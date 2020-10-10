Trump's health, court packing, and a peaceful transfer of power: 3 important questions leaders dodged this week

WASHINGTON – With a little more than three weeks until the general election,the presidential candidates from both tickets, representatives from the campaigns and officials at the White House dodged important questions.

Answers to these questions would let voters, who are already heading to the polls and sending in their ballots, know the important context surrounding the president's health, offer policy clarifications, and provide transparency surrounding an already tumultuous election.

The questions came during historic moments, including the vice presidential debate and as the president battled COVID-19 virus and criticism of how he handled the aftermath.

Here are three of the most consequential questions leaders sidestepped this week:

When was Trump's last negative COVID test?

When President Donald Trump announced early last Friday he had tested positive for COVID-19, it sent shock-waves around the nation.

25th Amendment: Democrats pitch bill on presidential succession commission, citing Trump's COVID diagnosis

In the days since, the president's doctors and White House officials have refused to answer when Trump's last negative coronavirus test was.

It’s also unclear what day the president first began experiencing symptoms, as mixed messaging from the White House has muddled that timeline.

Dr. Sean Conley, Trump's physician, said Monday, "I don't want to go backwards," when asked about the president's last negative test results.

Election updates: Trump deemed 'safe' to return to public engagements, won't say if he's tested negative

Asked when Pres. Trump's last negative COVID-19 test was, Dr. Sean Conley, physician to the president, says, "I don't want to go backwards." https://t.co/WFV9kkYCAH pic.twitter.com/2Y6eD0JzJL — ABC News (@ABC) October 5, 2020

He is just one of several White House officials to decline to answer and dodge the question.

Speaking on Fox News Wednesday, White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows cited privacy when declining to say when Trump last tested negative.

White House deputy communications director Brian Morgenstern repeatedly declined to answer the question when pressed Friday on MSNBC, claiming the White House has not divulged details about Trump’s last negative test because it is not valuable public health information.

Watch White House spokesman Brian Morgenstern refuse to answer on MSNBC when asked six times when the president's last negative test was. pic.twitter.com/dZJfTwd91i — andrew kaczynski🤔 (@KFILE) October 9, 2020

However, public health experts say it is important to know the date of Trump’s last negative test to determine whether the president was contagious during his travels prior to his official coronavirus diagnosis.

Trump attended several events last week, which included a debate against Democratic nominee Joe Biden, a campaign rally and an in-person fundraiser. Without knowing when his last negative test was, it is unclear whether he could have potentially exposed people to the virus.

Fact check: Trump could have been exposed to COVID-19 before Sept. 29 presidential debate

More: White House coronavirus outbreak may have exposed thousands from Atlanta to Minnesota

Would a Biden/Harris White House support 'packing' the court?

During the latest debate, Vice President Mike Pence tried to get Democratic vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris to answer a question that she and Biden have been dodging: Do they support expanding the Supreme Court, something many liberals are advocating for?

'She never answered the question': Pence presses Harris over expanding the Supreme Court

Harris deflected the question and preferred to talk about the GOP decision to move forward with filling the current Supreme Court vacancy so close to an election.

Harris then said Trump has been stacking the bench with people “who are purely ideological.” Of the 50 people Trump appointed to the court of appeals for a lifetime appointment, none are Black, she said.

She did not directly answer the question.

The proposal of adding seats to the Supreme Court has gained traction among progressives in the wake of the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg last month.