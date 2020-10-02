Trump, 9 others test positive for COVID: A running list of everyone being tested and their results

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump was taken to the hospital Friday, hours after he announced that he and first lady Melania Trump have been infected with COVID-19.

Trump announced his positive test early Friday morning, sending Washington and the rest of the country into fresh turmoil just a month before the presidential election. Hours earlier, the president said Hope Hicks, one of his closest advisers with whom he had recently traveled, has been infected and he and the first lady have started to quarantine.

White House officials said earlier that Trump was feeling "fatigued" but in good spirits.

Questions remain on who the president has been in contact with in the days prior to his test and who have been infected with the virus. A negative test means only that the person was not infected at the time of testing. Because the virus' incubation period can be up to 14 days, a negative test earlier in that time frame does not mean a person was not infected.

Here's a running list of people who have tested positive and negative. This is a developing story, not a comprehensive list, which we will keep updated in the days to come.

Who has tested positive:

President Donald Trump

First lady Melania Trump

White House Communications Director Hope Hicks

Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel

Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah

Three White House reporters

One White House staffer

The Rev. John Jenkins, president of Notre Dame University (Jenkins was at the White House Saturday, when Trump introduced Judge Amy Coney Barrett as his Supreme Court nominee. Barrett was a law professor at Notre Dame for 15 years before Trump nominated her to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 7th Circuit.)

Who has received a negative COVID test:

Campaigns:

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and wife Jill Biden

and wife Jill Biden Democratic vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris

Vice President Mike Pence

Second lady Karen Pence

Trump family members:

Barron Trump, President Trump's youngest son

Ivanka Trump, advisor to the president and eldest daughter

Jared Kushner, White House senior advisor and son-in-law

Administration:

Chief of Staff Mark Meadows

Deputy Chief of Staff Dan Scavino

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo

Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin

Acting Homeland Secretary Chad Wolf

Defense Secretary Mike Esper

Army Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff

Attorney General William Barr

Education Secretary Betsy Devos

Other Washington figures of note:

Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-California

Sen. Chris Coons, D-Delaware

Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio

