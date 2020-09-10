Trump's tensions with the military grow after reports that he disparaged soldiers, generals

WASHINGTON – Suckers and losers, warmongers and pu-----.

President Donald Trump has reportedly used those labels to describe American war heroes and Pentagon brass. It's enough to rankle even key Trump allies, including the top Republican on the House Armed Services Committee.

And it shows just how fraught Trump's relationship with the U.S. military has become.

"It’s a mix," Rep. Mac Thornberry, the vice chair of the Armed Services Committee, said when asked about Trump's standing with the Pentagon.

Thornberry himself took issue with Trump's comment on Monday suggesting that Pentagon leaders "want to do nothing but fight wars" so they can keep defense contractors happy.

"It's exactly the opposite," the Texas Republican said, adding that commanders are often the most reluctant to send troops into battle because they've seen the consequences up close. "Their motivation is to serve the country, and I don’t see how that can be questioned."

Trump's public remark on Monday was sandwiched between two other explosive revelations: First, the Atlantic magazine reported that Trump repeatedly disparaged members of the military and described America's war dead as "losers" and "suckers" – accusations the president has angrily denied.

Then, an explosive new book by Washington Post journalist Bob Woodward says Trump used even coarser language in private. "My f------ generals are a bunch of -------," Trump reportedly told White House trade adviser Peter Navarro at one point, according to Woodward.

The developments mark a dramatic shift from the early days of Trump’s presidency, when military leaders welcomed their new commander-in-chief with a sense of relief and optimism.

After a strained relationship with Barack Obama’s administration, they liked what they heard from Trump, who promised generous pay raises and hefty boosts in military spending. Trump had another advantage: He wasn’t Hillary Clinton, Trump’s Democratic rival whom the military viewed with suspicion.

But the goodwill that greeted Trump when he entered the Oval Office has given way to tensions as he fights for a second term.

Trump’s relationship with the military has grown increasingly fraught over the past couple of years as he made one decision after another that rankled military chiefs and rank-and-file soldiers alike. The Atlantic's report last week that Trump repeatedly disparaged members of the military and described America's war dead as "losers" and "suckers" was another serious blow.

“That’s a cut to the heart of everybody who serves,” said David Lapan, a retired Marine colonel and former spokesman for both the Department of Defense and the Department of Homeland Security.

Fresh tension erupted Monday when Trump accused senior military leaders of advocating "endless wars" to please defense contractors. Army Chief of Staff Gen. James McConville quickly pushed back, saying he and his colleagues recommend putting troops in harm's way only as a "last resort."

The discord between Trump and military leaders isn't a result of one breaking point, said Peter Feaver, an expert on civilian-military relations at Duke University.

Instead, "I would view it as more of an erosion and a death of 1,000 cuts,” he said.

Asked about the state of Trump's relationship with the military, the White House said he has been a strong supporter of America's veterans and troops.

"President Trump loves the brave men and women of our military and is honored to be their commander-in-chief. Period," spokesman Judd Deere said. "He holds not only them but their families in the highest regard for their service and sacrifice. And he is awed by our soldiers’ bravery and courage to protect this country, our values and our flag."

