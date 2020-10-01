Trump's campaign has a massive door-knocking operation. Biden's is just getting started. Will it matter?

WASHINGTON – Every week since August, President Donald Trump's campaign says, volunteers knock on more than 1 million doors around the country. With a little more than 30 days before the election, Joe Biden's team launched its door-to-door campaign just this week.

The president's campaign is betting that even during a pandemic, face to face voter contact will give Trump an edge. But the Biden is making a different calculation.

The candidates' treatment of the coronavirus pandemic – which Trump asserts is "behind us" and Biden warns is getting worse – has shaped how both of their campaigns are reaching out to voters.

Both are deluging the airwaves and the internet with ads, but they have been vastly at odds when it comes to individual voter contact.

The Trump campaign believes the personal touch gives them an edge to persuade and mobilize voters.

“President Trump and his campaign have always placed incredible value in connecting directly with voters and right now, we’re the only campaign asking people for their vote in person," said Samantha Zager, a spokeswoman for the Trump campaign. "... We’re firing on all cylinders with ads, targeted visits to key states, and our massive ground game operation.”

As of Sept. 20, the campaign said it has knocked on nearly 14.5 million doors and made more than 91 million phone calls. Four years ago, the campaign knocked on more than 21.6 million doors and dialed nearly 11 million homes.

But Biden's campaign, careful not to undermine the former vice president's message of social distancing during the pandemic, says it can be just as effective through phone banks, virtual programs and smaller person-to-person efforts that result in fewer but more meaningful contacts with voters.

Even so, as the campaign heads for the homestretch and early voting has already begun in more than two dozen states states, the campaign is expanding face-to-face efforts while still hewing to virus safety guidelines.

"Our voter contact operation is the most innovative and technologically advanced of any presidential campaign in history; and it has been thriving in this unprecedented environment – especially in terms of the most important metric: meaningful conversations with voters,” Biden campaign manager Jen O'Malley Dillon said in a statement.

“We're now expanding on our strategy in a targeted way that puts the safety of communities first and foremost and helps us mobilize voters who are harder to reach by phone now that we're in the final stretch and now that Americans are fully dialed-in and ready to make their voices heard,” she continued. The Associated Press first reported the new Biden campaign efforts.

Overstating importance of voter outreach?

A massive ground game – one that includes door-knocking, face-to-face events, and heavy community presence – could help mobilize voters to the polls. But it's not expected to do much to sway folks on the fence.

Despite the often massive effort to persuade undecided voters, University of California-Berkeley researchers David Broockman and Joshua Kalla found that voter outreach efforts have practically "zero" effect on winning over voters.

"The circumstances in which citizens’ political choices appear manipulable appear to be exceedingly rare in the elections that matter most," they wrote in their 2017 analysis.

In addition, there are fewer minds to change than there were four years ago.

Political analysts predict that the number of voters unable to decide until the last minute will be smaller in 2020 than four years ago. In 2016, the historic unpopularity of Trump and Democrat Hillary Clinton had many voters hemming and hawing up to the end. Ultimately, that group swung heavily for Trump.

