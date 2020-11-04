Trump's margin narrows in Georgia as final votes are tallied in Democratic-leaning areas

A protester displays a sign in front of the CNN center in Atlanta on Wednesday. (John Bazemore/Associated Press )

The margin between President Trump and Joe Biden in Georgia continued to narrow Wednesday as poll workers in mostly Democratic-leaning counties continued tallying absentee ballots.

With more than 4.8 million votes counted, Trump is ahead by 55,575 votes — just 1.16 percentage points

About 185,000 ballots — mainly from Democratic-leaning counties — remained outstanding at 4:15 p.m., according to Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger.

“That’s a ball-park figure,” Walter Jones, a spokesman for the secretary of state’s office, said Wednesday evening. “The only way to have an accurate number would be to count the ballots. Well, if you're counting the ballots, then there are no uncounted ballots. So it's got to be an estimate.”

In one county, Jones said, poll workers went to retrieve ballots from locked ballot boxes Wednesday afternoon and were surprised to find more ballots than expected.

“The counting is going on,” Jones added. “The counties are doing this. We’re just sort of the clearinghouse. We can’t make them do it any faster than they’re doing it."

Georgia has not elected a Democratic president since Bill Clinton in 1992. But in the last decade, it has gradually shifted blue as the state's population has surged from 9.6 million to 10.6 million.

In the 2012 presidential election, Republican nominee Mitt Romney won Georgia by 8 percentage points. In 2016, Trump won by 5 percentage points. Two years later, then-Secretary of State Brian Kemp, the Republican candidate, won the governorship over Democrat Stacey Abrams by just 1.4 percentage points.

“The eyes of the state and the nation are upon Georgia at this time,” Raffensperger said in a statement. “We’re as anxious as anyone to see the final results and to start work on certification and planning for our runoff elections. As the work goes on, I want to assure Georgia voters that every legal vote was cast and accurately counted.”

The secretary of state’s office said security measures were in place to secure the vote. In Fulton, the state’s most populous county, a state monitor is in the room for all counts; a pre-certification audit will provide additional confidence that the votes were accurately counted.

“We have long anticipated — and said publicly — that counting would most likely take place into Wednesday night and perhaps Thursday morning,” Raffensperger said. “We’re on pace to accomplish that responsibly, ensuring that the voice of every eligible voter is heard. It’s important to act quickly, but it’s more important to get it right.”

