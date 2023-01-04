Trump's plea to back McCarthy falls flat with hardline U.S. House Republicans

  • FILE PHOTO: Trump and McCarthy arrive at Trump's golf club in West Palm Beach, Florida
    1/5

    Trump's plea to back McCarthy falls flat with hardline U.S. House Republicans

    FILE PHOTO: Trump and McCarthy arrive at Trump's golf club in West Palm Beach, Florida
  • U.S. representatives gather to try to elect a new Speaker of the House at the U.S. Capitol in Washington
    2/5

    Trump's plea to back McCarthy falls flat with hardline U.S. House Republicans

    U.S. representatives gather to try to elect a new Speaker of the House at the U.S. Capitol in Washington
  • U.S. representatives gather to try to elect a new Speaker of the House at the U.S. Capitol in Washington
    3/5

    Trump's plea to back McCarthy falls flat with hardline U.S. House Republicans

    U.S. representatives gather to try to elect a new Speaker of the House at the U.S. Capitol in Washington
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • U.S. representatives gather to try to elect a new Speaker of the House at the U.S. Capitol in Washington
    4/5

    Trump's plea to back McCarthy falls flat with hardline U.S. House Republicans

    U.S. representatives gather to try to elect a new Speaker of the House at the U.S. Capitol in Washington
  • U.S. representatives gather to try to elect a new Speaker of the House at the U.S. Capitol in Washington
    5/5

    Trump's plea to back McCarthy falls flat with hardline U.S. House Republicans

    U.S. representatives gather to try to elect a new Speaker of the House at the U.S. Capitol in Washington
FILE PHOTO: Trump and McCarthy arrive at Trump's golf club in West Palm Beach, Florida
U.S. representatives gather to try to elect a new Speaker of the House at the U.S. Capitol in Washington
U.S. representatives gather to try to elect a new Speaker of the House at the U.S. Capitol in Washington
U.S. representatives gather to try to elect a new Speaker of the House at the U.S. Capitol in Washington
U.S. representatives gather to try to elect a new Speaker of the House at the U.S. Capitol in Washington
Gram Slattery
·2 min read

By Gram Slattery

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Donald Trump failed on Wednesday to persuade 20 fellow Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives to fall in line behind Kevin McCarthy's bid for speaker, underscoring the former president's declining power over the party he reshaped.

"It's now time for all of our GREAT Republican House Members to VOTE FOR KEVIN," Trump wrote on his Truth Social media service in an early morning appeal to his allies, who largely represent conservative voters at the core of his support.

They ignored him, voting three more times against McCarthy after three such votes on Tuesday, and instead backing second-term Representative Byron Donalds.

Lauren Boebert, one of the hardline holdouts, called on Trump to change his mind, imploring him from the House floor: "The president needs to tell Kevin McCarthy, 'Sir, you do not have the votes and it's time to withdraw.'"

Representative Matt Gaetz, long a Trump supporter, called Trump's announcement "Sad!" in a brief statement.

Trump is the only Republican to have so far launched a campaign for the party's nomination to challenge Democratic President Joe Biden in the November 2024 election.

But after a four-year White House term during which Trump regularly proved he could change Republican lawmakers' minds with popular social media posts, Wednesday showed his power had waned, several Republicans acknowledged.

"It does demonstrate that Trump can't just snap his fingers and get members to do what he wants," said Sarah Longwell, a Republican strategist who opposes Trump. "That's because Trump's relationship with the party is increasingly becoming less about Trump the man, and more about the forces Trump has unleashed on the party."

Trump did not respond to a request for comment on Wednesday.

His allies have privately contacted offices of several House Republicans who voted against McCarthy, including the office of Donalds himself, according to two people with knowledge of the matter.

Some in the party blame Trump for the weaker-than-expected performance in the November midterm elections that gave them a narrow 222-212 majority in the House, amplifying the power of hardliners representing less than 10% of House Republicans.

Opinion polls show Trump facing a growing challenge from Republican Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.

(Reporting by Gram Slattery; Editing by Scott Malone and Howard Goller)

Latest Stories

  • Venezuela's lack of dredging causes trouble for Chevron's heavy oil exports

    A shipping channel snafu is slowing Chevron Corp's efforts to load tankers at one of its four Venezuelan joint ventures and bring heavy crude to the United States, three people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday. Washington in November authorized the last major U.S. firm still operating in Venezuela to restore lost output and begin exporting oil as a way to encourage talks between Nicolas Maduro's government and the country's political opposition. But a plan to move heavy oil quickly from inventories at the Petroboscan joint venture with state-run company PDVSA is facing delays because of lack of dredging at Maracaibo Lake's navigation channel, the people said.

  • 'Groundhog Day': House adjourns without a speaker as McCarthy loses round six - updates

    Republican Rep. Kevin McCarthy lost a sixth vote for speaker of the House, as GOP opposition blocked him on the second day of Congress.

  • Foot of Snowfall Blankets Minnesota's Twin Cities

    Minneapolis and Saint Paul, Minnesota, declared a snow emergency on Wednesday, January 4, as more than a foot of snow fell in the area, the National Weather Service (NWS) reported.Video posted by Erik Anderson on Wednesday shows people clearing snow in the Minneapolis suburb of Edina as test tornado sirens blare.The NWS issued a winter weather advisory until Thursday morning. Credit: Erik Anderson via Storyful

  • How Matt Gaetz and AOC cleared the air on their positions over Kevin McCarthy vote

    AOC shoots down suggestions from her opponents that Democrats are making a deal with McCarthy

  • Ukraine to get more armoured vehicles but presses for tanks to fight Russia

    Western allies moved toward supplying armoured battle vehicles to Ukraine for the first time but not the heavier tanks it has requested to fight Russia, while Washington predicted intense combat would continue for months on the eastern frontline. French President Emmanuel Macron told Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy his government would send light AMX-10 RC armoured combat vehicles to help its war effort, a French official said on Wednesday after a phone call between them. "This is the first time that Western-made armoured vehicles are being delivered in support of the Ukrainian army," the official said.

  • Canada's Louttit crowds World Cup ski jump podium

    LJUBNO, Slovenia — Canada's Alexandria Louttit finished just outside the medals in women's World Cup ski jumping Sunday by placing fourth in Ljubno, Slovenia. Austria's Eva Pinkelnig, Norway's Anna Odine Stroem and Germany's Selina Freitag finished first to third respectively. Louttit, an 18-year-old from Calgary, matched her career-best result after also finishing fourth last month in Villach, Austria. Calgary's Abigail Strate was eighth in a field of 50 women. Louttit and Strate helped Canada

  • Avalanche activate Nathan MacKinnon off injured reserve

    DENVER (AP) — The Colorado Avalanche activated forward Nathan MacKinnon from injured reserve before their game against Toronto on Saturday night. MacKinnon has missed the last 11 games with an upper-body injury. His 26 assists were tied for the league lead when he went out during the first period of a game at Philadelphia on Dec. 5. He also has eight goals. The 27-year-old signed an eight-year extension in August after helping the Avalanche to their third Stanley Cup title in franchise history.

  • New Cubs C Barnhart likes team's emphasis on run prevention

    CHICAGO (AP) — When Tucker Barnhart was looking at his options for next season, he liked the idea of playing his home games at Wrigley Field. The Indiana native heard good things about the Chicago Cubs from Wade Miley, one of his former teammates. When the Cubs started talking about the importance of run prevention, that really captured Barnhart's attention. “For me, hearing how highly they value that was a big, big key in making my antennas go up as a place that I wanted to play,” Barnhart said

  • Morant, Jones lead Grizzlies to 118-108 victory over Kings

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Ja Morant scored 35 points, Tyus Jones added 18 and the Memphis Grizzlies broke open a close game in the fourth quarter to beat the Sacramento Kings 118-108 on Sunday night. Dillon Brooks added 15 for Memphis, while Jaren Jackson Jr. finished with 14 and three blocks as the Grizzlies won their third straight. Morant added eight rebounds and five assists. Jones had eight assists and Steven Adams tied his career-high with 23 rebounds. De'Aaron Fox led the Kings with 19 points

  • Chargers' Ekeler hits 100-reception mark for the season

    INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler became the fifth running back in NFL history to have a 100-reception season with his first catch during Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Rams. Ekeler caught an 8-yard pass from Justin Herbert on the Chargers' opening possession, giving him the sixth 100-reception season by a running back. Ekeler joins former Chargers great LaDainian Tomlinson, Larry Centers of Arizona, Matt Forte of Chicago and Christian McCaffrey as t

  • Hellebuyck props up Jets in 2-1 win over Oilers

    EDMONTON — Neal Pionk and Kyle Connor each had a goal and an assist as the Winnipeg Jets pushed past the Edmonton Oilers 2-1 on Saturday night. Connor Hellebuyck had 31 saves for the Jets (23-13-1) who have won two in a row. Klim Kostin replied for the Oilers (20-16-2) who had a two-game winning streak halted and have lost four straight at home. Edmonton controlled most of the early action, but it was Winnipeg that struck first with a power-play goal with 4:16 remaining in the opening period as

  • Analysis: NFC is wide open heading into final weekend of NFL

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tom Brady again was at his best when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers needed him most. The 45-year-old, seven-time Super Bowl champion had one of the best statistical games of his 23-year career in a 30-24 victory over the Carolina Panthers on Sunday that clinched Tampa’s second straight NFC South title. Another old quarterback who also wears No. 12 is one way win away from joining Brady in the playoffs. Aaron Rodgers and Green Bay Packers routed Minnesota 41-17 for their fourth strai

  • Irving and Durant lead Nets past Hornets for 11th win a row

    CHARLOTTE. N.C. (AP) — Kyrie Irving scored 18 of his 28 points in the first half, Kevin Durant added 23 points and the Brooklyn Nets ran their winning streak to 11, beating the Charlotte Hornets 123-106 on Saturday night. Brooklyn never trailed and led by 10 points in the first quarter, 15 in the second, 18 in the third and 22 in the fourth to improve to 24-12. Royce O’Neale and Nic Claxton added 14 points apiece for Brooklyn, Yuta Watanabe had 11 and T.J. Warren 10. LaMelo Bal had 23 points, se

  • Owen Beck replaces injured Colton Dach on Canadian junior men's hockey team

    HALIFAX — Owen Beck has been added to Canada's roster midway through the world junior men's hockey championship because of Colton Dach's tournament-ending injury. Beck of Port Hope, Ont., joins the host team in Halifax ahead of Monday's quarterfinal against Slovakia. Dach went to the dressing room in the third period of Saturday's 5-1 win over Sweden after delivering a check. He did not return to the game. Beck, 18, was drafted in the second round (33rd) by the Montreal Canadiens in this year's

  • Jags rout Texans 31-3 to end 9-game skid vs. Houston

    HOUSTON (AP) — Travis Etienne ran for 108 yards and a touchdown before halftime, Tyson Campbell returned a fumble for a score and the Jacksonville Jaguars snapped a nine-game skid against Houston by routing the Texans 31-3 on Sunday for their fourth straight victory overall. Jacksonville (8-8) is in first place in the AFC South and would win the division for the first time since 2017 with a victory at home over slumping Tennessee next week in the regular-season finale. The Titans (7-9) have drop

  • Lions rout Bears 41-10 and take playoff hopes to Green Bay

    DETROIT (AP) — Jared Goff threw two of his three touchdown passes to Brock Wright in the first half, and the Detroit Lions beat the Chicago Bears 41-10 on Sunday to remain in the playoff chase. The Lions (8-8) have won seven of nine to give themselves a shot at earning a postseason spot for the first time since 2016 going into their regular-season finale at Green Bay. The Justin Fields-led Bears (3-13) took two leads in the opening quarter before collapsing and losing a franchise-record ninth st

  • Ovechkin nets hat trick, Capitals crush Canadiens 9-2

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Ovechkin scored almost at will against the Montreal Canadiens and moved a few steps closer to Wayne Gretzky's NHL goal record. Ovechkin recorded his 30th career hat trick to speed up his pursuit of Gretkzy's mark, Charlie Lindgren made 31 saves against his first NHL team and the Washington Capitals skated circles around Montreal on the way to a 9-2 rout Saturday. Asked if he enjoys facing the Canadiens after reaching 37 goals in 53 games against them, Ovechkin replied, "No

  • Svechnikov scores in shootout, Hurricanes beat Devils 5-4

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Andrei Svechnikov scored the shootout winner and Antti Raanta made 24 saves as the Carolina Hurricanes edged the New Jersey Devils 5-4 on Sunday for a franchise-best 11th straight win. The Hurricanes are 15-0-2 in their last 17 games and haven’t lost since Dec. 6 when they fell 4-3 at Anaheim in overtime. Carolina’s previous defeat in regulation time was Nov. 23. Raanta improved to 10-2-2 this season. The 33-year-old Finnish netminder had shutouts in his previous two games at

  • Stars sign veteran Joe Pavelski to extension through 2023-24

    FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Veteran forward Joe Pavelski signed a one-year contract extension with the Dallas Stars on Sunday before he could have become an unrestricted free agent at the end of this season. The extension for the 2023-24 season has a base salary of US$3.5 million, along with an additional $2 million in potential performance bonuses. The 38-year-old Pavelski currently is in his fourth season with Dallas and his 17th in the NHL. Pavelski has appeared in all 38 games this season and is th

  • Bowles: Bucs won't rest starters in regular-season finale

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tom Brady doesn’t sound like he’s looking for rest, and coach Todd Bowles isn’t inclined to sit other key players, either, when the playoff-bound Tampa Bay Buccaneers close the regular season against the Atlanta Falcons. The Bucs (8-8) clinched their second straight NFC South championship last weekend and have little to play for next Sunday except the prospect of taking a winning record into the postseason. Bowles said Monday, however, that he doesn’t plan to sit healthy regul