Trump's fundraising extends massive $122 million war chest

Former President Donald Trump announced Monday night that his political committees raised more than $51 million over the second half of last year, to buttress what is now a massive $122 million war chest.

Trump's latest fundraising haul is a drop from the first half of last year, when his various committees together raised a total of $82 million from January through June of 2021.

It is possible that the $82 million sum Trump's team announced for the first half of last year included transferred money raised in the final weeks of 2020, though the exact amount transferred from the previous year is unclear.

Trump's war chest puts him in a uniquely strong position heading into the 2022 midterms and ahead of a potential 2024 presidential run.

The Republican National Committee also reported having $56.3 million cash in hand at the end of December 2021.

In a press release Monday, Trump's Save America political action committee said that the $51 million was raised by the former president's multiple committees from July 1 through Dec. 31, 2021.

The average donation Trump received between his committees was $31, with a total of 1,631,648 donations, the release said.

Notably, Trump doesn't appear to be sharing many of his donations yet. With over $122 million in cash on hand, Trump says his PACs have only donated $1.35 million to "to like-minded causes and endorsed candidates."

Save America's filing shows that $1 million of that contribution went to the nonprofit Conservative Partnership Institute, which is led by a slew of Trump's close allies, including Mark Meadows, Jim DeMint and Ed Corrigan.

Much of Save America's money in the latter half of 2021 was spent on Facebook ads, payroll, and consulting fees for various firms, including $1.5 million paid to Tim Unes' firm Event Strategies and $60,000 paid to former Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale's firm Parscale Strategy, according to the filing. More than $240,000 also went to legal spending, the filing shows.

Over the past year, Trump has been fundraising with numerous allies through various vehicles, including his Save America PAC and his presidential campaign committee-turned PAC, Make America Great Again PAC.

Save America, in particular, was set up as a leadership PAC, which is designed to allow former and current lawmakers or prominent political figures to raise money and boost their allies, often with the purpose of advancing their political influence.

Last year, Save America raised $700,000 in a joint fundraising operation with Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C. More recently, the PAC raised roughly $202,000 with Trump-endorsed Florida House hopeful Anna Paulina Luna, new disclosure filings show.

Save America had also raised massive sums with the Republican National Committee in the weeks following the 2020 election, but the two have since stopped officially fundraising together. The RNC and other GOP party committees, however, continue to frequently appeal to donors by using Trump's name in fundraising emails and messages.

The RNC has also continued to help cover Trump's legal bills over the past few months. As previously reported by ABC News, the national party committee has paid at least $720,000 to law firms representing the former president in various legal challenges, including criminal investigations into his businesses in New York, according to campaign finance records.

In the past few months the RNC's fundraising has dipped in comparison to the substantially larger amounts it used to report every month while it was fundraising with Trump during the 2020 election cycle. However, the RNC's fundraising still topped the DNC's in the second half of 2021.

Between July and December 2021, the GOP national committee reported raising a total of $74 million, while the Democratic National Committee reported raising $65 million during the same period, disclosure filings show.

In all of 2021, the RNC raised $159 million while the DNC raised $151 million.

