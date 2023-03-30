Trump's GOP Allies Outraged Over His 'Witch Hunt' Indictment

A chorus of Donald Trump’s most vocal supporters in the Republican Party denounced the former president’s indictment Thursday as a targeted political attack and stoked fears that Democrats are trying to “weaponize” the judicial system.

Republicans’ reactions echo Trump’s own rhetoric that the investigation and historic criminal charges against him constitute a “witch hunt.”

“The sham New York indictment of President Donald Trump is one of the clearest examples of extremist Democrats weaponizing government to attack their political opponents,” House Majority Leader Steve Scalise (R-La.) tweeted.

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) focused his ire on Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg. The DA office’s investigation revolved around a hush-money payment from Trump’s campaign to adult film star Stormy Daniels, who said she received $130,000 in the final months before the 2016 election to keep quiet about an affair she says she had with Trump in 2006.

“Alvin Bragg has irreparably damaged our country in an attempt to interfere in our Presidential election,” McCarthy tweeted. “As he routinely frees violent criminals to terrorize the public, he weaponized our sacred system of justice against President Donald Trump. The American people will not tolerate this injustice, and the House of Representatives will hold Alvin Bragg and his unprecedented abuse of power to account.”

In a series of tweets, Rep. Paul Gosar (R-Ariz.), one of Trump’s fiercest advocates on Capitol Hill, slammed the grand jury’s indictment as “third world politics” and “clear and brazen political persecution.” Gosar, who refused to accept the 2020 election results, also referred to Joe Biden’s administration as a “Regime occupying our county and systematically killing America.”

The Regime occupying our country and systematically killing America is most afraid of President Donald J. Trump. Period.



He's our guy. pic.twitter.com/CsefY1BAq4 — Rep. Paul Gosar, DDS (@RepGosar) March 30, 2023

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) accused Bragg of leading a “witch hunt” and praised Trump as a man of the people.

“President Donald Trump always fought for us. He puts the American people above corrupt interests,” Gaetz tweeted. “For that reason alone, the powerful will never stop coming for him.”

Sen. Thom Tillis (R-N.C.) called for Bragg’s office to be investigated, saying the indictment “doesn’t pass the smell test.”

“Politics should never tip the scales of justice, and Congress has every right to investigate the conduct and decision-making of the Manhattan D.A.’s office,” Tillis said in a statement.

In the midst of news breaking about Trump’s indictment, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) turned her outrage on the current president.

“Impeach Biden,” she tweeted, adding, “Enough of this witch hunt bullshit.”

In another tweet from her personal Twitter account, Greene proclaimed: “Gloves are off.”

