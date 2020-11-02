Trump's last-ditch effort to recruit LGBTQ voters continues in Minnesota

Trump is waging a last-minute battle to wins the hearts and minds of LGBTQ voters.

On Saturday, the campaign held a "Trump pride" event in the battleground state of Minnesota.

Supporters say the administration has made gay rights a "non-issue" and argue that Trump's early friendships with gay men — such as Roy Cohn — show he's always been an ally.

Visit Business Insider's homepage for more stories.

Republican National Committee adviser and former cabinet member Richard Grenell on Saturday in Minneapolis praised President Donald Trump as the "first pro-gay president" — a baseless claim he has been pushing in recent weeks.

In October, Trump and his campaign sent Grenell — the country's first openly gay cabinet member who served as the acting director of national intelligence from February to May — to a dozen "Trump Pride" events in battleground states including Florida, Pennsylvania, Michigan, and North Carolina.

Grenell has often appeared with Tiffany Trump, but though the latest "Trump Pride" gathering Saturday in Minnesota was originally billed as featuring the president's daughter, she didn't make an appearance. In her place was Kimberly Guilfoyle — girlfriend to Donald Trump Jr. and senior adviser to the Trump campaign, where she oversees fundraising from major donors.

Addressing a sparsely populated room of about 60 attendees, Grenell emphasized the Republican party as being the "pro-gay" party and claimed that Democrats now shut down the diversity of political viewpoints within the party and among LGBTQ people.

"Today, we have a cancel culture run wild by — guess who? — the gay left. They're the first ones to scream and cancel. Yesterday's champions of diversity are today's intolerance," Grenell said.

View photos Minnesota GOP Chairwoman Jennifer Carnahan spoke to an audience of around 60 LGBTQ Trump supporters on Saturday. Jackie Renzetti More

Rather than highlighting specific policy demonstrating Trump's support for LGBTQ people, Grenell pointed towards Trump's friendships with gay men in the '80s, some of whom died from AIDS under the Ronald Reagan administration, he said.

"In about the 2000s, we began to have a whole bunch of support, people would come up to me, and they would give me private support," he said. "And I started to ask people to move from private support to public support ...That took a little more time, several years. And then suddenly, Donald Trump came on the scene. And he blew the doors off it. Because here's a man that, from the '80s, has been totally comfortable with gay men around him."

Two large screens projected "Trump" in rainbow letters with "pride" below it — but the event failed to mention Vice President Mike Pence's record on LGBTQ issues, which includes arguing sexual orientation is a choice, opposition to Indiana's efforts to ban discrimination based on sexual orientation, and support for religious freedom bills activists say enable discrimination against LGBTQ people.

Early on, Trump created an evangelical advisory board comprised of several openly anti-LGBTQ members

Many in the predominantly white male audience were attending with the Minnesota chapter of the Log Cabin Republicans, a national group that says it aims to advocate for LGBTQ conservatives and allies. The group has not donated to any federal candidates or PACs per The Center for Responsive Politics, but has raised close to $13,000 and has spent about $5,000 in the 2020 election cycle. In 2018, it donated around $5,000 to Republican candidates.

Around half of the audience trended younger, including 27-year-old Zak Knudson, who said he joined the Log Cabin Republicans as a teenager campaigning for Mitt Romney in the 2012 election.

"I've never seen such unprecedented support from a Republican campaign for the gay community in my life," he said. "I mean, Romney, McCain, wouldn't have had something like this ever — just wasn't allowed."

Knudson and other attendees described a growing acceptance of LGBTQ people within the Republican party. Still, as recently as 2016, the Republican party, through then-presidential candidate Donald Trump, created an evangelical advisory board comprised of several openly anti-LGBTQ politicians and religious leaders.

Story continues