Will Trump's taxes become public? Here's what to expect if a House panel votes to release them.

WASHINGTON – After years of speculation and legal action, the public may soon get a look at some long-sought information: Donald Trump's tax records.

The House Committee on Ways and Means meets Tuesday to decide what to do with Trump tax records it obtained as a result of a legal battle that ended with a Supreme Court decision paving the way for their potential release.

An individual's tax returns are supposed to be shielded by privacy laws, but the committee obtained Trump's returns by successfully arguing they were needed to guide possible changes in tax laws. The committee may decide to attach the records to a report to the full House; it may also decide to release a summary of the Trump tax information. Alternatively, the panel could vote against making the information public.

The Democratic-run committee is weighing whether to act before the start of the new year, when Republicans take control of the chamber. If records are made available, here's what to watch out for:

How often did Trump pay zero in federal taxes?

Some of this information is already out.

The New York Times has obtained Trump tax records over the years, including documents in 2020 that covered more than two decades.

Former President Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Fla., on Nov. 15, 2022.

Those records showed that Trump paid no federal taxes in 11 of 18 years. In 2017, his first year as president, Trump paid only $750 in federal taxes – a miniscule amount compared to other tax bills, according to a 2020 report from Steven Rosenthal, an expert at the Urban Brookings Tax Policy Center.

Trump used a variety of methods to reduce or even eliminate federal taxes, including applying losses to future years and using refunds of offset tax bills, the Times reported. They included a $72.9 million tax refund that became the subject of a long-term audit by the Internal Revenue Service. The results of that audit are unknown.

How wealthy is Trump, anyway?

The documents, if they are released, may shed light on another long-running dispute surrounding Trump: Just how rich is he?

Trump has always claimed to be a billionaire, but some financial analysts have questioned that assertion, citing his frequent bankruptcies, business failures, and questionable valuations of real estate holdings.

An estimate from Forbes, which tracks billionaires’ wealth, pegged his net worth this week at $3.2 billion.

The former president’s fortune is derived from New York City real estate holdings, golf courses, a winery and licensing deals for usage of his name around the world, the publication said. He also got a $730 million bump from the Trump Media and Technology Group, which owns Truth Social.

Has Trump fudged the value of his assets?

New York State Attorney General Letitia James filed a civil lawsuit against Trump and his family in September accusing the former president of carrying out a 10-year scheme "that grossly inflated" his personal net worth by billions of dollars and then used the higher values "to induce banks to lend money to the Trump Organization on more favorable terms than would otherwise have been available." The Trump Organization denied any wrongdoing.

New York Attorney General Letitia James announces that she's filed a civil lawsuit against former President Donald Trump and his family for overstating asset valuations and deflating his net worth by billions for tax and insurance benefits, on Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022, in New York

New York prosecutors have conducted a criminal probe of Trump's property valuations, but two of them left their jobs earlier this year without filing criminal charges against the ex-president. It is not known how aggressively Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg is pursuing the investigation.

Experts say tax returns may not shed much additional light on Trump's net worth. It's typically difficult to make determinations about asset values from tax returns, said Martin Press, a tax law expert at the Florida-headquartered Gunster law firm.

"An income tax return is a tax return. It's not an asset statement," Press told USA TODAY.

Hasn't there been a trial over Trump's business dealings?

Trump himself has not been tried; his companies have.

Two of his companies were found guilty Dec. 6 in a scheme that doled out corporate perks such as company-paid apartments and luxury autos to executives who did not report the largesse on their tax returns.

Prosecutors argued at the trial that the scheme kept the executives happy while enabling the companies to avoid salary hikes and reap other savings on the company-paid portion of Medicare taxes.

Trump reported $900 million in losses, preparer says

Trump’s personal taxes were not at issue in the trial, but they did come up during the testimony of Donald Bender, a partner at international audit and tax advisory firm Mazars, the company that previously prepared the corporate tax returns for dozens of Trump’s companies.

Bender, who previously prepared the personal tax returns for Trump and his wife, Melania Trump, told jurors that Trump reported tax losses for the decade from 2009 through 2018. The losses included a total of $900 million in 2009 and 2010, said Bender.

The red ink stemmed from operating losses at some of the many businesses Trump owns under the corporate umbrella of the Trump Organization, Bender testified.

What are Republicans saying about Trump's taxes?

The top Republican on the House Ways and Means Committee, Rep. Kevin Brady of Texas, accused Democrats of “unleashing a dangerous new political weapon,” setting a precedent that “jeopardizes the privacy of every American."

“Going forward, partisans in Congress have nearly unlimited power to target political enemies by obtaining and making public their private tax returns to embarrass and destroy them,” he said in a statement. “This is not limited to public officials, but can target private citizens, business and labor leaders, and Supreme Court justices.”

Rep. Kevin Brady, R-Texas, is the top Republican on the House Ways and Means Committee.

How did Democrats get the records?

House Democrats officially requested copies of Trump’s tax returns from the IRS in 2019. It was the first such demand for a sitting president’s taxes in 45 years and kicked off a protracted court battle that culminated in a Supreme Court decision last month not to intervene.

Trump had asked the court in October to stop the IRS from giving the returns to the committee, arguing that the committee’s request for the returns “has nothing to do with funding or staffing issues at the IRS and everything to do with releasing the president’s tax information to the public."

The Supreme Court, after temporarily delaying the action, denied Trump’s request late last month, and the Treasury Department turned over the returns.

How did we get here?

Trump refused to release copies of his tax returns when he ran for president, saying they were under audit. Trump is the only major presidential candidate to refuse to release financial information since Richard Nixon, whose taxes were an issue during the Watergate scandal of 1972-74.

In its 2020 report, the New York Times reported that he paid only $750 in personal federal income taxes in 2016 and 2017.

Former president Donald Trump

Trump at that time called the report “fake news” and said that he would release them when the audit was finished. To date, he has not released any of his personal tax records. “Actually I paid the tax, and you'll see them as soon as my tax returns are done," Trump told reporters at the White House in 2020. "It's under audit. They've been under audit for a long time. The IRS does not treat me well."

Trump has also argued that the public is not entitled to his tax returns and bragged about efforts to reduce his tax bills. During the 2016 presidential campaign, when Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton criticized Trump for not paying more in taxes, the future president responded: "That makes me smart."

