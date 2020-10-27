How do Trump's extraordinary betrayals stand up against history? He could be the worst.

It is not a small thing to call the president of the United States a traitor. But it is an even greater offense to fail to call him one if he has betrayed his country as often and as egregiously as Donald Trump has done.

As the depth of Trump’s active collaboration with Russia became clear in 2016 and 2017, as he was revealed to be surrounded by men who were compromised by their ties to Russia, as he orchestrated a cover-up of his wrongdoing, fired and impeded those who would investigate it and serially rewarded Russia for its efforts on his behalf, it was not uncommon to hear critics apply strong labels to what the president had done. Trump himself has applied the word "treason" almost casually to his political enemies.

But treason is very narrowly defined by the Constitution. Article III specifies, “Treason against the United States, shall consist only in levying war against them, or in adhering to their enemies, giving them aid and comfort.” While it is undoubtedly true that Trump has adhered to a foreign adversary, Russia, and has given it much aid and comfort, the courts have determined that an enemy can only be a country against which we have declared war. That is an antiquated idea in a time during which undeclared wars are far more common and cyber conflict, for example, may be an almost permanent feature of an international relationship. But it is binding.

Trump has repeatedly betrayed US

That said, the dictionary definition of a traitor is “a person who betrays a friend, country or principle.” There is no doubt that Trump has betrayed the country time and time again. It is a matter of public record that he encouraged our Russian adversaries to become involved in the 2016 election. When the intelligence community provided evidence of the threat posed by Russia, we saw Trump dismiss it, ignore it, fail in his duty to “preserve, protect and defend.”

We have seen him use the power of his office to reward and celebrate the Russians and to condemn Americans in the CIA and the FBI and elsewhere who would seek to impede the Russian attacks on our democracy. We have watched him undermine the rule of law in the United States and alter U.S. policy in ways that empowered the Russians and, specifically, enabled them to interfere yet again in our elections.

Relentless adversary: Russia never stopped trying to sway elections and sow mistrust. Best thing to do is vote.

The Russia betrayal is the original sin of the Trump presidency. And since Russian President Vladimir Putin helped Trump win office, not a week has gone by that we have not been confronted by its consequences — attacks on our allies, classified information handed over in the Oval Office, hacks put atop the intelligence community to suppress warnings about Russia, messages from the president validating Putin propaganda over the findings of U.S. national security professionals, embracing Russian positions on issues like Ukraine, giving Russia a free hand in Syria, pulling out of the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty in a way to give Russia more freedom to develop its defenses.

Investigations into this betrayal have been quashed. But the facts — close ties between Trump and his team with Russians and (in the case of people like Paul Manafort and Rudy Giuliani) direct interaction with known Russian intelligence operatives — have been established.

Cover of 'Traitor: A History of American Betrayal From Benedict Arnold to Donald Trump,' by David Rothkopf, published Oct. 27, 2020. More