Trump's campaign promises - has he delivered on them?

It's been four years since Donald Trump made a string of promises during his long 2016 campaign to be the 45th president of the United States. As his big speech to the RNC looms, how is he doing on keeping them?

Many of them made headlines - from banning all Muslims entering the US, to building a wall along the border with Mexico.

So how did he do?

Tax cuts

Before election: Trump promised to lower the corporate tax rate and bring in huge tax cuts for working Americans.

After: The Republican tax plan passed in December 2017, and it largely ticks the box for the president although its merits are hotly disputed. He has had to compromise on his pledge to bring corporation tax down from 35% to 15% (it will be 21% instead).

And the tax cuts for individuals will expire, although Republicans say future governments will simply renew them. But wealthy Americans are expected to benefit more than poorer ones.

Not everyone saw their taxes lowered. For some higher earners in urbanised, mostly Democratic states, taxes went up due to a cap on state and local property and income tax deductions.

Paris climate deal

Before: As a candidate, Mr Trump derided climate change as a hoax concocted by China, and the regulations of Paris as stifling to American growth.

After: After three months of hemming and hawing behind the closed doors of 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue, the president came down decisively on the side near the exits. Quitting the Paris deal, signed by nearly 200 countries, will take a few years but this is unequivocally a promise kept. The exit officially takes effect 4 November, the day after the US election.

Supreme Court nominee

Before: "I am looking for judges and have actually picked 20 of them. They'll respect the Second Amendment and what it stands for and what it represents."

After: He vowed to appoint a conservative justice and he has appointed two - Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh.

Mr Gorsuch's appointment required a procedural change to Senate rules, but it was Mr Kavanaugh's appointment that was particularly controversial.

Mr Kavanaugh faced sexual assault allegations - which he denied - and was eventually voted through by 50-48 - the tightest nomination vote since 1881.

In addition to making his mark on the top court, Mr Trump has appointed nearly 200 conservative judges to lower federal courts.

Bombing IS

Before: During a speech in Iowa in November 2015, Mr Trump warned that he would, using an expletive, bomb the so-called Islamic State group into obliteration.

After: The president dropped the biggest non-nuclear bomb in the US arsenal on an IS-stronghold in Afghanistan. He also takes credit for driving IS out of parts of Iraq and Syria, saying the group has been "largely defeated", although that process was under way under Obama. Last year, IS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi killed himself during a raid by US commandos.

Moving Israel embassy

Before: Mr Trump pledged during his campaign to move the embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, a divided city which both Israelis and Palestinians claim.

After: In 2017, he said he formally recognised Jerusalem as Israel's capital, and approved moving the US embassy. It opened in May 2018 to coincide with Israel's 70th anniversary. The construction of a permanent US embassy building in Jerusalem has been approved and is expected to begin at some point this year.

Bringing troops home

Before: Mr Trump has long called for the US to leave the Middle East. On the 2016 campaign trail, he said the region was a "total and complete mess" and wished the government had spent the trillions of dollars in the US instead.

