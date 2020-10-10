Trump's COVID prognosis: 3 scenarios based on sparse facts from an opaque White House

At a minimum, there will be 3.5 months between when President Donald Trump first contracted coronavirus and when a president will be inaugurated on Jan. 20, 2021. While this seems a brief time, the world is a dangerous place. President Trump’s health matters.

What can the American public anticipate regarding his expected clinical course over this time period? The answer to this question is absolutely vital, since many survivors of severe COVID-19 pneumonia (which the president had) have experienced setbacks, hospital readmissions and prolonged intensive care stays requiring months of rehabilitation.

What we do know of the president’s current condition is informed by what has been shared voluntarily and bolstered by what’s been willfully withheld from public view. Concerningly, Trump was reportedly hypoxemic (low oxygen saturations, less than 94%) for a period of time, had shortness of breath, and required supplemental oxygen. Those are all clear signals that the president might have experienced the most feared and harmful injury from COVID-19: pneumonia. To be clear, nearly all of the 213,000 Americans who have lost their lives to this virus died for this reason alone, often on ventilators (though strokes and kidney failure may be contributors to poor prognoses in the patients).

Bush's colon, Obama's prostate

We can only speculate because the president’s physician has selectively released medical data, hiding behind confidentiality laws to withhold any negative information. Knowing the results of a CT-scan would be enormously useful in understanding the president’s severity of illness, as high quality studies have revealed that such data could provide very reliable and early evidence of infection. An arterial blood gas test conducted when he arrived at Walter Reed medical center might have also revealed the extent of the president’s pneumonia, helping forecast an anticipated timeline to full recovery. (As a useful barometer of prior presidential health disclosures, you can readily read up on the details of former President George W. Bush’s colonoscopy or President Barack Obama’s prostate exam.)

President Donald Trump on the Truman Balcony at the White House in Washington, D.C., on Oct. 05, 2020. More

The latest revelation about the president's "detectable" COVID antibody levels Wednesday suggests he has had the disease longer than admitted, because his antibodies were merely "detectable" a few days after he had been injected with a powerful antibody cocktail. From preliminary non-peer reviewed data, the Regeneron cocktail appears to be effective in halting progression of COVID-19 illness in patients who do not have strong antibody responses to COVID. Giving it seems reasonable, although not enrolling him in a clinical trial seems both unethical and a mistake.

Initiating Remdesivir and Dexamethasone quickly is consistent with our own National Institutes of Health guidelines for the treatment of severe COVID-19 pneumonia. The president rules in for that definition because of his reported low oxygen saturations and supplemental oxygen requirement. That he was reportedly short of breath before his transfer to Walter Reed and visibly so on live television on his return to the White House only further clinches this diagnosis.

Three most plausible COVID courses

What can we reasonably expect regarding the president’s most likely clinical course? We have to speculate but there are the three most plausible scenarios.

►Scenario One: Trump rapidly recovers from his pneumonia with no residual effects in approximately two weeks’ time from the onset of his symptoms (Oct. 1). This is the best case outcome for him, his inner circle and the country’s national security. The shortage of information makes the likelihood of this scenario ultimately unknown, although Trump planned to resume public events as early as Saturday. He is unique in receiving the Regeneron cocktail almost immediately after diagnosis in combination with Dexamethasone and Remdesivir.