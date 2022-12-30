Trump's tax returns released after years-long effort

Kayla Epstein - BBC News, New York
·4 min read
Donald Trump
Donald Trump

Former President Donald Trump's tax returns have been released, ending a bitter six-year long battle to gain greater insights into his finances.

Ever since his entry into politics, critics have been keen to get Mr Trump - whose foundational pitch to voters had been that his business success made him the best choice to run the country - to show what his wealth actually looked like.

He had steadfastly refused.

Responding to Friday's release of hundreds of pages of his personal and business tax returns, Mr Trump's camp warned that the disclosure will lead to the US political divide becoming "far worse".

"The Democrats should have never done it, the Supreme Court should have never approved it, and it's going to lead to horrible things for so many people," his statement said.

Democrats who control the House of Representatives and oversaw the release argued that it was a necessary act of oversight.

Representative Don Beyer, a member of the House Ways and Means Committee which released the documents, said on Friday that Mr Trump "abused the power of his office to block basic transparency on his finances and conflicts of interest which no president since Nixon has foregone."

The returns stretch from 2015 through 2020, covering Mr Trump's candidacy and time in the White House. They give details of various entities through which he would have paid tax, including holdings companies and personal income.

The committee also found that the Internal Revenue Service - the US federal entity charged with tax collection - failed to audit Mr Trump during his first two years in office, and only began doing so after congressional oversight proceedings were started in 2019.

BBC is reviewing the documents.

Here's what it took to get to the disclosures made public.

Trump defies tradition

For decades, presidential candidates and officeholders have released their tax returns to the public in the interest of transparency and accountability.

The longstanding tradition is "mainly about trying to ensure the public that the president is operating free of conflicts and entanglements, and taxes are sort of the window into the financial soul of someone," said Steve Rosenthal, senior fellow at the nonpartisan Tax Policy Center.

But Mr Trump "crashed all the norms," Mr Rosenthal said, by refusing to release his tax returns as a candidate when he ran for office in the 2016 presidential election.

His fierce insistence on the matter invited scrutiny and speculation among critics that he had something to hide - could it be that Mr Trump was not as rich as he claimed, some asked, or that he had paid less tax than he should?

Supporters, meanwhile, backed his right to his privacy. After all, there is no legal requirement for a candidate to release their tax returns.

New York Times investigations

But over the course of his presidency and afterward, the public has gradually come to gain some insight into Mr Trump's personal tax history.

A great deal of those revelations come from an investigation published by the New York Times in 2020, which obtained two decades of Mr Trump's tax returns from before his time in office. The documents gave unprecedented insight into Mr Trump's businesses.

They revealed he paid little to no federal income taxes over that period, and that Mr Trump had reported in his tax filings that his businesses lost significant amounts of money - despite his public boasts of financial success. In 2017, the Times reported, Trump paid just $750 (£623) in federal income tax despite being a billionaire.

The New York Times reporting "calls into question whether he's a billionaire, or is there some trick he uses to avoid pay taxes, legal or not," Mr Rosenthal said.

Trump tower
Trump tower

Taking the fight to the Supreme Court

Meanwhile, in Washington, Democrats began using their powers to conduct oversight of Mr Trump once they gained control of the House of Representatives in early 2019.

The Ways and Means Committee fought for three years to obtain Mr Trump's tax returns.

The fight went all the way to the US Supreme Court this year, and in November, the justices refused to block the release of Mr Trump's tax returns to the committee, thereby paving the way for their release.

On 21 December, the committee voted to release the tax returns they had obtained to the public, with the vote splitting along party lines.

Friday's release of the tax documents come mere days before Republicans are set to take over control of the House of Representatives, potentially signalling the end of any continued pursuit of looking into Mr Trump's finances for the foreseeable future.

It is possible that the US Senate, which is controlled by Democrats, could continue investigations.

Latest Stories

  • Read the documents: Donald Trump's tax returns released

    A congressional committee that reviewed the returns has raised questions about hundreds of millions of dollars in deductions and credits.

  • These are the top-searched recipes of 2022, from banana bread to beef stew

    In 2022, the top recipe searches by Yahoo Search users included banana bread, chili, potato soup and shrimp scampi.

  • Plows Work Through Night in Buffalo as Storm Recovery Continues

    Recovery efforts continued in Buffalo, New York, on Friday, December 30, following a deadly, days-long winter storm.Video posted by the New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) at 1.30 am Friday morning shows several plow trucks carrying out snow and ice removal operations.On Thursday evening, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz asked the public to allow plow crews space to work.“The National Guard and our emergency crews will remain in the area and on the roads, so please make sure to give them room – some of these vehicles are very large and not typically on regular streets,” Poloncarz said.At least 39 storm-related deaths had been confirmed in Erie County as of Thursday afternoon. Credit: NYSDOT via Storyful

  • Energy bills: Customers contacted over January bill changes

    Slight changes to gas and electricity rates are likely to add only pennies, not pounds, to your bill.

  • Donald Trump’s Tax Returns Released By House Committee

    Six years of Donald Trump’s tax returns were released in one of the final acts of House Democrats before they lose control of the chamber. The House Ways and Means Committee announced that the returns were made public on Friday, posting them on their website, downloadable as Attachment E here. The public release of the […]

  • Elon Musk Still Getting Slammed For Elevating Predictions By Putin Ally

    After Musk was swamped by criticism, he mocked Dmitry Medvedev for the “most absurd predictions I’ve ever heard.”

  • Love Gorgie Farm forced to close again over rising costs

    Love Gorgie Farm in Edinburgh will close its doors three years after being saved from collapse.

  • South Korea's unannounced rocket launch causes UFO scare

    SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea’s military confirmed it test-fired a solid-fueled rocket Friday after its unannounced launch triggered brief public scare of a suspected UFO appearance or a North Korean missile launch. The Defense Ministry said in a statement that the rocket launch was part of its efforts to build a space-based surveillance capability and bolster its defense posture. It said it didn’t notify the general public of the launch in advance because it involved sensitive military

  • Trump told aides to say he'd 'make many calls and have many meetings' after discovering weeks before he left office that his schedule was partly public, ex-aide says

    Judd Deere, a former White House deputy press secretary, testified Trump instructed aides to say he would "make many calls and have many meetings."

  • Former President Donald Trump's tax returns released: What we know

    The release was expected to contain six years of tax returns over the time he was president and campaigned for the presidency, from 2015 to 2020.

  • Trump and MAGA Misfits Turn on ‘Trump’s Bitch’ Sean Hannity

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast / GettySean Hannity, once the most important mouthpiece for Donald Trump, seems to be increasingly on the MAGAworld outs. And a new revelation that Hannity doesn’t buy the Big Lie isn’t helping.In a just-released deposition surrounding Dominion Voting Systems’ defamation lawsuit, the Fox News star said he’d never believed—not “for one second”—baseless election fraud claims stemming from the 2020 election. That stance, directly at odds with many of his primet

  • Second Russian Defense Sector Bigwig Dies in Two Days

    via Wikimedia CommonsThe former commander-in-chief of Russia’s ground forces died in a military hospital earlier this week—the second bigwig in the country’s military industrial complex to die in just two days.They are just the latest senior Russia military or political elites to drop dead unexpectedly in recent months.Alexei Maslov, a retired army general, was serving as a special representative of military-technical cooperation for Uralvagonzavod, Russia’s largest tank manufacturer, when he di

  • Trump began tweeting conspiracy theories about Joe Scarborough at urging of Matt Gaetz, Jan 6 transcripts reveal

    Mr Gaetz’s seat representing Florida’s first congressional district was once held by Scarborough, who is now the host of MSNBC’s Morning Joe programme

  • U.S. Rep.-Elect George Santos Under Federal Investigation for Financial Disclosures: Report

    The New York Times reports that the federal investigation is being run by the U.S. attorney's office in Brooklyn and focuses "at least in part on his financial dealings."

  • Mitch McConnell’s Wife Elaine Chao Wants Media to Stop Repeating Trump’s ‘Racist Taunt’ About Her (Video)

    “If it were the N-word, or any other word, the media would not repeat it,” Chao said

  • Donald Trump Jr. blamed his own cynicism for his initial belief that January 6 rioters weren't Trump supporters

    When the former president's son spoke with the Jan. 6 committee, he blamed the media and "Russia stuff" for making him a "pretty big cynic."

  • Trump’s Tax Returns Over Six Years Finally Released

    David 'Dee' Delgado/ReutersSix years of Donald Trump’s tax returns were released by the House Ways and Means Committee on Friday after years of legal fighting by the former president to keep his financial affairs secret.The documents can be downloaded here.The disclosure comes after the panel voted 24-16 to make the records public in the wake of two reports on Trump’s tax returns, with the committee alleging that the IRS did not properly audit Trump’s taxes during his time in office.“Our finding

  • Chinese jet came within 10 feet of U.S. military aircraft -U.S. military

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A Chinese military plane came within 10 feet (3 metres) of a U.S. air force aircraft in the contested South China Sea last week and forced it to take evasive maneuvers to avoid a collision in international airspace, the U.S. military said on Thursday. The close encounter followed what the United States has called a recent trend of increasingly dangerous behavior by Chinese military aircraft. The incident, which involved a Chinese Navy J-11 fighter jet and a U.S. air force RC-135 aircraft, took place on Dec. 21, the U.S. military said in a statement.

  • Weakened Putin Orders Show of Strength While Hiding in His Bunker

    Kremlin via ReutersRussia’s Defense Ministry taunted Ukrainians with the prospect of never-ending missile attacks early Thursday as it unleashed a fresh wave of cruise missiles on cities across the country and the Kremlin rejected negotiations with Kyiv.“Kalibr [cruise missiles] will never run out,” the Defense Ministry captioned an ominous photo on its official Telegram channel. Russian Defense Ministry via Telegram While Putin has largely been hiding out in his bunker in recent weeks after can

  • Biggest sports controversies of 2022

    From the Olympics to the World Cup, 2022 had no shortage of sports drama. Here are the 15 biggest controversies.