucha lies 23 miles northwest of the capital Kyiv, an area Ukrainian troops said they recaptured on Saturday. Bucha’s mayor, Anatoliy Fedoruk said on Sunday that 300 residents had been killed during a month-long occupation by the Russian army.Reuters could not immediately verify this.Russia's defense ministry denied the Ukrainian allegations, saying footage and photographs showing dead bodies in Bucha were "yet another provocation" by Kyiv.It said Russian military units had left Bucha on March 30, and that civilians had been free to move around the town or evacuate while it was under Russian control.But the reports and images of dead civilians brought outraged pro-Ukrainian demonstrators to the streets of Berlin on Sunday."It is horrible, it is not about the war. It is not the war right now. They want to erase the Ukraine as the culture, as the people."And that sentiment echoed across Western capitals.U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken described images of dead bodies there as "a punch in the gut."And the foreign ministers of Germany, France and Britain, along with the European Union's foreign policy chief, expressed outrage over the reports from Bucha.Reznikov vowed to document the alleged atrocities, and said Ukraine would weigh bringing charges in the International Criminal Court.”There is a whole list: these are war crimes, these are crimes against humanity."The images of corpses in civilian clothes left behind by departing Russian troops has prompted calls from officials in Ukraine and Europe for tougher sanctions on Moscow.

  • UPDATE 1-Russia denies killing civilians in Ukraine's Bucha

    Russia on Sunday denied Ukrainian allegations that it had killed civilians in the Ukrainian town of Bucha, describing footage and photographs of dead bodies as a "provocation" and a "staged performance" by Kyiv. Ukraine has accused the Russian military of massacring residents of Bucha, a town northwest of the capital Kyiv, an area Ukrainian troops said they recaptured on Saturday. "All the photos and videos published by the Kyiv regime, allegedly testifying to the 'crimes' of Russian servicemen in the city of Bucha, Kyiv region, are another provocation," Russia's defence ministry said in a statement.

  • Republican Gov. Chris Sununu roasted Trump as 'crazy' and said if he were in a mental institution 'he ain't getting out'

    The New Hampshire governor was speaking to Washington, DC, A-listers at the Gridiron dinner when he jokingly said Trump's tweets were rational.

  • Quebec City, Ottawa Senators exploring joint bid for world junior hockey championship

    Quebec Finance Minister Eric Girard said Wednesday that the Quebec government, the Ottawa Senators and Quebecor are exploring the possibility of Ottawa and Quebec City entering a joint bid to host the 2023 world junior men's hockey championship. The tournament, which is scheduled to begin on Boxing Day in Novosibirsk, Russia, but was left without a host city after the International Ice Hockey Federation announced on Feb. 28 that it was withdrawing Russia's privilege to host international hockey

  • Making the case for each of the NHL's Norris Trophy contenders

    Four players have legitimate arguments to win the Norris Trophy this season. Here's the case for each one.

  • Raptors fans roast pop-up Kyle Lowry statue spotted around Toronto

    A temporary Kyle Lowry monument made its way around Toronto this weekend and was predictably mocked online by a bunch of Raptors fans.

  • Senators' Josh Norris scores first career hat trick in 5-2 win over Red Wings

    OTTAWA — The first career hat trick for 22-year-old Ottawa Senators forward Josh Norris was memorable for him because of the opposing team. Norris, a Michigan native who drew up cheering for the Detroit Red Wings, scored three goals in Sunday's 5-2 win over the visiting Wings. "Definitely a little bit extra special," Norris said. Ottawa swept the weekend home-and-home against Detroit. Norris, who also scored in Friday's 5-2 victory in Detroit, reached the 30-goal mark this season his empty-net g

  • Panthers clinch postseason spot with 5-3 win over Sabres

    BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Jonathan Huberdeau set Florida’s single-season points record, and the Panthers clinched a playoff berth with a 5-3 win over the Buffalo Sabres on Sunday. Huberdeau scored his 24th goal to extend his point streak to eight games and raise his season total to 97, one more than teammate Aleksander Barkov’s record set in 2019. Anthony Duclair scored twice as the Panthers (48-15-6) established a franchise record for victories. Winning for the seventh time in eight games, Florida c

  • Varlamov makes 42 saves, Islanders hold off Blue Jackets 4-3

    COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Brock Nelson scored his career-high 32nd goal, Semyon Varlamov made 42 saves and the New York Islanders held off the Columbus Blue Jackets 4-3 on Tuesday night. Josh Bailey, Anthony Beauvillier and Zach Parise also scored as the Islanders snapped a two-game skid. New York moved within two points of Columbus in the standings, but both teams are well behind Washington for the last Eastern Conference wild-card spot. Vladimir Gavrikov scored twice for Columbus, which lost its f

  • Flyers bench Keith Yandle to end record ironman streak at 989 games

    Phil Kessel now owns the NHL's longest active ironman streak, sitting just 21 back of Yandle's consecutive games played record.

  • Matthews nets 51st goal to help Toronto defeat Flyers

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Auston Matthews scored his NHL-leading 51st goal, Morgan Rielly had a goal and two assists, and the Toronto Maple Leafs won their fourth straight with a 6-3 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday night. John Tavares, Wayne Simmonds, Timothy Liljegren and Pierre Engvall also scored for the Maple Leafs, who have netted 24 goals during their streak. Ivan Provorov had two goals and an assist and Kevin Hayes also scored for the Flyers, who have lost five of six. Philadel

  • Nova Scotia women's curling team finishes perfect week with national title

    A Nova Scotia women's curling team will represent Canada at the world junior championship after winning a national title this week. Led by skip Taylour Stevens, Nova Scotia edged an Ontario team skipped by Emily Deschenes 7-5 in the championship game Friday in Stratford, Ont. The Nova Scotia team improved on a bronze-medal performance in 2020. "Honestly, it doesn't even feel real yet," Stevens said in an interview Saturday. "We can't wrap our head around it. It was an amazing week and I'm so pro

  • Fond memories of Kyle "the G.R.O.A.T" Lowry

    Imman Adan is joined by Chris Walder to reflect on their best memories of Kyle Lowry. Listen to the full podcast on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Joseph notches first hat trick, Senators top Red Wings 5-2

    DETROIT (AP) — Recently acquired Mathieu Joseph scored three times in the third period for his first career hat trick, Mads Sogaard made 27 saves in his NHL debut and the Ottawa Senators defeated the Detroit Red Wings 5-2 on Friday night. Joseph's three goals were his first for Ottawa since being dealt from Tampa Bay at the trade deadline. Josh Norris, playing in his home state for the first time in his pro career, scored on a power play for his 27th goal for the Seantors. Austin Watson added a

  • Toews helps Avalanche beat Penguins 3-2 for 28th home win

    DENVER (AP) — Devon Toews scored with 4:26 remaining, Darcy Kuemper stopped 38 shots and the Colorado Avalanche tied the franchise record for most home wins in a season with a 3-2 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday. It was win No. 28 at Ball Arena, matching Colorado’s marks from 2000-01 and 2017-18. At 28-4-3, Colorado possesses the league’s top home record. Nicolas Aube-Kubel and Mikko Rantanen also scored for Colorado in a fast-paced game that had just one penalty and featured tw