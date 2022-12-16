Trump's Immigrant Crackdown Left A Critical Shortage Of Workers In U.S. Economy

Mary Papenfuss
·2 min read

Donald Trump’s crackdown on immigration while president — along with the effect of the COVID pandemic — has left the U.S. economy in critical need of workers, significantly hobbling growth, according to economists.

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell has estimated that the economy is short an astonishing 3.5 million workers, and economists estimate half of those workers would typically be migrants allowed into the country, The Washington Post reported Thursday.

“There is no question: We need more immigration,” Adam Ozimek, chief economist at the Economic Innovation Group, a bipartisan public policy organization, told the Post.

“Immigrants aren’t just workers, they are particularly flexible, mobile workers who help address acute labor shortages wherever they emerge,” he added. “And that’s particularly important in this constrained economy we’re facing right now.”

During his 2016 presidential campaign and while in office, Trump typically characterized immigrants as a detriment to the nation and specifically referred to Mexican immigrants as “rapists” and criminals. While president, he complained about migrants coming from “shithole” nations.

But immigrants are tremendously valuable in national economies, according to data. They provide a flexible workforce and are often willing to do jobs Americans turn down, such as low-paying, physically demanding work in the hospitality, agriculture, construction and health care industries.

Worker shortages can lead to higher prices as employers raise wages to lure workers to jobs.

Immigration has “rebounded somewhat” in the last six months, the Post noted, but major shortages remain while the nation also grapples with worker losses caused by retirements and health issues, the newspaper reported.

The “crisis” had triggered a bipartisan push to increase legal immigration, but efforts went nowhere, according to the Post.

Giovanni Peri, director of the Global Migration Center at the University of California, Davis, estimates it could be another four years before the country makes up for current shortfalls through more legal immigration. Even then, he told the Post, it won’t be enough to catch up to the aging American workforce, which will leave millions of more positions unfilled.

Check out the full Washington Post report here.

Related...

Latest Stories

  • Elon Musk defends Twitter suspension of mainstream journalists who write about him: ‘Same rules apply’

    Twitter chief says doxxing rules apply to journalists as well

  • Chuck Schumer Explains How Nancy Pelosi Handled Donald Trump for Four Years

    CNNAfter more than three decades as colleagues in Congress, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) sat down Thursday for their first joint interview, during which Schumer summed up how the outgoing Democratic House leader managed to deal with four years of Donald Trump being head of the executive branch: “She raised five children.”Speaking to CNN’s Jamie Gangel over lunch at a Chinese restaurant, the pair were asked about seminal if not confrontational events in Pelosi’s

  • Biden Trolls Trump With Some 'Major Announcements' Of His Own

    The president's big news concerned recent policy wins, in contrast to the former guy's rollout of NFT trading cards for $99 a pop.

  • Trump Confidant Roger Stone Says He Saw Swirling 'Demon Portal' Above White House

    "Prophets ... and other holy men, have told me that only prayer can close the demonic portal," which is "swirling like a cauldron," said Stone.

  • Adam Kinzinger slams fellow Republicans in farewell speech: ‘We shelter the ignorant, the racist’

    The representative from Illinois is retiring at the conclusion of the current Congress

  • All but 16 House Republicans vote against bill to allow Puerto Rico to decide its future

    The bill, unlikely to pass the Senate this year, was opposed by Republicans on the grounds that it could lead to statehood for the territory.

  • Biden mocks Trump’s ‘major announcement’ on trading cards by listing his recent achievements

    The president draws a contrast with his once and potentially future rival

  • Jets move Wilson up to No. 2 QB, still expect White to start

    FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Zach Wilson is moving up on the New York Jets' quarterback depth chart this week. Coach Robert Saleh announced Wednesday the benched former starter is being promoted from No. 3 to the backup behind current starter Mike White, who is dealing with a rib injury but is expected to make his fourth straight start Sunday against the Detroit Lions. “Zach's been doing a great job,” Saleh said. “He has been deliberate in his approach over the last three weeks. He's been holding h

  • At 41, Craig Anderson is doing what few goalies have done in NHL history

    At 41-years-old, Craig Anderson is defying Father Time with strong play for the Buffalo Sabres. But how does he stack up with other goalies that starred over the age of 40 in NHL history?

  • Steelers' Pickett exits, returns, then placed in protocol

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said he didn't know “the details regarding the sequence” that led to rookie quarterback Kenny Picket initially being cleared to play before being put into concussion protocol during a 16-14 loss to Baltimore on Sunday. Pickett was shaken up after getting sacked by Baltimore linebacker Roquan Smith at the end of Pittsburgh's first drive. He was evaluated by medical personnel and cleared to return, playing one more series before being ruled o

  • Predators forward Michael McCarron enters assistance program

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Nashville Predators forward Michael McCarron has entered the player assistance program of the NHL and NHL Players’ Association. The league and the union announced the move Sunday without specifying why McCarron entered the program. The NHL and NHLPA started the player assistance program in 1996, giving players access to a confidential phone line and counselors in each city in the league. The jointly funded group assists players and their families with mental health, subst

  • Canada finalizes world juniors roster with some NHL adds, surprising cuts

    Shane Wright, Connor Bedard, Adam Fantilli and others highlight a stacked Canadian world juniors squad looking to defend gold on home soil.

  • Federal government commits $2.4 million in crisis money to athletes' mental health

    Canada's sports minister has committed $2.4 million in crisis funding for athletes' mental health. Pascale St-Onge announced Monday in Montreal the money will support crisis care, education and training for Olympic and Paralympic athletes and coaches. A wave of active and retired athletes have pointed to abusive and toxic environments in Canadian high-performance sport. They've demanded culture change from the system and their federations, and there have also been calls for a national inquiry in

  • Veteran midfielder Jonathan Osorio signs new three-year contract to stay in Toronto

    TORONTO — Veteran midfielder Jonathan Osorio has elected to stay in Toronto, rather than test the waters abroad. Osorio, whose contract with Toronto FC had expired, has signed a new three-year contract plus a 2026 option with Toronto, using targeted allocation money. The 30-year-old will be entering his 11th season in TFC colours next year. The targeted allocation money allows the club to buy down the salary cap charge for an existing player providing he earns more than the maximum salary budget

  • Falcons release RB Williams after injury-shortened season

    FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons on Tuesday released running back Damien Williams, the veteran who never returned after a rib injury in his first game with the team. The release of Williams came one day after coach Arthur Smith announced rookie quarterback Desmond Ridder will start in Sunday's game at New Orleans. Marcus Mariota has been benched, leaving his status for the remainder of the season uncertain. Smith said the switch to Ridder was performance based, but added Mariota is

  • Canada's Mikaël Kingsbury wins dual moguls gold in Sweden

    Canada's Mikaël Kingsbury won the dual moguls final at a World Cup event in Idre Fjäll, Sweden, on Sunday, a day after taking silver in moguls. The 30-year-old from Deux-Montagnes, Que., captured the gold medal by scoring 19.00 in the final, beating Swedish freestyler Filip Gravenfors, who posted a score of 16.00. The Swede beat Kingsbury to the finish line, but the judges awarded the Canadian more points. "[Gravenfors is] really fast. Filip really challenged me. I did well in the middle section

  • Is Maple Leafs' Nick Robertson injury-prone?

    Forward Nick Robertson will be out of the Maple Leafs lineup for six-to-eight weeks after suffering a shoulder injury but is the latest setback for the 21-year-old part of a more worrying trend?

  • Homan, Einarson advance to final at Grand Slam of Curling's Masters

    OAKVILLE, Ont. — Canada's Rachel Homan and Kerri Einarson are set to clash for the women's title at the Grand Slam of Curling's Masters event. Ottawa's Homan, a three-time Masters champion, defeated South Korea's Eun Ji Gim 5-3 in Saturday's semifinal. Down 3-1 after the fourth end, Homan came back to score four points in the next three ends to win it. Einarson of Camp Morton, Man., defeated American Tabitha Peterson 8-3 in the other semifinal. Einarson closed the final three ends with five poin

  • Chris Boucher: Kyle Lowry is teammate I miss the most

    Chris Boucher says ex-Raptor Kyle Lowry is the teammate he misses the most, due to the competitive nature of Toronto's former back-court general.

  • Steelers QB Rudolph eyeing one last shot in Pittsburgh

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — Mason Rudolph has spent four-plus seasons being whatever the Pittsburgh Steelers have asked him to be. Never raising a fuss. Never saying the wrong thing. Third-string quarterback. Backup to Ben Roethlisberger. Spot starter. Benched in favor of an undrafted free agent. Agreeing to a one-year extension in hopes of being Roethlisberger's successor only to have the Steelers spend last spring signing one quarterback and drafting another. The years change. Rudolph's role too. His at