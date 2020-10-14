Trump's son Barron had Covid-19, says first lady

US President Donald Trump, First Lady Melania and their son Barron walk to the White House from Marine One in Washington, 16 August, 2020.

US President Donald Trump's 14-year-old son Barron contracted coronavirus but has since tested negative, First Lady Melania Trump revealed.

In a statement, Mrs Trump said her "fear came true" when Barron tested positive for Covid-19.

But, she said, "luckily he is a strong teenager and exhibited no symptoms."

Both the president and first lady also tested positive for coronavirus - as well as other White House staff - but have since recovered.

The White House press secretary, former Trump counsellor Kellyanne Conway and two senators were among the people around the president who tested positive for the virus.

