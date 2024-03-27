Trump's 'Favorite Book' Claim Inspires Heavy Dose Of Mockery From Jimmy Fallon

Donald Trump is now hawking Bibles, and obviously, the news was irresistible fodder for late night comedy show hosts like Jimmy Fallon.

In a video posted on Truth Social Tuesday, the former president advertised a $60 “God Bless the USA” version of the holy text, claiming the Bible is his “favorite book” and that he has “many” in his home.

The “Tonight Show” audience was cracking up at that claim before Fallon had said a word.

“It’s my favorite book,” the comedian said in a Trump voice. “Right after Captain Underpants and the Cheesecake Factory menu.”

“I like how they made the Bible the exact color of his skin,” he added. “Corinthian leather.”

Trump’s Bible features lyrics from Lee Greenwood’s song, “God Bless the USA,” in the singer’s handwriting. Trump posted the ad in the lead-up to Easter, writing, “Happy Holy Week! Let’s Make America Pray Again.”

Watch Fallon’s roast below.

Related...