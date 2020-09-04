Trump's suggestion to vote twice could put many in legal jeopardy, Stacey Abrams says

President Trump’s suggestion that people vote twice could make voters vulnerable to being accused of a crime and lead to longer lines and confusion at the polls, said former Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams.

“What’s most worrisome to me is that people who … were not the voters he was trying to encourage but are low-information about how the process works — which is most Americans — that you’re going to have good-intentioned people who are voting for the first time, who were drawn to this process because they want to do what’s right, who are going to be ... disproportionately and discriminatorily treated,” Abrams said in an interview with Yahoo News.

Stacey Abrams. (Photo illustration: Yahoo News; photos: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for the Hollywood Reporter; AP) More

Abrams, a Democrat who ran for governor of Georgia in 2018 and was considered a potential running mate for Joe Biden, is the president of Fair Fight Action, a voting rights group. She said that while Trump was speaking to his own supporters this week, she is worried that those who don’t support him will also be confused and misled by his comments.

On Wednesday, Trump told supporters during a trip to North Carolina to “send [a mail-in ballot] in early and then go and vote.” He made several versions of this comment, telling a local TV station that it was part of an effort on his part to implore supporters to make sure their mail ballots were counted. “Let them send it in and let them go vote, and if their system’s as good as they say it is, then obviously they won’t be able to vote,” Trump said.

Karen Brinson Bell, the executive director of the North Carolina State Board of Elections, issued a statement noting that “it is illegal to vote twice in an election” and that “soliciting someone to do so also is a violation of North Carolina law.”

“The State Board office strongly discourages people from showing up at the polls on Election Day to check whether their absentee ballot was counted. That is not necessary, and it would lead to longer lines and the possibility of spreading COVID-19,” Brinson Bell said.

Abrams agreed that she is concerned that Trump’s comments would lead to longer lines at polling places, while also discouraging some voters from taking part at all.

Abrams spoke to Yahoo News alongside filmmakers Liz Garbus and Lisa Cortes, who co-directed and co-produced a new film about voter suppression and Abrams’s run for governor called “All In: The Fight for Democracy.”

Cortes defined voter suppression simply this way: “Are you able to register, are you able to cast your vote and will your ballot be counted? And if you are facing obstacles in exercising this most important right, then that is voter suppression,” she said.

That definition includes any form of difficulty voting, and somewhat avoids the question of whether obstacles to voting have been erected with discriminatory intent.

But part of the reason that Abrams has become a prominent national voice, despite having lost her race for governor to Republican Brian Kemp, is that she is the one of the most articulate and powerful spokespersons for the argument that the Republican Party has engaged in intentional voter suppression over the past two decades.

Georgia gubernatorial candidates Stacey Abrams and Brian Kemp debate in Atlanta on Oct. 23, 2018. (John Bazemore-Pool/Getty Images) More

“Those who are using voter suppression in this era, they are mimicking past eras, but what they are doing is they precision-attack based on demography,” Abrams said. “Where they see pockets of people who were finally coming, not only into their power, but into the population for that power to matter, they’re doing their best to block them in their tracks.”

Story continues