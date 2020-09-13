How Trump's dairy deal with Canada is viewed in swing-state Wisconsin

Talk to Wisconsin dairy farmers about the ground-shifting events in their industry and it's striking how rarely the new trade deal with Canada comes up.

That might surprise anyone who's heard the dairy liberalization in the new North American trade agreement — which gave U.S. producers a bit more access to Canada's tightly controlled dairy market, and limited the Canadian sector's ability to export dairy products to the U.S. — described as a major development.

The 2018 deal has been characterized that way on both sides of the border: by Canadians unhappy with the new NAFTA, and in the U.S. by President Donald Trump as he campaigns in Wisconsin, a key presidential election swing state and dairy-producing region.

It could soon heat up again as a political issue. The U.S. has hinted its first lawsuit against Canada under the new pact might involve dairy, as Democrat and Republican politicians have written letters accusing Canada of unfairly implementing the deal in a way that discriminates against U.S. farmers.

But right now, down on the farm, based on conversations with American dairy operators of different political stripes, trade with Canada ranks low on the hierarchy of priorities.

America's huge dairy sector generates tens of billions in revenue each year and regularly deals with abrupt and brutal price swings that dwarf the few hundred million in new revenues expected from Canada.

"It's a drop in the bucket," said Sarah Lloyd, a Democrat and dairy farmer who lives two hours west of Milwaukee, describing the new Canadian market access.

A third-generation dairy farmer near Kenosha, who voted for Trump in 2016 and said he probably will again, Dave Daniels, said the new pact might help the overall market a bit.

But, "On my own bottom line it's probably not going to make a lot of difference," he said.

Lloyd Holterman said he's heard detailed opinions about this agreement in one place — in Canada, when he visits for dairy conferences.

"They seemed to know more about it [in Canada] than I knew. [Farmers there] were upset ... so I figured we probably got the better end of the deal," said Holterman, who prefers not to divulge his voting intentions

"I don't know how big a deal it was, really. … That's a small [market in Canada]."

Dairy farmers in Wisconsin have considerable political power this year.

Why Trump needs Wisconsin farmers

Wisconsin, a swing state, will be decided not just by whether Trump wins a majority of votes in the rural, milk-producing areas — as he almost certainly will.

The other factor is whether Trump racks up enough of a lead here to offset his likely deficits in urban areas, like Milwaukee and Madison.

And the dairy deal with Canada is central to Trump's re-election message here.

