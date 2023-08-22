Trump to surrender on Thursday over Georgia election interference charges

Donald Trump pictured speaking at the Iowa State Fair - Reuters

Donald Trump will surrender at Fulton County Jail in Georgia on Thursday over charges of illegally scheming to overturn the state’s 2020 election results.

The former US president said on social media: “Can you believe it? I’ll be going to Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday to be ARRESTED by a Radical Left District Attorney, Fani Willis, who is overseeing one of the greatest Murder and Violent Crime DISASTERS in American History.”

He added: “In my case, the trip to Atlanta is not for “Murder,” but for making a PERFECT PHONE CALL!”

Earlier on Monday, authorities met with Mr Trump’s lawyers and agreed to set the former president’s bail at $200,000.

The 77-year-old former president has been indicted on 13 felony charges following a more than two year-investigation by Ms Willis, the county’s district attorney,

He was given a deadline of noon local time (5pm GMT) on Friday to voluntarily turn himself in at the Fulton County Jail to be booked.

Appearing on Thursday offers Mr Trump the opportunity to snatch the media spotlight from his Republican rivals, hours after they hold a debate in Wisconsin on Wednesday night.

Strict conditions have been attached to Mr Trump’s bail, according to court documents filed on Monday.

He is forbidden from discussing the case with his 18 fellow defendants and witnesses in the case.

The bond agreement, outlined in a document signed by Ms Willis and Mr Trump’s lawyers, also bars him from intimidating co-defendants, witnesses or victims in the case.

The order says Mr Trump cannot make any “direct or indirect threat of any nature” against witnesses or co-defendants, including on his social media channels.

It even includes “reposts of posts made by another individual on social media”.

The former president has mounted a series of attacks on judges and even former vice president, Mike Pence, on his Truth Social.

Under the bond agreement, he is also prohibited from communicating in any way about the facts of the case with any co-defendant or witness, except through attorneys.

The order sets Mr Trump’s bond for his racketeering charge at $80,000 and adds $10,000 for each of the 12 other counts he is facing.

Mr Trump was charged last week in the case alongside allies who prosecutors say conspired to subvert the will of voters in a desperate bid to keep him in the White House after he lost to Joe Biden.

Bond was also set on Monday for three lawyers who were indicted alongside Mr Trump.

They include John Eastman, the architect of much of the strategy aimed at overturning the election, who was released on $100,000 bail on Monday.

Another lawyer Kenneth Chesebro also had a bond set at $100,000, while Ray Smith’s bond is $50,000.

Another co-defendant, Scott Hall, a bail bondsman who was accused of participating in a breach of election equipment in rural Coffee County, has been released on $20,000 bail.