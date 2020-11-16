Trump's legal battles: How six cases may play out

As president of the United States, Donald Trump enjoyed unique protection from legal action, be it criminal or civil.

Now, after losing the 2020 presidential election, Mr Trump will soon become a private citizen again.

That means he will lose his presidential privileges, putting him in the crosshairs of litigators and prosecutors.

"Once he is out of office, the atmosphere will change," Daniel R Alonso, a former US federal and New York state prosecutor, told the BBC. "He will no longer have the reality or the threat of presidential power to thwart investigations."

A wide-ranging criminal investigation in New York is the most serious legal concern for Mr Trump and his real-estate company, the Trump Organization.

On top of that, there is an array of lawsuits ranging from allegations of fraud by a family member to sexual harassment by an advice columnist.

A legal storm is brewing. Here, we consider how the six biggest legal battles may develop.

1) The hush-money allegations

What we know: Playboy model Karen McDougal, adult film actress Stormy Daniels and claims of a conspiracy of silence.

This was the gist of the so-called hush-money scandal. Both women said they had had sexual relationships with Mr Trump and had received payments to keep them quiet, ahead of the 2016 presidential election.

When they spoke out in 2018, they threw political dynamite under Mr Trump's presidency, lighting the fuse of two criminal investigations.

The first focused on violations of federal, or national, laws and the role of Michael Cohen, Mr Trump's former personal lawyer and "fixer".

Under investigation, Cohen admitted to arranging payments to the two women. The payments were prosecuted as campaign-finance violations and Cohen was sentenced to three years in jail in 2018.

Cohen alleged that Mr Trump had "directed" him to make the payments, yet no charges were brought against the president. Why?

Firstly, to charge Mr Trump, prosecutors would have needed to prove that he had indeed directed Cohen to make those payments. Secondly, even if prosecutors did have sufficient evidence, it is against US government policy to indict a sitting president on federal criminal charges, legal experts say.

Case closed, right? Well, not exactly. This is where it gets technical.

Put simply, a second criminal investigation into the payments is still under way in New York.

We know that Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance is examining whether the Trump Organization falsified business records related to the payoffs.

What we don't know is whether Mr Vance has any evidence to file criminal charges. That matters.

What might happen next: Falsifying business records is a misdemeanour under New York law. A misdemeanour is a minor crime that can be punishable by a jail term of up to a year.

Now, here's the tricky part for Mr Vance.

There is a two-year time limit for filing criminal charges for a misdemeanour in New York.

"So, because those payments happened over two years ago, it looks like [prosecutors] are out of luck," Mr Alonso said.

That said, there are other possibilities.

