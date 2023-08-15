Trump's Georgia Election Indictment Has Been Unsealed

Former President Donald Trump was indicted ― again ― on Monday, this time by a grand jury in Georgia investigating his alleged attempts to overturn the state’s 2020 election results.

Read the full indictment here.

Charges against Trump outlined in the document include racketeering, violation of an oath by a public officer and conspiracy to impersonate a public officer. He was slapped with more than a dozen charges, all felonies:

THE CHARGES AGAINST TRUMP: pic.twitter.com/OcUqGTI4r4 — Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) August 15, 2023

Also indicted were a slew of Trump’s associates, including Rudy Giuliani, Mark Meadows, Sidney Powell, Jenna Ellis and more.

Fani Willis, the district attorney of Fulton County, Georgia, first kicked off her investigation into Trump’s alleged efforts to claim the state’s Electoral College votes in February 2021. In an hourlong phone call with Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, Trump pleaded with him to “find” more votes for him.

“All I want to do is this: I just want to find 11,780 votes,” Trump said on the call.

A little over a year after Willis launched her investigation, she convened a special grand jury, which has the ability to subpoena witnesses but not to indict. A regular grand jury with indictment powers convened July 11, armed with indictment recommendations from the special grand jury.

In mid-July, the Georgia Supreme Court rejected Trump’s request to bar Willis’ office from seeking charges against him, saying his claim lacked “the facts or the law necessary to mandate Willis’s disqualification by this Court at this time on this record.”

Trump, who’s vying for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, is already facing charges in multiple other cases. In March, a Manhattan grand jury indicted him on 34 felony charges related to alleged hush money payments he made to porn star Stormy Daniels, who says they had an affair, shortly before the 2016 election. Then, in June, a federal grand jury indicted Trump on 37 felony counts related to his mishandling of classified documents.

Story continues

On Aug. 2, Trump was indicted on felony charges related to the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol, when thousands of his supporters stormed the halls of Congress in an attempt to overturn the election. The event is connected to multiple deaths including four people who died in the crowd and five police officers who died in the days and weeks following the attack. More than 1,000 people were charged in the attack.

Trump vehemently denies any culpability or wrongdoing on the matters he’s been charged over.

Related...